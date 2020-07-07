TV Best Bets for July 7

Dirty Jobs: Rowe’d Trip
Discovery Channel, 9pm EST, New Series!
Dirty Jobshost Mike Rowe returns in a four-part series described as part reunion, part road trip, part look-back special and part “where-are-they-now” as it highlights everything that made Rowe’s former series such a beloved franchise. Throughout these episodes, Rowe and the original Dirty Jobscrew revisit past jobbers and tell new stories, with each episode following a specific theme: Infrastructure, Innovator, Isolation and Animals.
Directed by Sam Fuller
TCM, beginning at 8pm EST, Catch a Classic!
Famed director Sam Fuller is the subject of a six-film marathon tonight. The evening begins with one of his more famous films, 1951’s The Steel Helmet, which Fuller wrote, produced and directed and which was the first film about the Korean War. Also airing are the Cold War spy film noir Pickup on South Street(1953), which Fuller also wrote and directed; the 1955 film noir House of Bamboo, cowritten and directed by Fuller; Underworld U.S.A.(1961, writer/director); Park Row(1952, writer/director); and The Baron of Arizona(1950, writer/director).
What Would You Do?
ABC, 10pm EST, Season Premiere!
The hidden camera series returns for another season of ethical dilemmas that show what ordinary people do when faced with challenging decisions.
