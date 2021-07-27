TV Best Bets for July 27

Citizen P.I.
discovery+, New Series!
This series showcases the colorful personalities behind the amateur sleuths who have played major roles in cracking real unsolved cases.
Chicago Fire: “Purgatory”
ion, 8pm EST
Tuesdays are heating up, thanks to ion’s weekly 16-episode marathon of the NBC drama. Today’s top pick: an emotional hour from 2017 that tears apart the Firehouse 51 family. A superior’s vendetta against Chief Boden (Eamonn Walker) finds 51’s bravest transferred to other stations, including one that unhappy Mouch (Christian Stolte) dubs “Purgatory.” Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) returns to her former house, led by a sexist bully, while left-behind lieutenants Casey (Jesse Spencer) and Severide (Taylor Kinney) cope with hapless new teams. But fear not. At a multi-engine hotel blaze, our heroes reunite to demonstrate their teamwork is simply irreplaceable.
The Haves and the Have Nots: “Final Cast Reunion”
OWN, 8pm EST
In this first of a two-part special, the beloved cast is coming together one final time in front of a live audience to relive all of the greatest moments, iconic scenes and tumultuous relationships of OWN’s beloved No. 1 drama series. The special features Tika Sumpter (Candace Young), Angela Robinson (Veronica Harrington), Crystal Fox (Hanna Young), Renée Lawless (Kathryn Cryer), Tyler Lepley (Benny Young), Peter Parros (David Harrington), Gavin Houston (Jeffrey Harrington) and Aaron O’Connell (Wyatt Cryer). The special is hosted by television personality Egypt Sherrod.
In Their Own Words: “Chuck Berry”
PBS, 8pm (WTTW Chicago, 8pm) EST
Take a riveting ride on the Chuck Berry train, exploring the life of the man behind the music. By blending “hillbilly” music with R&B and writing impactful lyrics, Berry birthed a renaissance in popular music that we now call rock ’n’ roll.
BUtterfield 8
TCM, 8pm EST, Catch a Classic!
Elizabeth Taylor gives a Best Actress Oscar-winning performance alongside Laurence Harvey in this 1960 drama directed by Daniel Mann and based on John O’Hara’s novel. Taylor’s character, social butterfly and model Gloria Wandrous, falls in love with the married Weston Liggett (Harvey) after a night out that turns into a chaotic love story with disastrous repercussions. The impressive cast also includes Kay Medford, Betty Field, Mildred Dunnock and Jeffrey Lynn.
The Real Housewives of New York City
Bravo, 9pm EST
The ladies are planning a joint birthday party for Sonja and Ramona. That is, if they survive an eventful recording session for Lu’s new holiday single!
American Masters: “Buddy Guy: The Blues Chase the Blues Away”
PBS, 9pm (WTTW Chicago, 9pm) EST
Dive into the career of legendary blues guitarist Buddy Guy, a pioneer of Chicago’s West Side sound who was a major influence on rock titans like Jimi Hendrix and Eric Clapton. This 90-minute installment of the biographical documentary series includes new performances and interviews with John Mayer, Carlos Santana and more.