TV Best Bets for July 4

We the People
Netflix, New Series!
Barack and Michelle Obama, and Kenya Barris (black-ish), are among the creative team of this 10-episode series that is reminiscent of the old Schoolhouse Rock! cartoons in its aims to teach the basics of rights and citizenship through animation and music. Janelle Monáe, H.E.R., Adam Lambert and Brandi Carlile are among the popular artists providing upbeat songs for the series.
Happy Independence Day
TCM, beginning at 6am EST, Catch a Classic!
Turner Classic Movies celebrates America’s birthday with an Independence Day movie marathon. The holiday lineup features the following films, in order: Summer Holiday (1948), The Howards of Virginia (1940), The Time of Their Lives (1946), The Scarlet Coat (1955), John Paul Jones (1959), The Devil’s Disciple (1959), The Music Man (1962), Yankee Doodle Dandy (1942) and 1776 (1972).
NTT IndyCar Series: Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio
NBC, 12pm Live EST
Alex Palou, Scott Dixon and IndyCar’s best do 80 laps around the 13-turn Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course.
NASCAR Cup Series: Jockey Made in America 250
NBC, 2:30pm Live EST
The NASCAR Cup Series makes its first trip to Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin, to take on the four-mile, 14-turn circuit.
Barbary Coast: “Arson and Old Lace”
getTV, 5pm EST
Six years after making his intergalactic name as Captain Kirk on the original Star Trek, William Shatner traded his green commander-class shirt for an armoire full of outfits on the 1975-76 series Barbary Coast. Shatner plays undercover government agent Jeff Cable on the Western dramedy, donning countless getups as he attempts to clean up the famed San Francisco den of thieves in the late 19th century, one fake nose at a time. “On paper, it looked really good— all those disguises, and different characters,” recalls the now 90-year-old Shatner. “And indeed it was — for a while.” When ABC canceled the series after 13 episodes, “there was a collective sigh of relief,” Shatner admits. Although it took his skin weeks to heal from the prosthetics, he has fond memories. “Running to set, and everybody laughing, applauding or whistling, gave me more energy than I should have had.”
Baywatch: “Shark Derby”
H&I, 6pm EST
From 1990, it’s the series’ biggest shocker: Lifeguard Jill (Shawn Weatherly) is attacked when a sleazy restaurant owner sponsors a shark derby — and the beaches remain open!
Major League Baseball: N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees
ESPN2, 7pm Live EST
An Independence Day edition of Sunday Night Baseball features Pete Alonso and the N.Y. Mets visiting Aaron Judge and the N.Y. Yankees for the third and final game of a Subway Series.
Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular
NBC, 8pm Live EST
This 45th annual celebration returns live after a “reimagined” version due to the pandemic last year. The event will once again illuminate the Big Apple skyline with an electrifying light show full of bursting colors and jubilant music. This year, the celebration is honoring America’s everyday heroes from across the country and the resilient spirit within us all. For the first time in Macy’s Fireworks history, a drone light show will be featured. Renée Elise Goldsberry and Ryan Eggold host the event. Performers that were announced at presstime are Blake Shelton, Jonas Brothers, Black Pumas, Coldplay, OneRepublic and Reba McEntire. The live event runs two hours; an hourlong encore presentation will immediately follow.
A Capitol Fourth 2021
PBS, 8pm Live (WTTW Chicago, 7pm) EST
Celebrate America’s 245th birthday with a star-studded musical extravaganza. The 41st edition of this Independence Day celebration features performances by top stars from pop, country, R&B, classical and Broadway, capped off with patriotic classics and a spectacular fireworks display over the iconic Washington, D.C., skyline. An encore presentation immediately follows.
The One and Only Dick Gregory
Showtime, 9pm EST
Kevin Hart and Lena Waithe are executive producers of this documentary feature about comedy legend and activist Dick Gregory. Featuring archival footage of his early career as a comedian, the film is bookended with Gregory’s own voice just before his death in 2017, reflecting on the impact of his life on the world as a self-described “agitator.” Hart, Dave Chappelle, Chris Rock, Wanda Sykes, W. Kamau Bell and others discuss Gregory’s paradigm-shifting significance on the art of comedy and culture. The film features original music by Black Thought of the Grammy-winning hip-hop band the Roots.
Breaking Bobby Bones: “Yellow Gold”
Nat Geo, 10pm EST
If life is getting you down, radio and TV personality Bobby Bones’ new show is the pick-me-up you need. The American Idol mentor and Dancing With the Stars winner finds his true calling here, traveling the country accepting missions from everyday heroes while asking them to share their inspiring stories along the way.Tonight’s back-to-back episodes take him first to Virginia, where fifth-generation Black farmer PJ Haynie challenges Bobby to help harvest 20 acres of corn without spilling any of the precious “yellow gold.” Then he’s in Colorado with Marine turned gold medal-winning Paralympian Ralph DeQuebec, who — hopefully! — trains him to score a goal in a game with the U.S. sled hockey team. So how does Bobby do? Initially, as well as you’d expect from someone who’s never driven a tractor or stepped on the ice before. “My motto is fail until you don’t,” he says after a montage of missed shots. The show succeeds because you believe Bones is genuinely nervous about disappointing these men he respects. And because when they share the struggles they’ve overcome, he truly listens. After hearing the racism the Haynies have faced working to keep the land in their family for 150 years, and what it means for DeQuebec to feel free on the ice and to find purpose being part of a team again, you’ll be rooting for them all.