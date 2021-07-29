TV Best Bets for July 29

The Wine Show
Acorn TV, AMC+ & Sundance Now, Season Premiere!
In the third season of this U.K. series that, as its title implies, explores the world of wine, Dominic West (The Affair) joins James Purefoy (The Following) to taste wines at the beautiful HQ in the Douro Valley; Matthew Goode (A Discovery of Witches) and Purefoy learn about the Portuguese Age of Discoveries in Lisbon; Matthew Rhys (Perry Mason, The Americans) takes wine expert Joe Fattorini for lunch at a Jewish restaurant in New York; and Fattorini and fellow expert Amelia Singer lead a wine tour in Madeira. Seasons 1 and 2 are also currently available to stream.
FBoy Island
HBO Max, New Series!
In this reality dating show, three women move to a tropical island where they’re joined by 24 men — 12 self-proclaimed “Nice Guys” looking for love, and 12 self-proclaimed “FBoys,” there to compete for cold, hard cash. Hosted by hit comedian and actress Nikki Glaser, this is a social experiment that asks the age-old question: Can FBoys truly reform or do Nice Guys always finish last?
Jellystone!
HBO Max, New Series!
Yogi Bear, Cindy Bear, Boo-Boo, Huckleberry Hound, Jabberjaw, Top Cat and other favorite Hanna-Barbera cartoon characters are back in this all-new animated series set in the charming titular town where these beloved figures live, work and play together. “I grew up watching tons of Hanna-Barbera cartoons,” says showrunner C.H. Greenblatt (Chowder), “and have a deep love for these characters. … We hope longtime fans appreciate our take on this world, and we’re excited that parents get to introduce and enjoy their favorite Hanna-Barbera characters with their kids.”
Resort to Love
Netflix, Original Film!
In this romantic comedy that features singer-songwriter Alicia Keys as a producer, aspiring pop star Erica (Christina Milian) ends up as the entertainment at her ex-fiancé?s wedding after reluctantly taking a gig at a luxurious Mauritius island resort while in the wake of a music career meltdown. She tries to keep their past relationship a secret from his bride-to-be, Beverly, but Erica rediscovers her feelings for her ex, Jason (Jay Pharaoh), despite his brother Caleb’s (Sinqua Walls) attempts to keep them from falling back in love.
Behind the Music
Paramount+, New Series!
The groundbreaking music documentary series is back, with several new episodes as well as previous installments that have been remastered and updated for today’s audiences. Episodes will be available Thursdays, and the series launches today with two episodes, featuring Ricky Martin and LL Cool J.
Why Women Kill
Paramount+, Season Finale!
Season 2 of creator Marc Cherry’s (Desperate Housewives, Devious Maids) dark comedy/drama anthology series concludes. The current season has been set in 1949, with a cast including Allison Tolman, Nick Frost and Lana Parrilla.
2021 NBA Draft
ABC, 8pm Live EST
The first round of the 2021 NBA Draft airs live tonight from Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Top prospects include Oklahoma State’s Cade Cunningham, USC’s Evan Mobley, Gonzaga’s Jalen Suggs and the G League’s Jalen Green.
Star of the Month: Elvis: “Smooth Talker”
TCM, beginning at 8pm EST, Catch a Classic!
Try not to be all shook up, but tonight is TCM’s last evening of its Thursday night July salute to the films of Elvis Presley. Things end on a strong note, though, with five movies, beginning with 1965’s Tickle Me. The musical comedy stars the King as a rodeo star, and features — for the only time in his movie career — a soundtrack with no new Elvis material, but rather a recycling of earlier album cuts. Next, Presley stars as the sexiest crop-dusting pilot you’ll ever see in It Happened at the World’s Fair (1963), a musical filmed at Seattle’s 1962 Century 21 Exposition. After that, in 1969’s The Trouble With Girls, Elvis stars in his second-to-last film acting role as the manager of a late-1920s musical troupe. Then, Presley gets in on the beach movie trend of the early ’60s with Girl Happy (1965), a musical romantic comedy costarring Shelley Fabares and introducing the hit tune “Puppet on a String.” Very early the next morning, TCM says farewell to the King for this month with This Is Elvis (1981), a documentary of Elvis’ life released just a little over three years after his 1977 passing. The film interestingly, if not always successfully, combines archival footage with voice-overs narrating the words of the legend and others, along with reenactments of pivotal points in Presley’s life. — Jeff Pfeiffer
Dark Side of the 90s: “TV for Teen
Vice, 10pmThe docuseries looks at the rise of Teen TV — and growing up fast — with the help of Beverly Hills, 90210 costars Jason Priestley and Gabrielle Carteris and Party of Five’s Scott Wolf.