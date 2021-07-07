TV Best Bets for July 7

Monsters at Work
Disney+, New Series!
Billy Crystal and John Goodman reprise their respective voice-over roles of monsters Mike Wazowski and James P. “Sulley” Sullivan from the 2001 Pixar animated classic Monsters, Inc. in this series that takes place the day after the Monsters Inc. power plant started harvesting the laughter of children, instead of their screams, to power the city of Monstropolis. Also returning to their original roles are Bonnie Hunt, John Ratzenberger, Jennifer Tilly and Bob Peterson. Actors voicing new monster characters include Ben Feldman, Mindy Kaling, Henry Winkler and Alanna Ubach.
Marvel Studios Legends: “Black Widow”
Disney+, New Episode!
Ahead of the Scarlett Johansson-led feature film Black Widow premiering in theaters and on Disney+ July 9, revisit the classic character’s history in Marvel Comics and where her story left off in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Abby’s Places
ESPN+, New Series!
This first new series in the expansion of the highly popular Peyton’s Places features U.S. soccer legend Abby Wambach presenting the story of soccer to fans. The two-time Olympic gold medalist, Women’s World Cup champion and National Soccer Hall of Famer will visit and interview some of the most iconic figures in “the beautiful game,” including Brandi Chastain, Briana Scurry, Brian McBride, Andres Cantor, Julie Foudy and more.
Cat People
Netflix, New Series!
Cat people come in all shapes and sizes, but they share a love for their enchanting, unique feline friends. This docuseries reveals their tales.
Dogs
Netflix, Season Premiere!
In Season 2 of this docuseries, their love for dogs — and their dogs’ love for them — becomes a lifeline for an astronaut, a Brazilian priest, a college mascot’s caregiver and more.
World Debut: From Outsiders to the Olympics
YouTube
This feature-length documentary debuting on the Olympics YouTube channel tracks the journey of what it takes to add new sports to the Olympic Games. Skateboarding, surfing and sport climbing will join the Games for the first time this summer, and this film tells the story of how they got there.
Big Brother
CBS, 8pm EST, Season Premiere!
The iconic, often chaotic series returns for Season 23 with all new houseguests and Julie Chen Moonves back as host.
Kung Fu: “Attachment”
The CW, 8pm EST
Nicky (Olivia Liang) and Henry (Eddie Liu) follow a lead that brings them to a K-pop concert in Las Vegas ... and on a collision course with Zhilan (guest star Yvonne Chapman) and Kerwin (guest star Ludi Lin). Elsewhere, Jin (Tzi Ma) and Mei-Li (Kheng Hua Tan) make a major decision about the restaurant.
MasterChef: Legends: “Michael Mina — Meat Roulette”
FOX, 8pm EST
It’s this season’s first Mystery Box challenge, and the home cooks are tasked with creating a dish from an unknown cut of beef. Chef Michael Mina is the guest judge in the new episode “Michael Mina — Meat Roulette.”
Dogs With Extraordinary Jobs: “The Lifesavers”
Smithsonian Channel, 8pm EST
At a South African airport, bird-chasing border collies are preventing potentially devastating collisions with aircraft. In the British countryside, the Sprocker Spaniel’s extraordinary sense of smell and the natural protective instinct of the Anatolian Shepherd are playing a vital life-saving role in the conservation of endangered species. In Atlanta, an abused puppy abandoned on the streets has helped save an entire family struggling to cope with a child’s autism.
Special Theme: From Hollywood to the Heartland: “Small Town Dramas”
TCM, beginning at 8pm EST, Catch a Classic!
Hollywood types may be criticized for sometimes viewing the rest of America as mere “flyover country,” but throughout its history, the movie industry has made a number of memorable films set in small-town U.S.A. Whether they realistically capture what it’s like to live there may be up for question, but the films as a whole are still enjoyable. Each Wednesday night this month, Turner Classic Movies will air a lineup of titles set in, and sometimes shot in, the heartland, grouped by themes. Things begin tonight with five dramas. First, the deliciously soapy, Best Picture Oscar-nominated 1957 classic Peyton Place reveals the various scandals, crimes and moral hypocrisy that lie beneath the apparently tranquil facade of a small New England mill town in the years around World War II. Best Actress Oscar nominee Lana Turner, Best Supporting Actor Oscar nominees Arthur Kennedy and Russ Tamblyn, and Best Supporting Actress Oscar nominees Hope Lange and Diane Varsi lead the cast. Next, in the Best Picture Oscar-nominated 1955 drama Picnic, based on William Inge’s Pulitzer Prize-winning play, William Holden plays a drifter whose arrival in a small Kansas town disrupts the lives of its populace. Kim Novak and Rosalind Russell also star. Another 1955 drama, East of Eden, is next. Based on John Steinbeck’s novel, the film stars James Dean in his first major screen role, Julie Harris and Raymond Massey in a story of brotherly rivalry in small central California coastal towns in the early 20th century. Dean, who perished in a car crash about six months after East of Eden’s release, received a posthumous Best Actor Oscar nomination for his performance. After that, the Best Picture Oscar-nominated Kings Row (1942), starring Ann Sheridan, Robert Cummings and Ronald Reagan, tells a tale of young people in a small Midwestern town at the turn of the 20th century. Holden is back in the evening’s final film, Our Town, the Best Picture Oscar-nominated 1940 adaptation of Thornton Wilder’s play set in the fictional small community of Grover’s Corners, New Hampshire. — Jeff Pfeiffer
Two Steps Home: “Comfy Cottage to Modern Farmhouse”
HGTV, 9pm EST
A woman and her dog need Jon and Mary Tjon-Joe-Pin’s help upgrading to a bigger home. To get top dollar for her current bungalow, Mary must preserve its classic charm and update the confusing layout, while Jon makes some pet-friendly renovations to her new place.
Love Island
CBS, 9:30pm EST, Season Premiere!
Season 3 of the romantic competition series Love Island debuts tonight with a 90-minute premiere. This season takes place in the sun-drenched Hawaiian Islands with an all-new cast of Islanders looking for love. Arielle Vandenberg returns as host.
Card Sharks
ABC, 10pm EST, Season Finale!
Host Joel McHale is joined by contestants Johnnett Kent (hometown: Baltimore) and Farris Tarazi (Lancaster, California), in addition to?Christine Chung and Justice Coleman (Los Angeles).
Shark Gangs
Nat Geo, 10pm EST
For years, sharks have been viewed as solitary predators, but scientists have recently discovered a surprising new behavior. This SharkFest special reveals how this apex predator likes to hang out in gangs. What is behind this behavior? Do sharks enjoy a social life, or are they working together to become even more effective hunters?