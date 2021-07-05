TV Best Bets for July 5

The Beast Must Die
AMC+, New Series!
This six-part revenge thriller is based on Nicholas Blake’s novel and is shot on the stunning Isle of Wight. After learning the police investigation into the fatal hit-and-run of her young son has been dropped, Frances Cairnes (Cush Jumbo) takes matters into her own hands. Posing as a novelist researching a new murder mystery, Frances ingratiates herself with the family of George Rattery (Jared Harris), the man she suspects is responsible, and sets a plan in action to kill him. She’s tracked by Detective Inspector Nigel Strangeways (Billy Howle), who has reason to believe his department covered up George’s involvement in the incident. Strangeways works to both prove George’s guilt and head off Frances’ plans for revenge before anyone else dies. New episodes premiere a week before their linear cable debuts on AMC.
“The Godfather” Marathon
AMC, beginning at 1pm EST
This 12-hour classic film marathon includes the AMC premiere of The Godfather, Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone (2020), Francis Ford Coppola’s remastering of his 1990 The Godfather, Part III. Coppola’s newest take opens in Italy with Michael Corleone (Al Pacino) meeting up with the archbishop to legitimize his family and their reputation, and includes several other tweaks to the original. But before getting there, you need to start at the beginning with The Godfather (1972) starring Marlon Brando, followed by The Godfather, Part II (1974) with Pacino in the lead, then Coda in primetime.
All American: “All American: Homecoming”
The CW, 8pm EST
Ready to get out of town for a few days, Spencer (Daniel Ezra), Olivia (Samantha Logan), Jordan (Michael Evans Behling) and Simone (guest star Geffri Maya) decide to visit Simone’s aunt Amara (guest star Kelly Jenrette) at her HBCU in Atlanta where she is a journalism professor. While enjoying herself, Simone has a run-in with a star baseball athlete named Damon (guest star Peyton Alex Smith), who she learns has his own reasons for being on campus. Meanwhile, Amara is on to a big story involving her college and takes a risk that could make her unpopular.
Hell’s Kitchen: Young Guns: “A Ramsay Birthday in Hell!”
FOX, 8pm EST
In the new episode “A Ramsay Birthday in Hell!,” the chefs take on a new type of challenge when the restaurant is closed for Chef Ramsay’s daughter’s 21st birthday party.
SharkFest 2021
Nat Geo, 8pm EST
Nat Geo networks’ annual programming event devoted to all things shark returns for its ninth installment, with the shark-infested stunt running over six weeks beginning tonight. Kicking off SharkFest 2021 tonight is the hourlong special When Sharks Attack. The world’s beaches quickly turn deadly in this terror-filled deep-sea saga when sharks descend, shocking the local community and sending scientists reeling. What causes these spikes in activity, and how can they be prevented?
NHL Stanley Cup Finals: Game 4
NBC, 8pm Live EST
The quest for the Stanley Cup continues — or ends if there’s a series sweep — tonight on NBC.
Directed by Brian De Palma
TCM, beginning at 8pm EST, Catch a Classic!
Turner Classic Movies often showcases the works of director Alfred Hitchcock, who has influenced many later artists with his work. Tonight, you’ll see a number of movies from one of the filmmakers who has most obviously been influenced by the Master of Suspense — Brian De Palma. In the style, content, plot structures and occasional outright homages contained in a number of the psychological thrillers he made earlier in his career, several of which will air tonight, De Palma has not hidden the impact Hitch has had on him. Before getting to those thrillers, though, the evening begins with a more conventional and commercial film that De Palma directed, 1990’s The Bonfire of the Vanities, making its TCM premiere. The dark satire is based on Tom Wolfe’s bestseller and stars Tom Hanks, Bruce Willis and Melanie Griffith. Bonfire did not exactly burn up the box office, and was also generally not as critically well received as the next films on tonight’s lineup, De Palma’s early thrillers. First among those is Obsession (1976), which clearly bears the influence of Hitchcock’s Vertigo and is just as thrilling in its tale of a man who falls in love with a woman who is the exact lookalike of his long-dead wife. Cliff Robertson and Geneviève Bujold star. After that is the 1972 psychological slasher film Sisters, with Margot Kidder in a dual role as a woman and her separated conjoined twin who is suspected of a brutal murder. In its references to films like Rope, Psycho and Rear Window, and even with its musical score by frequent Hitchcock collaborator Bernard Herrmann, Sisters is clearly a De Palma work indebted to the Master of Suspense. The lineup concludes early tomorrow morning with the network premieres of Blow Out (1981) and Body Double (1984). The former thriller, starring John Travolta, is more directly influenced by another iconic filmmaker, Michelangelo Antonioni, specifically his 1966 film Blowup. Body Double, starring Craig Wasson and Griffith, brings De Palma back to his Hitchcock influence, in a graphically violent tale that references titles like Rear Window, Vertigo and Dial M for Murder. — Jeff Pfeiffer
Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta
VH1, 8pm EST, Season Premiere!
The hip-hop docuseries known for shining a light on impactful conversations and powerful personalities returns to its roots for Season 10, which boldly brings music back to the forefront with a female-led ensemble in the epicenter of hip-hop navigating careers, business empires, layered family dynamics, mental health and fighting for Black liberation during a national reckoning amid a global pandemic. New cast members joining the returning fan favorites include Yung Baby Tate, Renni Rucci and Omeretta the Great.
Shark Beach With Chris Hemsworth
Nat Geo, 9pm EST
This one-hour SharkFest special follows actor Chris Hemsworth as he uncovers the science of shark behavior and learns how humans and the ocean’s top predator can safely coexist. His journey begins in his own backyard, the East Coast of Australia, to better understand different species of sharks while also exploring new ways to help avoid shark-human encounters. The special features top shark experts, including renowned diver, ocean photographer and filmmaker Valerie Taylor. The 85-year-old Taylor takes Hemsworth for a dive, where he experiences firsthand her awe of nurse sharks and more.
POV: “The Neutral Ground”
PBS, 9:30pm (WTTW Chicago, 9:30pm) EST
This 90-minute documentary follows New Orleans’ fight over Confederate monuments and America’s troubled romance with the “Lost Cause.” In 2015, director CJ Hunt was filming the New Orleans City Council’s vote to remove four Confederate monuments. But when that removal was halted by death threats, CJ set out to understand why a losing army from 1865 still holds so much power in America.
Rogue Shark?
Nat Geo, 10pm EST
In October 2018, the remote islands of the Whitsunday in Australia were rocked by a series of shark attacks. Incredibly, all the victims were attacked in the same small patch of ocean, no larger than four football fields. This SharkFest special explores if there was a deadly rogue shark on the loose, or if something new was drawing sharks and humans into conflict.