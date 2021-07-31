TV Best Bets for July 31

Heartbreak Island
discovery+, New Series!
In this competition series, single guys and girls put everything on the line in a bid to find their perfect match and possibly win $100,000.
Puppy Bowl Presents: The Summer Dog Games
discovery+
Kym Whitley hosts this special in which five teams of dogs and their trainers face off to see who will be named the top canine athlete when it comes to showmanship and talent. The ultimate prize of $5,000 will be donated to the winning team’s favorite animal charity.
Daniel Boone: “Empire of the Lost”
Decades, 12pm EST
A full weekend marathon of the 1964-70 drama starts with the frontier legend (Fess Parker) teaming with a Native American rival (Abel Fernandez) to outwit British soldiers.
Where Eagles Dare
TCM, 3:30pm EST, Catch a Classic!
The mission is clear: Get in, get the general, get out. Commandos charged with freeing a U.S. general from a Nazi fortress high in the Alps should also be told to trust nothing — including the search-and-rescue orders just issued. Richard Burton and Clint Eastwood lead this 1968 World War II action thriller classic written by Alistair MacLean (The Guns of Navarone, Ice Station Zebra), who adapted his 1966 novel of the same name, and directed by Brian G. Hutton (Kelly’s Heroes). Previously best known for fiery dramatic roles, Burton ventures into the realm of movie pyrotechnics here with dynamic efficiency, while Eastwood’s cool-under-fire presence heightens one searing action sequence after another (the film became Eastwood’s then-biggest hit). If the film looks and feels more above average than a typical action film, it’s because some of the top filmmakers of the period were involved in its production, notably legendary stuntman Yakima Canutt, who was second-unit director and shot most of the nail-biting action sequences.
Major League Baseball
FS1, beginning at 4pm Live EST
Just before the dog days of August arrive, FS1 airs an MLB twin bill featuring the Oakland A’s at the Los Angeles Angels and an interleague matchup with the Minnesota Twins at the St. Louis Cardinals.
Eden: Untamed Planet: “Namib: Skeleton Coast and Beyond”
BBC America & AMC, 8pm EST
From its Skeleton Coast along the Atlantic to the “sea of sand” and the haze of distant mountains, Africa’s Namib Desert flourishes with life where none seemed possible. Helena Bonham Carter narrates the new episode “Namib: Skeleton Coast and Beyond.”
Vacation House Rules: “Executive Waterfront Retreat”
HGTV, 8pm EST
Two ambitious homeowners recently purchased a million-dollar home, but it needs some serious work. Contractor Scott McGillivray and Designer Debra now need to turn it into a successful, income-producing vacation property to help pay for the investment.
You’re Not Safe Here
Lifetime, 8pm EST, Original Film!
Highly pregnant Ava just got into graduate school! However, her boyfriend, Shane, who’s been increasingly violent lately, doesn’t want her to go back to school. She’s had enough and makes a run for it, trying to get to her sister and to safety. On the way, Ava has an accident and wakes up in Valerie and William’s home. The nice, affluent and childless couple lives isolated in the woods — the roads are closed off and the phone doesn’t work, but William is a doctor and can take care of Ava, they say. Soon, things seem a bit fishy to Ava. She is not a guest — she is a prisoner and they want her baby! On top of it all, Shane is still looking for her, and his violent tendencies escalate ... but Ava will not give up without a fight. Stars Haskiri Velazquez, Cleo Anthony, Nicky Whelan and Austin Weyant.
Cold Justice: “Unnatural Causes”
Oxygen, 8pm EST
In Rio Arriba County, New Mexico, Kelly Siegler and Steve Spingola investigate the strange case of a man who appeared to have died from natural causes. But when scans revealed a gunshot wound, his death became a murder investigation. Is it too late to crack the case?
Say Yes to the Dress: “This Is My Husband, and This Is My Fiancée”
TLC, 8pm EST
In this new episode, an unconventional throuple needs dresses for their wedding, but one bride may have to compromise so the other can shine. Ashley, a doctor on the front lines of COVID-19, was gifted a free dress from Kleinfeld during a virtual appointment, and with just a few weeks until she ties the knot, Ronnie teams up with Randy to surprise her one last time.
Love, for Real
Hallmark Channel, 9pm EST, Original Film!
Hayley and her friend Bree go on a dating show to forward their careers. But bachelor Marco and producer Luke’s plans are for Hayley to stay through the finale. Stars Chloe Bridges, Scott Michael Foster, Corbin Bleu, Taiana Tully and Karen Malina-White.