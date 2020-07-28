TV Best Bets for July 28

Tell Me a Story
The CW, 9pm EST, New Series!
This series — which originally aired on CBS All Access — takes the world’s most beloved fairy tales and reimagines them as a dark and twisted psychological thriller. Set in modern-day New York City, the first season of this serialized drama interweaves “The Three Little Pigs,” “Little Red Riding Hood” and “Hansel and Gretel” into an epic and subversive tale of love, loss, greed, revenge and murder.
Maxxx
Hulu, New Series!
An aging former boy band star turned shamed tabloid laughingstock (O-T Fagbenle, The Handmaid’s Tale) tries and fails to make an international comeback.
Marriage on the Rocks
TCM, beginning at 6am EST
TCM’s daytime lineup today features several movies about marriages highlighted by alcohol, extramarital affairs — or all of the above. Things start with 1934’s The Thin Man, starring William Powell and Myrna Loy as mystery-solving, cocktail-loving, high-society spouses Nick and Nora Charles. The rest of the lineup features Bing Crosby, Frank Sinatra and Grace Kelly in High Society(1956); Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton in Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?(1966); director David Lean’s Brief Encounter(1945) and Doctor Zhivago(1965); and Jack Lemmon and Shirley MacLaine in The Apartment(1960).
America’s Got Talent: “Judge Cuts”
NBC
The first and only Judge Cuts episode of the season heads outdoors! Sofia Vergara and her fellow arbiters watch performances on a drive-in-style movie screen to choose the acts that make it to the live shows.
TCM Remembers Carl Reiner
TCM, beginning at 8pm EST, Catch a Classic!
Turner Classic Movies celebrates the life and career of legendary comedic writer/director/actor/author Carl Reiner, who passed away June 29 at age 98, with an evening of some of the films he directed. The lineup features: Enter Laughing (1967), All of Me(1984), The Comic(1969), Where’s Poppa?(1970) and Oh, God!(1977).
Good Bones: “Free House, Expensive Reno”
HGTV, 9pm EST
Just because mother-daughter design duo Karen E Laine and Mina Starsiak Hawk acquire their next renovation, a small cottage in the Irvington neighborhood of Indianapolis, for free doesn’t guarantee they’ll turn a big profit! A caving roof is only one of their worries.
Shark vs. Whale
National Geographic, 10pm EST
In 2017, marine biologist Ryan Johnson captured rare footage of a great white, named Helen, methodically attacking — and drowning — a weakened humpback off the coast of South Africa. For this SharkFest special, he follows the whales’ migration route to learn if these encounters are more common than we think.
World of Dance: “The Duels 4”
NBC, 10pm EST
The Duels round concludes with judges Jennifer Lopez, Derek Hough, Ne-Yo and special guest judge dancer and choreographer tWitch. This season, the judges have chosen which acts go head-to-head and won’t know their opponent until they hit the dance floor, leading to some of the most epic dance battles the series has ever seen. As guest judge, tWitch will have the power to decide which acts up for elimination will go head-to-head in the returning Redemption round, to earn a slot in the semifinals and the chance to perform on the World of Dancestage.
