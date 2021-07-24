TV Best Bets for July 24

The Adventures of Robin Hood
TCM, 6pm EST, Catch a Classic!
This action-packed, Best Picture Oscar-nominated 1938 adventure classic directed by Michael Curtiz and William Keighley took home three Academy Awards, for its editing, art direction and the rousing musical score by Erich Wolfgang Korngold. Robin Hood (Errol Flynn) accuses Prince John (Claude Rains) of treachery when he discovers his plan of overthrowing the throne while King Richard (Ian Hunter), John’s brother, is being held captive for ransom. Robin escapes John’s knights and assembles a team to help the poor who have been suffering the rich’s oppression. When Robin is lured out of the woods and finds himself sentenced to death, his men come to help, and Robin is left in the ultimate standoff with Prince John. Along with the action, the film also incorporates a subtle love story between Robin and Maid Marian (Olivia De Havilland, in one of her many popular onscreen pairings with Flynn) that does not overpower the initial plot. Basil Rathbone, Melville Cooper and Patric Knowles also star.
Major League Baseball
FS1, beginning at 4pm Live EST
A Saturday MLB doubleheader on FS1 has the New York Yankees at the Boston Red Sox, followed by the Tampa Bay Rays at the Cleveland Indians.
Crown for C
Hallmark Channel, 7pmChristmas in July jingles on with a weekend countdown of greatest holiday hits. We just love this 2015 Danica McKellar-Rupert Penry-Jones romance.
Eden: Untamed Planet
BBC America & AMC, 8pm EST, New Series!
Helena Bonham Carter narrates this new natural history series taking viewers to the far corners of the planet to discover the secrets of Earth’s few remaining untouched lands, all flourishing with rich biodiversity. The premiere episode, “Borneo: Sacred Forest,” visits the Southeast Asian island’s primeval rainforest.
Vacation House Rules: “Groovy Getaway”
HGTV, 8pm EST
Two siblings need help bringing their 1960s vacation home into the 21st century. Capitalizing on the home’s retro design, contractor Scott McGillivray and designer Debra Salmoni transform the mid-century cottage into a blast-from-the-past vacation rental.
Next Door Nightmare
Lifetime, 8pm EST
In tonight’s world premiere film, a young couple — Sarah and Kyle — move next door to Helen, a charismatic older woman, but they have no idea she’s a deeply disturbed psychopath who will stop at nothing to become Sarah’s surrogate mother, and grandmother to the child she is expecting. Stars Julia Borsellino, Mark Taylor, Deborah Grover and Marium Carvell.
Cold Justice
Oxygen, 8pm EST
Kelly Siegler and Tonya Rider investigate the shocking murder of Leola Jordan, a 91-year-old grandmother in Picayune, Mississippi, who was stabbed nearly 40 times in her bed. New DNA technology may help identify her killer and reveal a tragic family secret.
Freaky
HBO, 8:15pm EST
How can the Freaky Friday film formula of two people switching bodies get even freakier? This 2020 comedy tries it with a bullied high school teen (quirkily believable Kathryn Newton) and a local slasher known as the Blissfield Butcher (Vince Vaughn).
Snapped: Notorious: “The Cleveland Strangler”
Oxygen, 9pm EST
Anthony Sowell, the Cleveland Strangler, raped and killed 11 women, receiving a death sentence in 2011. Tonight, hear from women who escaped his so-called “house of horrors.”
Destination Fear: “Waverly Hills Sanatorium”
Travel Channel, 9pm; also streaming on discovery+ EST, Season Premiere!
The team is back for Season 3, and their first stop is straight out of a nightmare. They’ve feared Waverly Hills Sanatorium their entire lives, and for good reason. What they catch on video lives up to the location’s reputation as the most haunted in all of America.