TV Best Bets for July 28

Chip ’N’ Dale: Park Life
Disney+, New Series!
Disney’s beloved chipmunks — nervous worrier Chip and laid-back dreamer Dale — are back in this animated series that finds the two tiny troublemakers trying to live the good life in a big city park while having giant-sized, sky-high adventures. In their perpetual pursuit of acorns, these ultimate underdogs are joined by Pluto, Butch and other iconic Disney characters as they face down bullies great and small. The 36 seven-minute episodes combine classic-style cartoon comedy with contemporary storytelling.
3rd Rock From the Sun: “Sensitive Dic
Cozi TV, 7:30pmAlien professor Dr. Dick Solomon (the incomparable John Lithgow) fails sensitivity training — hilariously! — in this 1997 episode.
Dogs With Extraordinary Jobs: “The Scent Detective
Season Finale!
Smithsonian Channel, 8pmMarvel at “scent detectives,” including Australian cattle dog Dio, who sniffs out orca scat in the Puget Sound to help scientists understand the species’ decline.
Special Theme: From Hollywood to the Heartland: “The Heartland”
TCM, beginning at 8pm EST, Catch a Classic!
Turner Classic Movies concludes its monthlong Wednesday night tour across small-town and rural America with an evening of dramatic films whose sometimes bleak realism shows the less-idyllic, if not outright darker, side of the heartland. First is Some Came Running (1958), a tale set in the late ’40s about a troubled veteran (Frank Sinatra) who returns to his Midwestern hometown to deal with family secrets and small-town scandals. Dean Martin, Best Actress Oscar nominee Shirley MacLaine, Best Supporting Actor Oscar nominee Arthur Kennedy and Best Supporting Actress Oscar nominee Martha Hyer costar. Next, Peter Bogdanovich’s road comedy/drama Paper Moon (1973), shot in black and white, takes place in Kansas and Missouri during the Great Depression. Real-life father and daughter Ryan and Tatum O’Neal star as a bible salesman and the orphan girl with whom he teams to form a money-making con team. Tatum O’Neal, at age 10, won the Best Supporting Actress Oscar, making her the youngest winner in a competitive category in Oscar history. Costar Madeline Kahn was also nominated in that category. Bogdanovich also directed, as well as cowrote, tonight’s next feature: The Last Picture Show (1971). Set in the early 1950s, the Best Picture Oscar-nominated film follows a group of high schoolers in a small Texas town that is slowly dying, both culturally and economically. Bogdanovich received a Best Director Oscar nomination for his masterfully rendered drama, and also shared, with Larry McMurtry, an Oscar nomination for the screenplay, which is based on McMurtry’s novel. The stellar cast boasts a top-notch mix of then-newer stars as well as classic character actors, including: Jeff Bridges (Best Supporting Actor Oscar nominee), Timothy Bottoms, Cloris Leachman (Best Supporting Actress Oscar winner), Cybill Shepherd, Ben Johnson (Best Supporting Actor Oscar winner), Ellen Burstyn (Best Supporting Actress Oscar nominee), Eileen Brennan, Clu Gulager and Randy Quaid. Next, it’s back to the heartland during the Great Depression in the Best Picture Oscar-nominated Bonnie and Clyde (1967), starring Best Actor and Actress Oscar nominees Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway as the infamous outlaws who embark on a robbery and murder spree across the Southwest in the early ’30s. The landmark film, considered one of the first of the “New Hollywood” era, earned seven other Oscar nominations, including Best Director (Arthur Penn) and Best Supporting Actor (Gene Hackman and Michael J. Pollard). Estelle Parsons won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress. The evening concludes with another film about a male and female criminal pair with Terrence Malick’s atmospheric Badlands (1973). Loosely based on the real-life murder spree of Charles Starkweather and his girlfriend, the film stars Martin Sheen and Sissy Spacek as young lovers on the run across the Great Plains. — Jeff Pfeiffer
The $100,000 Pyramid
ABC, 9pm EST
This week’s celebrity guests are Saturday Night Live alums Ana Gasteyer and Rachel Dratch followed by Impractical Jokers Joe Gatto and James Murray.
Family Karma: “One Last Proposal”
Bravo, 9pm EST, Season Finale!
Vishal plans an epic week of surprises to get the ring back on Richa’s finger, but first, their mums must meet up to settle old scores; meanwhile, Anisha considers a life away from home, and the Aunties try to “out party” the kids.
Match Game
ABC, 10pm EST, Season Finale!
In the final episode this season, Horatio Sanz, Marilu Henner, Michael Colter, Ali Wentworth, Justin Long and Drea de Matteo compete.
Dave: “The Burds”
FXX, 10pm EST
Who knew spending time with the parents could be so revelatory? Certainly not aspiring rapper Dave (Lil Dicky), who pays his mom and dad (Gina Hecht and David Paymer) a visit after facing a setback in the comedy’s second season.
Younger: “The Last Unicorn”
TV Land, 10pm EST
Book editor Liza (Sutton Foster) attends a 1920s-themed costume party as a flapper, dances to a number from Thoroughly Modern Millie (which Foster won a Tony for on Broadway) and meets an eligible bachelor. Is he the bee’s knees, or another romantic disappointment?