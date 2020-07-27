TV Best Bets for July 27

Pawn Stars: “Million Dollar Deal”
History, 10pm EST
Among the rare items that Gold & Silver Pawn Shop owner Rick Harrison eyes this week: a work called Welcome to Hell from the street artist Banksy. The piece’s sinful asking price: $1 million!
The Titan Games: “East Region 3: DJ’s Last Call”
NBC, 8pm EST
The competition continues with competitors pushing their bodies to the limit by battling opponents in unforgiving head-to-head challenges, designed by host and executive producer Dwayne Johnson. In these Eastern division battles, watch Josh Porter go up against Blake Broadhurst for the men, while Shantal Athill takes on Courtney Roselle for the women. They will compete on obstacles such as Launch Pad, Over the Edge, Nuts and Bolts, and Lunar Impact. Winners will move on to face reigning Titans on Mt. Olympus.
Star of the Month: Tony Curtis: “Comedy — Part Two”
TCM, beginning at 8pm EST, Catch a Classic!
TCM’s July salute to Tony Curtis ends with another evening of his lighthearted performances in some classic comedies. First up, Curtis stars with Natalie Wood in Sex and the Single Girl(1964). This is followed by Don’t Make Waves(1967); Not With My Wife, You Don’t!(1966); and the network premiere of the 1985 British comedy/drama Insignificance.
Buried Worlds With Don Wildman: “Curse of the White City”
Travel Channel, 8pm EST, Season Finale!
In the two-hour Season 1 finale, Wildman undertakes the greatest challenge of his career — facing lethal dangers and deadly curses deep in the Honduran jungle on his quest to find the legendary Lost White City.
Below Deck Mediterranean: “Viva, Loss Vegas”
Bravo, 9pm EST
On a crew night out, Alex reveals his feelings to Bugsy while Hannah struggles to connect with the group. Meanwhile, Captain Sandy comes down on Jess for her performance in the laundry room, and an incident with the water toys forces Malia into an emergency rescue. With his job on the line, Kiko rallies himself for a successful charter, but a Vegas-themed dinner threatens to unravel everything.
Penn & Teller: Try This at Home Too
The CW, 9pm EST
Filmed entirely at the homes of Penn & Teller and their friends around the world, the second special from the magical duo showcases new magic Penn & Teller and their magician friends have developed at home. Penn & Teller teach viewers how to do an array of tricks themselves and are joined by celebrity guests including Howie Mandel, Piff the Magic Dragon and the cast of Nancy Drew.
Your Worst Nightmare: “He’s Back”
Investigation Discovery, 10pm EST
The true-crime series recounts the harrowing ordeal endured by Virginia teen Natalie Purdie more than three decades ago: After the bubbly dancer turned down her controlling boyfriend’s proposal, he stabbed her roughly 30 times.
POV: “Advocate”
PBS, 10pm EST
Meet Israeli lawyer Lea Tsemel, a political firebrand who is known by her opponents as the “devil’s advocate” for her decades-long defense of Palestinians who have been accused of resisting the occupation, both violently and nonviolently.
Into the Unknown
Travel Channel, 10pm EST, New Series!
The first episode of this series that explores the paranormal finds host Cliff Simon navigating his way through the Louisiana bayou. There, he investigates reports of a fearsome werewolf-like creature known as the Rougarou.
