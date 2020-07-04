TV Best Bets for July 4

The Twisted Nanny
Lifetime, 8pm EST, Original Film
When a single mother (Tara Erickson) realizes her night nanny Olivia (Annika Foster) is turning her children against her, she must fight to prove that Olivia is not who she says she is before she gets custody of the kids for good.
Sesame Street
HBO, 9am EST
The red, white and blue gets some lovin’ from the red, orange and pink when bighearted Muppets Elmo, Rudy and Abby Cadabby set off to find the perfect birthday present for America. Human pal Alan reminds them the best part of today’s patriotic holiday is spending time with friends and family, so the three eventually come up with a group-gift idea that not only benefits their neighborhood but also brings together everyone we love from TV’s most awesome address for a fireworks block party. Let’s just hope they keep Cookie Monster away from the dessert table!
NTT IndyCar Series: GMR Grand Prix
NBC, 12pm Live EST
Independence Day weekend brings a historic IndyCar and NASCAR twin bill to Indianapolis Motor Speedway. IndyCar drivers start their engines Saturday for the GMR Grand Prix on the famed track’s 2.439-mile, 14-turn road course.
NASCAR Xfinity Series: Pennzoil 150 at the Brickyard
NBC, 3pm Live EST
The NASCAR Xfinity Series holds the Pennzoil 150 at the Brickyard, the first NASCAR race ever held on Indianapolis Motor Speedway’s road course.
A Capitol Fourth
PBS, 8pm Live EST
Celebrate America’s 244th birthday with the 40th anniversary of the Independence Day celebration for our entire nation.
Small Town Americana
TCM, beginning at 8pm EST, Catch a Classic!
Movie towns don’t get more quintessentially American than the small, fictional hamlets featured in tonight’s TCM musical double feature. First up, in 1962’s Oscar-winning adaptation of the stage smash The Music Man, there’s trouble right here in River City (Iowa) in the form of swindling con man “Professor” Harold Hill (Robert Preston). Then, in another film adaptation of a stage hit, 1963’s Oscar-nominated Bye Bye Birdie, Sweet Apple, Ohio, is the site of a rock star’s final performance before his induction into the Army.
