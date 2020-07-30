TV Best Bets for July 30

In My Skin
Hulu, New Series!
A 16-year-old deals with the comical but painfully real anxieties and insecurities of teenage life.
Frayed
HBO MAX, New Series!
In this comedy, a wealthy London housewife is forced to return to the Australian hometown she fled as a teen.
Host
Shudder, Original Film!
In this horror film shot remotely during quarantine, there’s more to fear from a Zoom meeting than just the possibility of coworkers noticing you forgot to wear pants. Six friends hold a séance over Zoom during lockdown, with terrifying results.
Babylon 5: “Confessions and Lamentations”
Comet, 12pm EST
First aired in 1995 during the AIDS crisis, this moving hour of the sci-fi series finds chief medical officer Stephen Franklin (Richard Briggs) trying to cure a plague that threatens a friendly alien race.
NBA Basketball
TNT, beginning at 6:30pm EST
The NBA resumes with 22 teams playing eight regular-season games each at Orlando’s ESPN Wide World of Sports complex. Tonight, after the Jazz take on the Pelicans, it’s Kawhi Leonard’s Clippers against LeBron James’ Lakers.
Major League Baseball
FOX, 7pm Live EST
FOX has a primetime regional MLB game with viewers seeing either the Boston Red Sox at the N.Y. Mets or the Cleveland Indians at the Minnesota Twins.
Holey Moley: “Porta Party”
ABC
Olympic champ Greg Louganis and Police Academy’s Steve Guttenberg make another splash when they return to guest-judge the putters on the wet-and-wild “Diving Range.”
For the Birds
TCM, beginning at 8pm EST, Catch a Classic!
The good and bad sides of our fine feathered friends feature in tonight’s TCM film lineup. First, Oscar nominee Burt Lancaster leads 1962’s Birdman of Alcatraz, followed by Hitchcock’s iconic thriller The Birds(1963); Roger Corman’s 1963 Boris Karloff/Vincent Price-led Poe adaptation The Raven; the harrowing 1969 coming-of-age drama Kes; and the hysterically cheesy 1957 monster movie The Giant Claw, which is worth viewing for its legendarily bad special effects featuring the most absolutely ridiculous-looking giant monster puppet in film history.
The Real Housewives of New York City: “Not Very Merry-achi”
Bravo, 9pm EST
Luann hosts a spa day for the women she met through the Fortune Society. Ramona gives Sonja a talking-to over her birthday night antics and gives Leah the cold shoulder. The women head to Cancun, Mexico, where Sonja gets liquored up too soon and Leah confronts Ramona about her “unspeakable acts.”
Ghost Adventures: Screaming Room: “The Annabelle Investigation”
Travel Channel, 9pm EST, Season Premiere!
Zak Bagans and the Ghost Adventuresteam get goose bumps as they look back at their controversial investigation of the infamous Annabelle doll. The crew shares new insights on their spine-tingling interactions with the demonic doll.
Chrisley Knows Best: “Bother-in-Law”
USA Network, 9pm EST
As Season 8 of the reality staple continues, take comfort in the Chrisleys still squabbling over common family issues. Is 7-year-old Chloe ready for a cellphone? Nanny Faye thinks so! Plus, Todd and his father-in-law disagree on how to celebrate wife Julie’s birthday.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!