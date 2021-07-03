TV Best Bets for July 3

Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid
TCM, 6pm EST, Catch a Classic!
This fun and funny Best Picture Oscar-nominated 1969 Western tells the story of Butch Cassidy (Paul Newman) and his sidekick, the Sundance Kid (Robert Redford). Butch, the leader and brains of their Hole-in-the-Wall Gang, alongside Sundance, the skilled gunman, end up on the run when a train robbery goes wrong. The two men and Sundance’s girlfriend, Etta Place (Katharine Ross), flee but are followed by the posse wherever they go, so they venture to Bolivia in hopes they will no longer have to be on the run. The film was nominated for six other Oscars, and won four, including Best Original Screenplay (William Goldman), Best Original Score (Burt Bacharach) and Best Original Song (“Raindrops Keep Fallin’ on My Head” by Bacharach and Hal David).
Aerial America Roadtrip: July 4th Stunt
Smithsonian Channel, 6am EST
It’s a two-day road trip going through the 50 states, featuring the previous best episodes.
Fourth of July Wizarding World Marathon
Syfy, beginning at 8am EST
Syfy kicks off three days (today through Monday, July 5) during which its mornings, afternoons and evenings will be filled with movies based on the J.K. Rowling favorites. Things start today with the two Fantastic Beasts movies, and the rest of the holiday weekend will feature the eight Harry Potter films.
Major League Baseball
FS1 & FOX, beginning at 4pm Live EST
Saturday MLB action on FOX Sports starts with the San Diego Padres at the Philadelphia Phillies on FS1. FOX’s regional broadcast window offers viewers the Houston Astros at the Cleveland Indians, the Boston Red Sox at the Oakland A’s or the L.A. Dodgers at the Washington Nationals.
A Date With Danger
Lifetime, 8pm EST, Original Film!
Single mom Nikki (Lara Jean Chorostecki) is looking for a fresh start in a new town when she meets fellow single mom Liz (Ipsita Paul). They immediately hit it off, with Liz giving Nikki a job at her boutique. Nikki aspires to be as self-sufficient as Liz and takes all her advice, especially when Liz warns Nikki about Gavin (Jamie Spilchuk), the local café owner whom Nikki has been dating. After Liz points out several questionable traits about Gavin, Nikki decides to take a pause on her relationship with him. But when Liz suddenly goes missing, it’s Gavin who supports Nikki through this ordeal. When Gavin starts to behave suspiciously, Nikki wonders if the man she’s fallen for is the same person who took Liz, determined to remove anyone from Nikki’s life who threatens their relationship.
Critter Fixers: Country Vets: “Tooth Be Told”
Nat Geo Wild, 9pm EST, Season Finale!
Parasite-plagued alpacas arrive in critical condition, Dr. Hodges performs hip surgery on a virtually blind kitten and Dr. Ferguson discovers an abscess surprise while operating on a Labrador retriever. Plus, a belly-burned ball python receives a bath, Zoe gets a piggy pedicure, Chipin Pee Wee has a big medical adventure and the Critter Fixer techs enjoy a surprise.