TV Best Bets for July 25

Pit Bulls & Parolees
Animal Planet, 9pm EST, Season Premiere!
In the Season 16 premiere, Tia Torres and her team at Villalobos Rescue Center receive an unexpected call when a local adopter returns her new canine companion, Sweetcakes, soon after taking her home. Meanwhile, Tia’s daughter Mariah works to rescue Mr. Crowley, a well-behaved dog abandoned at a store after his homeless owner could no longer care for him. Viewers will also meet Alicia, an extremely emaciated dog desperate for a second chance at life.
Major League Baseball
FOX & FS1, beginning at 1pm Live EST
The first Saturday of the delayed Major League Baseball season includes four games on FOX and FS1. FOX has the Milwaukee Brewers at the Chicago Cubs, the San Francisco Giants at the L.A. Dodgers and the N.Y. Yankees at the Washington Nationals. Later tonight on FS1, the Arizona Diamondbacks are at the San Diego Padres.
NASCAR Racing
FS1 & NBCSN, beginning at 1:30pm Live EST
A big week for NASCAR at Kansas Speedway wraps up with the second of two Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series races at the track on FS1. Later today, the Xfinity Series runs a 250-mile race on NBCSN.
Starring Gary Lockwood
TCM, beginning at 8pm EST, Catch a Classic!
Two of actor Gary Lockwood’s notable films are featured on TCM tonight — one a recognizable classic, another perhaps not so much, but should be. First up, watch Lockwood in his most famous role, as Dr. Frank Poole in Stanley Kubrick’s 1968 sci-fi classic 2001: A Space Odyssey. Poole is one of the astronauts aboard a deep-space ship who realizes with horror that their ship’s HAL computer has become murderously insane. Then, Lockwood stars in French filmmaker Jacques Demy’s evocative 1969 drama Model Shop.
