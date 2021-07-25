TV Best Bets for July 25

Secret Nazi Ruins
Science Channel, 10pm EST, Season Premiere!
Nazi Germany left ominous footprints throughout the world, from tunnels and towers to underground bases and communication centers. To this day, the structural remains of that regime lie waiting to reveal the truth about Hitler’s tactics and guard clues about the nefarious plots he was planning to carry out. In an all-new season of this series, experts investigate more of these abandoned sites to dissect and reveal what covert projects they were intended for.
Kevin Can @#$% Himself: “Fixed”
AMC+, Season Finale!
Stream the Season 1 finale of this new darkly comic series on AMC+ one week before its linear premiere on AMC. In “Fixed,” detectives question Allison (Annie Murphy) about the night before. After the trauma of the break-in, Kevin (Eric Petersen) searches for meaning by running for city council. Kurt (Sean Clements) plants a seed of doubt while Allison and Patty (Mary Hollis Inboden) deal with the repercussions of their actions.
Murder on Maple Drive
Lifetime, 8pm EST
In this network movie premiere, in an effort to “keep up with the Joneses,” a couple stretches their finances to purchase a home in an upper-class neighborhood. Due to a murder-suicide by the previous owners, the house is deeply discounted. After they move in, they form a quick friendship with a neighbor. But strange things begin to happen, and they soon suspect the neighbor may have played a part in the murders. Stars Bea Santos and Sebastien Roberts.
Autopsy: The Last Hours of ... Leonard Nimoy
Reelz, 8pm EST
The iconic actor who played Star Trek’s unflappable half-Vulcan passed away in 2015 at 83. Though smoking led to his COPD, a severe lung disorder, the show examines why Nimoy died so quickly after diagnosis of the often treatable disease.
Hitler’s American Battleground
Science Channel, 8pm EST
This two-hour special follows experts as they chart forgotten World War II underwater battlegrounds off America’s coasts, revealing the truth about Nazi submarines that mercilessly stalked the Atlantic before U.S. forces gained the upper hand.
Gothic Governesses
TCM, beginning at 8pm EST, Catch a Classic!
Many classic Gothic novels feature as their protagonists governesses who encounter mysteries at the vast, somewhat spooky old estates at which they find employment. It’s been a cliché for a few hundred years, and for good reason, because it’s an effective setup for compelling and suspenseful tales. It was natural that when film came around, these stories would be adapted for the screen for that same reason, and tonight’s double feature on Turner Classic Movies spotlights two of the finest versions of such “Gothic governess” stories. First is Dragonwyck (1946), based on Anya Seton’s 1944 novel and set in the 1840s. Moodily directed by Joseph L. Mankiewicz (who also wrote the screenplay adaptation), the film follows farm girl Miranda Wells (Gene Tierney), who takes an opportunity for what she hopes is a more luxurious life off the farm when she signs on to be companion for the young daughter of her family’s wealthy distant cousin Nicholas Van Ryn (Vincent Price) at his Dragonwyck estate. Tonight’s second feature is the 1943 adaptation of the quintessential Gothic governess story — Charlotte Brontë’s classic 1847 novel Jane Eyre. The book had already been adapted into several films, mainly silent ones, by 1943, but this version remains one of the best-known and best-executed productions, with a screenplay by John Houseman, Aldous Huxley and Robert Stevenson. Joan Fontaine stars as the title character, who takes a job as governess for a young girl at the gloomy, isolated Thornfield Hall. There she finds mysteries surrounding the place and its equally shadowy and brooding owner, Edward Rochester (Orson Welles). — Jeff Pfeiffer
History of the Sitcom: “Working for Laughs”
CNN, 9pm EST
Tonight, the eight-part docuseries clocks in to examine 30 Rock, Veep, WKRP in Cincinnati, Designing Women and a host of other workplace comedies. The subgenre is a writer’s dream: Where else can you assemble a colorful, idiosyncratic ensemble with absolutely nothing in common?!
Wellington Paranormal: “She-Wolf”
The CW, 9pm EST
The mockumentary spinoff of What We Do in the Shadows proves to be a real howl once again: Kiwi cops Minogue and O’Leary (Mike Minogue and Karen O’Leary) investigate a dog attack that quickly morphs into a very hairy werewolf situation.
Good Witch
Hallmark Channel, 9pm EST, Series Finale!
The last spell is cast for Season 7: Magical cousins Cassie (Catherine Bell), Abigail (Sarah Power) and Joy (Katherine Barrell) hope they’ve figured out how to overcome that powerful force. Meanwhile, Cassie and husband Sam (James Denton) make a big decision about their future.
The Machines That Built America: “Titans of Televisio
History, 9pmThe latest take on the That Built America franchise chronicles the 1930s feud between Philo Farnsworth, the inventor of the television, and David Sarnoff, a ruthless RCA exec who sought to buy the pioneer’s fledgling company and control the new medium.
Unforgotten: “Episode Three”
PBS, 9pm (WTTW Chicago, 8pm) EST
Cassie (Nicola Walker) and Sunny (Sanjeev Bhaskar) interview the four suspects in the cold case, and all deny knowing the victim.
Snackmasters: “Wagon Wheel”
Cooking Channel, 10pm EST
On this episode of the fun British series, the treat that must be re-created is the Wagon Wheel, advertised with the slogan “If there’s a bigger bite, it can’t be found!” The chefs run in circles to deduce the perfect combo of crumbly biscuits (U.S. translation: cookies), marshmallow center and chocolate coating.
Modern Marvels: “Adventure Machines”
History, 10pm EST, Season Premiere!
Adrenaline runs high when Adam Richman visits the factory where Yamaha makes ATVs, Waverunners and more. Then, get an inside look at a company built to get people sky-high in paramotors, as well as amusement park Diggerland USA. Then, can mech-suits become the sport of the future? Plus, learn all about a personal submarine built for undersea sightseeing for two.
Professor T: “Tiger Tiger”
PBS, 10pm (WTTW Chicago, 9pm) EST
Professor Tempest (Ben Miller) deals with a hostage situation using his unconventional negotiating tactics.
These Woods Are Haunted: “Revenge of Past Battles and Guard Against the Dark”
Travel Channel, 10pm EST
In this two-hour episode of the paranormal series, the past comes back to haunt a group of Civil War reenactors in the Virginia woods, and a young woman encounters an eerie apparition in a Kentucky cemetery.
Jade Fever: “Mountains to Climb”
The Weather Channel, 10pm EST, Season Premiere!
The Weather Channel begins airing Season 2 of this Gold Rush-like Canadian reality series that follows several nephrite jade miners in British Columbia. This season first aired in Canada in 2016; the series has aired six seasons to date. In the Season 2 premiere, Claudia and Robin’s untested machines start breaking down on the brutal trek up to the Wolverine mine site.
Maude: “Nostalgia Party”
FETV, 1:30am (late night) EST
In this 1974 hoot, Maude (Bea Arthur) asks New Year’s Eve guests to dress as their favorite year — so Vivian (Rue McClanahan) channels Shirley Temple to come as the year she was 5.