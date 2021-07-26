TV Best Bets for July 26

The Heart Guy
Acorn TV, Season Premiere!
The heartwarming Australian medical dramedy returns for a fifth and final season (all eight episodes are available today). Former city heart surgeon Hugh Knight (Rodger Corser) seems to have finally settled into his bad-boy local doctor role in sleepy Whyhope, while the town is reeling from a temporary hospital closure and the local mining industry is on its knees. With everyone looking to Hugh to save the day, even he wonders if he can step up and fight for his hometown.
Celebrity IOU: Joyride
discovery+, New Series!
In this spinoff of Drew and Jonathan Scott’s Celebrity IOU series, master mechanic Ant Anstead and car guru Cristy Lee team up with celebrities Renée Zellweger, Mary J. Blige, Tony Hawk, Octavia Spencer, James Marsden and Danny Trejo as they roll up their sleeves to create automotive masterpieces for someone special in their lives. In each episode, viewers will hear the inspiring story behind the star’s relationship with this person and the reasons why they are so deserving of a one-of-a-kind car transformation.
Jeopardy!
Syndicated
After a successful campaign by fans, LeVar Burton (Reading Rainbow) finally gets his chance to guest host. A Jeopardy! devotee from the days of original emcee Art Fleming, he hopes the gig becomes permanent. No pressure!
Today
NBC, 7am EST
With the Olympics in full swing, Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb anchor live from Tokyo, where they get to sleep in (it’s early evening there) and catch up with the athletes. “They’re so proud to show you their medal,” says Guthrie. “Sometimes they even let you put it on.”
Roswell, New Mexico: “Hands”
The CW, 8pm EST, Season Premiere!
While Liz (Jeanine Mason) is settling in to her new life and career in Los Angeles, Max (Nathan Parsons), Isobel (Lily Cowles) and Michael (Michael Vlamis) are figuring out if the stranger in the cave, with the familiar face, is friend or foe.
Max Steiner — Part II
TCM, beginning at 8pm EST, Catch a Classic!
Turner Classic Movies’ two-night salute to legendary film composer Max Steiner concludes with five more films boasting classic Steiner scores. The first three films airing tonight earned Steiner Oscar nominations for his music: Johnny Belinda (1948), a drama starring Jane Wyman; Now, Voyager (1942), the Bette Davis/Paul Henreid-led melodrama; and Casablanca (1942), the iconic romantic drama starring Humphrey Bogart, Ingrid Bergman, Henreid and Claude Rains, and whose reputation as one of the greatest movies ever made has Steiner’s famous score as one of the big contributors as to why. The Steiner salute concludes as his music is heard in Adventures of Don Juan (1948), one of Errol Flynn’s many swashbucklers, and The Searchers (1956), John Ford’s classic Western starring John Wayne. — Jeff Pfeiffer
Catch and Kill: The Podcast Tapes
HBO, 9pm EST, Season Finale!
The second of tonight’s episodes hits close to home for journalist Ronan Farrow in this docuseries tracking his work to uncover the alleged sexual crimes of film producer Harvey Weinstein. He interviews a whistleblower originally hired by Weinstein associates to spy on him.
ATL Homicide
TV One, 9pm EST, New Episodes!
Season 3 of the true-crime docuseries returns with new episodes. Thirty-year Atlanta Police Department veteran detectives David Quinn and Vince Velazquez recount their past homicide investigations along with their quests to put heinous murderers behind bars. Real-life interviews are paired with dramatic re-creations to explore those cases.
The Beast Must Die
AMC, 10pm EST
Episode 3 of AMC’s six-part thriller sees Frances (Cush Jumbo) staying on as a house guest, and working out how she is going to see through her murderous plan. Strangeways’ (Billy Howle) suspicions over his predecessor’s handling of Frances’ case begin to grow.
POV: “Mayor”
PBS, 10pm (WTTW Chicago, 10pm) EST
Musa Hadid is the Christian mayor of Ramallah, the de facto capital of the Palestinian Authority. As he tries to keep his city running while paving sidewalks, planning holidays and building a new fountain, his job is made increasingly difficult by the Israeli occupation of his home. This documentary asks, with humor and outrage: How do you run a city if you don’t have a country?
Brooklyn Nine-Nine: “The Box”
TBS, 1:30am (late night) EST
Sterling K. Brown earned an Emmy nod guest-starring as the cunning murderer Jake (Andy Samberg) and Holt (Andre Braugher) can’t get to confess in this 2018 episode, the cop comedy’s finest.