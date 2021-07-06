TV Best Bets for July 6

And God Created Woman
TCM, 11am EST, Catch a Classic!
In this 1956 French romantic drama, director Roger Vadim, known for his salacious film style, tells the story of 18-year-old orphan Juliete Hardy (Brigitte Bardot, in the role that established her “sex kitten” persona in the eyes of audiences) and a love triangle that results from her high level of sexuality. She has three suitors: Eric Carradine (Curd Jürgens), Antoine Tardieu (Christian Marquand) and Michel Tardieu (Jean-Louis Trintignant). Wild child Juliete is threatened to be returned to the orphanage by her guardians, so she marries Michel, although she is in love with someone else. The men must confront their emotions for Juliete as she finds herself involved with all three.
I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson
Netflix, Season Premiere!
The critically acclaimed and hilariously absurdist sketch comedy series returns for a second season. Creators and writers Tim Robinson and Zach Kanin bring their distinct comedy style and observational humor to the forefront, continuing to poke fun at life’s most bizarre and mundane situations.
Golf: Capital One’s The Match
TNT, 5pm Live EST
The latest edition of Capital One’s The Match golf event is at picturesque The Reserve at Moonlight Basin in Big Sky, Montana. Phil Mickelson, coming off his incredible win at the PGA Championship, teams up with seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady. They’ll play against 2020 U.S. Open champion Bryson DeChambeau and reigning NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers.
The Flash: “P.O.W.”
The CW, 8pm EST
John Diggle (guest star David Ramsey) arrives in Central City with a weapon to help Barry (Grant Gustin) stop the Godspeed War. Meanwhile, Allegra (Kayla Compton) and Ultraviolet’s (guest star Alexa Barajas Plante) new bond is put to the ultimate test, while Joe (Jesse L. Martin) and Kristen Kramer (guest star Carmen Moore) are hunted by a former colleague of hers.
LEGO Masters: “One Floating Brick”
FOX, 8pm EST
In the new episode “One Floating Brick,” teams attempt to defy gravity when they create a build of their choosing from the foundation of one floating LEGO brick.
America’s Got Talent: “Auditions 6”
NBC, 8pm EST
The auditions for the latest season of the talent competition series continue.
An Animal Saved My Life
A&E, 9pm EST, New Series!
Hosted by Curt Menefee, this new series highlights acts of heroism by animals where they risk their own lives to save a human.
Survivalists
BYUtv, 9pm EST, Season Finale!
The survival series in which two different families are transplanted from the comfort of their own homes to the rugged wilderness of Idaho concludes its second season.
Mental Samurai
FOX, 9pm EST
Host Rob Lowe welcomes a valedictorian, a former NFL player, an Army veteran, a CEO and a veterinarian to take the Circle of Samurai challenge in tonight’s new episode.
Good Bones: “A Charred Charmer for Cory”
HGTV, 9pm EST
Mina Starsiak Hawk and Karen E Laine are going deep into the Old Southside neighborhood, tackling a home over 100 years old that has endured a severe fire and foundational damage. Despite the extreme challenges on the front end, Mina’s project manager Cory loves the potential of this house and is interested in making this his permanent home, but will the costly list of challenges cause Cory to get burned?
The Latino Experience
PBS, 9pm (WTTW Chicago, 9pm) EST, New Series!
This three-part showcase of short films, airing in hourlong installments Tuesdays starting tonight through July 20, features 13 original shorts made by filmmakers working across genres. The films explore a wide range of experiences, perspectives and styles to highlight the rich diversity of the Latino/a/x community across the United States and Puerto Rico. From dramas to documentaries, comedies to magical realism, the series showcases an exciting lineup of creative talent, both in front of and behind the camera. Tonight’s first installment features five shorts.
$50K Three Ways: “1st + Forever Home”
HGTV, 10pm EST
Between a backyard with no privacy, a tiny home office and a dated kitchen, two homeowners have their pick of which rooms to renovate in their first and forever home. Given the house’s age and condition, Tiffany Brooks will have to work to keep them on budget.
Orca vs. Great White
Nat Geo, 10pm EST
Off the coast of South Africa in 2017, orcas began hunting and killing great white sharks. This SharkFest special chronicles how researchers in New Zealand are setting out to discover if it could happen again. Diving with several shark populations along New Zealand’s southern coast, they investigate this murder mystery and seek answers to a burning question: Have their local orcas developed a taste for great white sharks?
Capital One College Bowl: “Qualifiers 3”
NBC, 10pm EST
The qualifying rounds conclude with USC taking on UCLA, and University of Virginia battling Xavier University. NFL legend Peyton Manning, with his brother Cooper as his sidekick, hosts this revival of the classic game show.