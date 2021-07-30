TV Best Bets for July 30

The Pursuit of Love
Amazon Prime Video, New Series!
This limited series (all three episodes drop today) is a romantic comedy/drama about love, friendship and choice that was produced by the BBC and is set in Europe between the two world wars. The story follows the adventures (and misadventures) of the charismatic and fearless Linda Radlett (Lily James) and her best friend and cousin Fanny Logan (Emily Beecham). Consumed by a desire for love and marriage, the two women are on the hunt for the ideal husband. Their friendship is put to the test as Fanny settles for a steady life and Linda decides to follow her heart to increasingly wild and outrageous places. As social and political divisions split the nation, their diverging choices raise personal questions that remain intensely relevant today — questions about freedom, about love and sex, and about the mystery of the human heart. The series is written and directed by costar Emily Mortimer. The cast also includes Dominic West, Dolly Wells, Andrew Scott and Beattie Edmondson.
Watch the Sound With Mark Ronson
Apple TV+, New Series!
Renowned DJ and Oscar-, Golden Globe- and Grammy-winning artist and producer Mark Ronson hosts this six-episode docuseries that examines sound creation and the revolutionary technology that has shaped music as we know it. Each episode follows Ronson as he uncovers the untold stories behind music creation and the lengths producers and creators are willing to go to find the perfect sound. He explores music’s intersection with artistry and technology in candid conversations with top music names including Paul McCartney, Questlove, King Princess, Dave Grohl, Adrock and Mike D from Beastie Boys, Charli XCX and more.
Turning the Tables With Robin Roberts
Disney+, New Series!
Good Morning America and ABC News co-anchor Robin Roberts hosts and executive produces this four-episode series featuring intimate roundtable conversations with female celebrities from all walks of life. In each episode, Roberts sits down with three famous women who share experiences that are both personal and moving. As the title suggests, the guests often “turn the tables” and interview Roberts and each other in heartfelt and often humorous conversations. Guests include Debbie Allen, Sofia Carson, Jamie Lee Curtis, Jenna Dewan, Sheila E., Melissa Etheridge, Mickey Guyton, Betsey Johnson, Billie Jean King, Tig Notaro, Raven-Symoné and Josie Totah. LeBron James is also an executive producer of the series.
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series: “Second Chances”
Disney+, Season Finale!
In the Season 2 finale, while the Wildcats head to Salt Lake Slices to digest the excitement of opening night — and a pizza or two — Miss Jenn (Kate Reinders) continues to experience tunnel vision over the Menkie Awards. Meanwhile, Mr. Mazzara (Mark St. Cyr) shows his softer side; Ricky (Joshua Bassett) reevaluates a party crasher; Gina (Sofia Wylie) speaks her truth; and Nini (Olivia Rodrigo) makes a life-altering call.
Jungle Cruise
Disney+, Feature Film Exclusive!, This title requires Disney+ with Premier Access (a cost of $29.99 in addition to standard Disney+ subscription)
Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt star in this adventure-filled thrill ride down the Amazon inspired by the famous Disneyland theme park ride. Intrepid researcher Dr. Lily Houghton (Blunt) travels from London to the Amazon jungle and enlists wisecracking skipper Frank Wolff’s (Johnson) questionable services to guide her downriver on La Quila — his ramshackle but charming boat. Lily is determined to uncover an ancient tree with unparalleled healing abilities and the power to change the future of medicine. Thrust on this epic quest together, the unlikely duo encounters innumerable dangers and supernatural forces, all lurking in the deceptive beauty of the lush rainforest.
The Last Mercenary
Netflix, Original Film!
This action comedy follows Richard Brumère (Jean-Claude Van Damme), a former French secret service special agent turned mercenary, who is back in the saddle as the immunity he was granted 25 years earlier for his son Archibald is lifted. A mob operation threatens Archibald?s life, and to save him, Richard will have to reach out to his old contacts and join forces with a bunch of reckless youngsters from the projects and an offbeat bureaucrat — but mostly find the courage to let Archibald know he?s his father.
Outer Banks
Netflix, Season Premiere!
This coming-of-age drama that follows a tight-knit group of local teens (the “Pogues”) in the beach vacation destination of the Outer Banks of North Carolina returns for Season 2. After their near-death escape, John B (Chase Stokes) and Sarah (Madelyn Cline) are on the run — and in over their heads — in the Bahamas. New friends also bring new foes as they’re back on the trail of the gold, while the stakes for Kiara (Madison Bailey), Pope (Jonathan Daviss) and JJ (Rudy Pankow) rapidly escalate at home. The $400 million is still in the game, but will the uncovering of a new-found secret reunite the group for a fresh mission?
Burden of Truth: “River City”
The CW, 8pm EST, Season Premiere!
Joanna Chang (Kristin Kreuk) has taken on the case of Helen Graham (guest star Pamela Matthews), a local farm owner whose land is standing firmly in the way of the Oro North mining project. With the tide of opinion turning against them, Joanna arranges for an improved offer, but — after many sleepless nights with her new baby — she makes a crucial error that changes the case, leading to shocking consequences.
Gold Rush: Winter’s Fortune
Discovery Channel, 8pm; also streaming on discovery+ EST, New Series!
This latest spinoff of Discovery’s No. 1-rated show, Gold Rush, takes viewers inside the high-stakes gambles of the gold-mining offseason for the first time ever. The series follows Gold Rush fan favorites — including Tony Beets, Rick Ness, Dave Turin, Fred Lewis and Dustin Hurt — as they go about their winter prospecting, purchasing and permitting in preparation for hitting their ambitious season goals. While the miners wait for the spring thaw, they have a golden opportunity. Will they make the necessary preparations to ensure they have their most successful season ever? Or will they come up empty-handed?
Back on the Record With Bob Costas
HBO, 11pm EST, New Series!
It’s fitting that the beloved broadcaster’s return to HBO comes as the Olympic Games pop into the schedule. As with his two previous stints on the network — which won a total of seven Sports Emmys — Costas talks to top athletes, past and present, and tackles controversial issues of the day.
My Lottery Dream Home
HGTV, 8pm EST
David Bromstad helps lucky newlyweds find their dream home in Orlando, Florida. After winning a million dollars on their anniversary, they want a two-story house where they can feel like royalty overlooking the neighborhood.
Friday Night Neo-Noir
TCM, beginning at 8pm EST, Catch a Classic!
Tonight’s lineup of film noir titles not made in the genre’s heyday of the 1940s and ’50s, but in the ensuing decades, features three titles from the 1980s. First up is Ridley Scott’s iconic and influential combo of sci fi and noir, Blade Runner (1982), making its TCM premiere. Set in a future dystopian Los Angeles, the film stars Harrison Ford as a burnt-out ex-cop who is called out of retirement to track down and eliminate a team of humanoid androids that have escaped back to Earth from an outer space mining colony. During his search, he discovers disturbing secrets about the future plans of the androids’ manufacturer. Rutger Hauer, Sean Young and Edward James Olmos costar in the film, whose stunning art direction-set decoration and visual effects were nominated for Oscars. (Note: There have been several versions of Blade Runner since its initial release, and the one TCM is airing tonight is the 117-minute version shown in select theaters in 2007 and billed as The Final Cut. It’s the only version over which Scott had complete artistic control, and the one that he considers the definitive incarnation of his vision.) Up next is cowriter/director Neil Jordan’s 1986 British crime drama Mona Lisa, starring Best Actor Oscar nominee and Golden Globe winner Bob Hoskins as a small-time crook just released from prison who finds trouble when he gets entangled in the dangerous life of a high-class call girl (Cathy Tyson). Robbie Coltrane and Michael Caine also star. Finally, and also making its network premiere, is Tequila Sunrise (1988), written and directed by Oscar-winning Chinatown scribe Robert Towne. In the crime drama, a Los Angeles restaurateur (Michelle Pfeiffer) becomes involved in a romantic triangle with two old friends: one a police officer (Kurt Russell) and the other an ex-drug dealer (Mel Gibson). — Jeff Pfeiffer
Dino Hunters
Discovery Channel, 9pm EST, Season Premiere!
The dino-hunting cowboys are back and ready to dig up more prehistoric treasure across the Wild West. In the badlands of Wyoming and Montana, and the high deserts of New Mexico, the hunt is on not only for dinosaur fossils, but for buyers, as well. In Season 2, cowboys and ranchers continue scouring the West for the rarest and most valuable prehistoric fossils and remains — from discovering a trove of mammoth tusks to a field of Triceratops bones to prepping a nearly complete T-Rex skull — in order to entice buyers, make a profit and, ultimately, keep their way of life alive.
One Week to Sell
HGTV, 9pm EST, New Series!
In back-to-back episodes, this new series follows interior designer and home stager Taylor Spellman as she transforms unsold homes into red hot properties. Aided by Kate Dickens, her right-hand woman and friend of more than 30 years, Taylor creates personalized design plans for lagging listings, making them market ready with high-end style on a small budget. Taylor meets with the real estate agent to identify areas that are a turn off to potential buyers and, in just a few short days, implements beautiful, practical and creative solutions that turn the house into a desirable dream home.
Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog
Nat Geo & Nat Geo Wild, 9pm EST, New Series!
Dog behavior expert Cesar Millan is back in this new series that opens the gates to Millan’s famed Dog Psychology Center, his California ranch retreat for dogs. Here he transforms canines — and families — one case at a time. Back-to-back episodes will air each Friday, and they will be available to stream on Disney+ each Wednesday following their linear premieres.
Icon: Music Through the Lens: “On the Record”
PBS, 9pm (WTTW Chicago, 9pm) EST
The photography of record sleeves from jazz and early rock ’n’ roll is analyzed and explored, from the Beatles and Pink Floyd to the highly stylized and conceptual imagery on albums by Blur and Dizzee Rascal. Themes of nostalgia, resonance and association run through the superb stories of classic album covers by the Jam, Lou Reed, Thin Lizzy, Bruce Springsteen, Iggy Pop, Joy Division, and Crosby, Stills & Nash. Highlights include Lynn Goldsmith on Patti Smith’s Horses, Jonathan Mannion on Jay-Z and DMX, and Elliott Landy on Bob Dylan’s Nashville Skyline.
Ghost Adventures: “Airfield of Evil”
Travel Channel, 9pm EST
In this two-hour network premiere, Zak and the crew investigate intense paranormal activity at Freakling Bros. Trilogy of Terror, an infamous haunted attraction in Las Vegas. They then visit the March Field Air Museum, where employees have felt spirits move through their bodies.
Classic Albums: “Fleetwood Mac — Rumours”
PBS, 10pm (WTTW Chicago, 10pm) EST
Tonight, this British Behind the Music-style series revisits the making of Fleetwood Mac’s 1977 monster Rumours, with a specially recorded version of Christine McVie’s “Songbird.”