TV Best Bets for July 6

American Experience: “The Vote”
PBS, 9pm EST
In this two-part special, explore how the challenges facing the women’s suffrage movement, including internal debates over radical tactics and the place of African American women in the movement, shaped the battle in the crucial period from 1906-15. Part 2 covers the years 1916-20 and airs tomorrow night.
Antiques Roadshow: “Women’s Work”
PBS, 8pm EST
Celebrate trailblazing women in a special hour spotlighting outstanding contributions from female athletes, artists, activists and more who left an indelible mark on the world around us through their thought-provoking objects and accomplishments.
Star of the Month: Tony Curtis: “1950s”
TCM, beginning at 8pm EST, Catch a Classic!
Hollywood icon Tony Curtis is this month’s star TCM will be celebrating in themed Monday night film blocks. Tonight’s lineup features Curtis films from the 1950s, a decade that saw the actor transform from a little-known bit player billed as “Anthony Curtis” at its start into a superstar by its end. Enjoy Trapeze (1956),The Defiant Ones(1958) — in which Curtis earned his only Best Actor Oscar nomination — The Vikings(1958) and Winchester ’73(1950).
TNT Big Ticket Movie: The Commuter
TNT, 8pm EST
Liam Neeson, Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilsonstar in this action thriller. The ride on the commuter train is a normal part of Michael MacCauley’s (Neeson) day. When he is approached by a mystery woman (Farmiga) who he originally thinks is making small talk, he soon realizes this ride will be nothing like those he has taken before.
Below Deck Mediterranean: “Oh Snap!”
Bravo, 9pm EST
Kiko faces his biggest challenge yet when demanding charter guests invite friends to join a six-course dinner. Hannah confronts Bugsy about their past, while Rob and Jess find their budding relationship threatened by a new revelation. Meanwhile, an unexpected injury threatens to upend the rest of the charter season.
Making It Home With Kortney and Dave
HGTV, 9pm EST, New Series!
Partners and real estate/renovation experts Dave and Kortney Wilson step in to help clients transform their fixer-uppers into dream homes. Using budget-friendly and practical designs, Dave and Kortney increase the homes’ functionality and overall aesthetic — and make sure the families invest wisely in the biggest asset they own.
Buried Worlds With Don Wildman: “Temples of Doom”
Travel Channel, 9pm EST
In Peru, Wildman investigates a deadly ancient cult by undergoing its most terrifying ritual. In remote caves, he finds evidence of a supernatural war. Finally, he uncovers clues about bloody sacrifice ... and reveals the truth of this dangerous religion.
