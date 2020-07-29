TV Best Bets for July 29

Bulletproof
The CW, 9pm EST, Season Finale!
Bishop (Noel Clarke), Pike (Ashley Walters) and the rest of the Unit go off-book in an effort to bring down Alex (Stavros Zalmas) and Mikey (Ben Tavassoli) once and for all, but when Cockridge (Lee Ross) interferes, the raid goes disastrously wrong and the Unit is left emptyhanded.
United We Fall: “Participation Trophy”
ABC, 8pm EST
Put-upon parents Bill and Jo (Will Sasso and Christina Vidal Mitchell) are struggling to raise their twodaughters under the same roof as his mother, Sandy (Saturday Night Live icon Jane Curtin), who has recently moved in. Could Jo’s super-opinionated brother and business partner, Chuy (Scandal’s Guillermo Diaz), actually make things easier for the stressed couple? We’ll see. Fittingly, this week’s outing is all about playing andfamily dynamics. Worried that their eldest, iPad-dependent Emily (Ella Grace Helton), is too plugged-in, Bill and Jo decide to enroll her in a soccer clinic run by Chuy.
Married at First Sight: “It’s Not the First Time”
Lifetime
Married at … second sight. For the first time in 11 seasons of the reality hit, one couple has met before their wedding day! Does familiarity breed romance or regret? We’ll find out when the acquaintances spend their first night together as husband and wife.
TCM Spotlight: Feel-Good Films: “Good Time Crime”
TCM, beginning at 8pm EST, Catch a Classic!
TCM’s month of Feel-Good Films ends tonight with movies that, despite involving criminal activity of some sort (even murder), can still put a smile on your face. The lineup features William Powell and Myrna Loy in The Thin Man(1934); Marlon Brando, Jean Simmons and Frank Sinatra in Guys and Dolls(1955); Barbara Stanwyck and Henry Fonda in The Lady Eve(1941); Cary Grant in Arsenic and Old Lace(1944); and Jack Lemmon, Tony Curtis and Marilyn Monroe in Billy Wilder’s immortal Some Like It Hot(1959).
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills: “Roman Rumors”
Bravo, 9pm EST
After rumors about Denise begin to swirl, Lisa attempts to save the group’s Roman holiday from turning into a disaster. When Teddi questions Denise about talking behind their backs, the confrontation leads to shocking revelations and questionable denials. Garcelle’s bluntness hits a nerve with Sutton. Meanwhile, Kyle raises her eyebrows at Dorit and Erika’s fashion-forward travel wear.
Ultimate Tag
FOX, 9pm EST, Season Finale!
Aren’t they tired yet?! The competition series’ professional “taggers” limber up one last time to chase the season’s final contestants around their extreme playground. The prize, as usual, is $20,000, split between the fastest man and the fastest woman.
The Weight of Gold
HBO, 9pm EST
Legendary swimmer Michael Phelps narrates and serves as an executive producer on this intimate look at the mental health struggles he and fellow Olympians such as Shaun White, Bode Miller and Apolo Ohno have faced.
