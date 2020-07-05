TV Best Bets for July 5

Outcry
Showtime, 10pm EST, New Series!
In a controversial case, Texas high school football star Greg Kelley was convicted of child molestation. This five-episode series explores the quest for truth and justice that followed in the wake of his sentencing. Outcryfollows a raw and divided community over the course of three years as both sides of the appeal process worked in pursuit of opposing truths.
Formula One: Austrian Grand Prix
ESPN, 8am Live EST
Formula One finally gets its 2020 season started today at the Red Bull Ring for the Austrian Grand Prix. The revised schedule opens with eight races in Europe, and the circuit plans on holding a total of 15-18 races this season. F1 returns to the Red Bull Ring for the Styrian Grand Prix July 12 and then heads to the Hungaroring for the Hungarian Grand Prix July 19.
NASCAR Cup Series: Big Machine Hand Sanitizer 400 at the Brickyard
NBC, 4pm Live EST
A holiday weekend bonanza at the Brickyard wraps up with Kevin Harvick, Joey Logano, Kyle Busch, Denny Hamlin, Chase Elliott and other top NASCAR Cup Series stars taking to Indianapolis Motor Speedway’s legendary 2.5-mile oval.
Driven to the Edge
Lifetime, 8pm EST, Original Film
In this new thriller, fashion designer Tess (Taylor Spreitler) is a true millennial obsessed with using rideshare apps to get wherever she needs to go. When she meets a new friend, Jaye (Danielle Burgess), during a car ride as a fellow passenger, they immediately form a strong bond. But as Tess’ friends start to question Jaye’s odd behavior and even recognize Jaye as one of their past rideshare drivers, Tess slowly realizes the new friend she’s made is harboring a disturbingly dark secret with an agenda to ensure Tess never leaves her.
Hollywood Game Night: “Twitch & Shout”
NBC, 8pm EST, Season Finale!
Two contestants join celebrity guests tWitch, D’Arcy Carden and Iliza Shlesinger as they play hilarious party games with Yvette Nicole Brown, Tone Bell and Amanda Seales. Jane Lynch hosts as two teams battle for a $25,000 grand prize.
Starring Jessica Tandy
TCM, beginning at 8pm EST, Catch a Classic!
Actress Jessica Tandy had a long career on stage and screen from the early 1930s into the early 1990s, with work that earned her four Tonys, an Oscar, an Emmy and a Golden Globe. Tonight’s Jessica Tandy double feature begins with one of her later films, Driving Miss Daisy(1989), in which she delivered a performance that resulted in her becoming the oldest Best Actress Oscar winner, at nearly age 81. Next is 1944’s The Seventh Cross, which marked the first time Tandy appeared onscreen alongside her husband and eventual frequent costar Hume Cronyn.
Married to Medicine Los Angeles: “Queens of the Desert”
Bravo, 9pm EST
The Palm Springs weekend continues as the ladies hit the town for a social cycle, but Kendra and Jazmin’s fitness relationship threatens everyone’s good time. Lia throws a designer labels-themed dinner, but Shanique takes the opportunity to air her grievances. Later, Shanique has doubts about her new career choice and Kendra makes a bold decision that could affect her marriage.
Good Witch
Hallmark Channel, 9pm EST, Season Finale!
Hallmark’s feel-good dramedy has provided its usual soothing balm in Season 6. But all has not been entirely tranquil in the idyllic town of Middleton, where local businesswoman Cassie Nightingale (Catherine Bell) uses her uncanny intuition to help friends and guests of her B&B on a weekly basis. Cassie’s cousin Abigail (Sarah Power) has been plagued by a centuries-old curse that may be keeping her from finding true love with her boyfriend Donovan (Marc Bendavid). After splitting up briefly, the couple is back together and enlist their friends and family to find the missing diamond that could finallybreak the curse.
America: Our Defining Hours, Part 1
History, 9pm EST, New Miniseries!
Over three installments, this miniseries draws from over 300 years of United States history to show how the country has overcome adversity and seized upon moments of crisis to create a better tomorrow. Combining dramatic live-action sequences, premium documentary elements and expert interviews, the series explores the leadership and collaboration that saw our ancestors not only survive but also thrive in such moments.
Grantchester
PBS, 9pm EST
A streaker is found dead on the Fens, sparking an unusual case for Will and Geordie that draws them into the world of experimental psychotherapy and hallucinogens.
Snowpiercer: “These Are His Revolutions”
TNT, 9pm EST
Revolution has finally come, and Layton (Daveed Diggs) leads the lower classes forward in armed rebellion. Melanie’s (Jennifer Connelly) house of cards collapses and she’s in danger of becoming the first casualty in the battle for control of Snowpiercer.
Collector’s Call: “Meet Rick Lisnek — The Beatles”
MeTV, 9:30pm EST
After seeing the Beatles on The Ed Sullivan Show, Rick Lisnek was never the same. He devoted a large part of his life to collecting everything related to the Fab Four, and now displays it all in his gallery-like basement. Among his most prized items are the infamous “butcher” album cover; a very rare tin of Beatles talcum powder; a vintage Beatles record player; and some hotel bedsheets on which the band members once slept. (Or did they? We’ll find out!)
NOS4A2: “The Night Road”
AMC & BBC America, 10pm EST
In tonight’s episode of the eerie thriller, Vic McQueen (Ashleigh Cummings) takes the Shorter Way to Haverhill, while Lou and Wayne face a terrible threat in her absence. Charlie Manx (Zachary Quinto) engages an old friend for a mysterious favor. Millie Manx confronts the past.
Beach Around the World
HGTV, 10pm EST, New Series!
House hunters explore properties on some of the dreamiest beaches around the globe. From a rustic retreat on a tropical island in Thailand to a luxurious seaside hideaway in Portugal, families turn oceanside getaways into their everyday dream homes.
Beecham House
PBS, 10pm EST
After hearing gossip about John, Margaret makes clear her intentions to leave Delhi. John realizes he has no choice but to reveal the truth about his past and the baby’s identity, knowing it could risk the safety of his child.
