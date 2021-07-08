TV Best Bets for July 8

Impractical Jokers
truTV, 10pm EST, New Episodes!
Cable’s No. 1 unscripted comedy series returns with new episodes beginning tonight. The series follows lifelong friends — Sal, Joe, Q and Murr (The Tenderloins) — as they compete to embarrass each other with a series of hilarious and outrageous antics.
Genera+ion
HBO Max, Season Finale!
The drama about youngsters exploring sexuality in their conservative community concludes Season 1.
Gossip Girl
HBO Max, New Series!
Developed by showrunner Joshua Safran, a writer and executive producer on the original series, this extension of the pop culture classic takes us back to the Upper East Side, finding a new generation of New York private school teens being introduced to social surveillance nine years after the original blogger’s website went dark. The series is based on the bestselling novels by Cecily von Ziegesar and the original show, developed by Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage, which ran from 2007-12 on The CW. The series premiere episode will have a special broadcast on The CW tomorrow night (July 9). Following its broadcast on The CW, it will be available to stream on The CW’s free digital platforms (The CW app and cwtv.com).
Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness
Netflix, New Series!
This CG-animated series based on the hit horror video game franchise has a story that takes place in 2006, between the events of the Resident Evil 4 and 5 games and following a hacking incident at the White House. While federal agent Leon Kennedy (voice of Nick Apostolides) is investigating the hack, the White House is attacked by a horde of zombies. A day after dispatching them, Kennedy bumps into Claire Redfield (Stephanie Panisello), who is investigating a strange drawing she received from a child refugee suffering from a viral infection abroad. The series follows them as they try to uncover the mystery behind the two outbreaks.
Son
Shudder, Original Film!
Laura and her 8-year-old son David experience a baffling break-in by a peculiar group of people who attempt to kidnap David. After this experience, Laura and her son flee town in search of safety and refuge. Shortly after the group attempts their kidnapping, David becomes extremely ill, but the doctors have no explanation for it. Laura does anything in her power to keep him alive but finds his safety may be compromised due to her past involvement in a cult. Laura continues to push the boundaries but ultimately must decide how far she will go to save her son.
Ice Cold
YouTube, 12pm EST, New Series!
This four-episode docuseries uses the prism of hip-hop jewelry to explore deeper issues around racial inequality and the American dream. The series dives into hip-hop’s ability to reimagine and transcend established notions of wealth, status, and superiority, and the sheer resilience of hip-hop culture. Rap trio MIGOS are executive producers of, and appear in, the series; new episodes premiere Thursdays on MIGOS’ YouTube channel.
Beat Shazam: “Two Million Dollar Challenge!”
FOX, 8pm EST
Host Jamie Foxx surprises everyone by doubling the prize to a staggering $2 million in tonight’s new episode “Two Million Dollar Challenge!”
grown-ish
Freeform, 8pm EST, Season Premiere!
Zoey (Yara Shahidi) and the gang head to Mexico for a summer getaway filled with drinking games, new hookups, some relationship drama and even a wedding.
Hot Mess House: “Cluttered to Crafty”
HGTV, 8pm EST
Cassandra Aarssen works with a couple to transform their downstairs living area into a family-friendly oasis that converts for any occasion. Plus, she and Wendell Holland build the perfect second chapter for a veteran eager to start her new career.
Keeping Up With the Joneses
LMN, 8pm EST, Original Film!
This three-part series (airing over consecutive Thursdays) stars Vivica A. Fox as the matriarch of a wealthy family who, along with her four stepdaughters, will stop at nothing to protect their business and family after they are threatened. Each two-hour movie is narrated by Kandi Burruss and also stars Ted McGinley, Eric Roberts, Arie Thompson, Ciarra Carter, Jasmine Aivaliotis, Marcos James and Shellie Sterling.
Making It: “Expand Your World”
NBC, 8pm EST
Hosts Nick Offerman and Amy Poehler task the Makers with the Mega Craft, the biggest challenge ever. They will convert a regular closet into a completely new room dedicated to a loved one.
Star of the Month: Elvis: “Behind the Wheel”/“Rough and Tumble Elvis”
TCM, beginning at 8pm EST, Catch a Classic!
It’s a double-shot of themes in tonight’s Thursday night salute to the movies of Elvis Presley. The first three of tonight’s six films starring the King feature him playing one of his most frequent character types — a guy who likes driving fast cars. First up is one of Elvis’ most memorable and best films, Viva Las Vegas (1964), in which he stars as racer Lucky Jackson, who heads to the title city for its first annual grand prix. Along the way, he famously meets Ann-Margret’s hotel swimming instructor, Rusty Martin. Elvis also takes the wheel as a NASCAR driver in Speedway (1968), costarring Nancy Sinatra, and as a singer/part-time racecar driver in Spinout (1966), alongside Shelley Fabares. This evening’s final three movies feature the King in some of his more action-oriented, but often still lighthearted, roles. These include him as movie star Johnny Tyronne, who finds himself embroiled in a murder plot in the Middle East in the musical comedy Harum Scarum (1965); as Native American rodeo rider Joe Lightcloud in the Western comedy Stay Away, Joe (1968); and as former outlaw Jess Wade in the straight-up dramatic Western Charro! (1969), the only one of his films in which Elvis does not sing. — Jeff Pfeiffer
NBA Finals: Game 1
ABC, 9pm Live EST
The Eastern Conference champion takes on the Western Conference champion in the best-of-seven-game NBA Finals, airing exclusively on ABC. A new champion will be crowned after the Los Angeles Lakers were eliminated in the first round of the playoffs.
Christina on the Coast: “Modern Kitchen Meets Waterfront Dream”
HGTV, 9pm EST
When Christina Haack’s contractor brings her a new project, she signs on to find out the new homeowners have little in common with design and must find a compromise between modern and rustic. Meanwhile, Christina also works at warp speed to style a San Diego beach house.
Good Girls: “You”
NBC, 9pm EST
Rio (Manny Montana) inserts himself in the girls’ new business to Beth’s (Christina Hendricks) dismay, while Phoebe (Lauren Lapkus) discovers a bombshell in the case and returns to Detroit.
Croc That Ate Jaws
Nat Geo, 10pm EST
From mysterious severed heads and ambush attacks to mob hunts and standoffs, this SharkFest special explores what happens when two of the deadliest predators on the planet go head-to-head.
Roswell: The Final Verdict
Travel Channel, 10pm EST
This is a sneak peek at the premiere episode of the new miniseries currently streaming on the discovery+ service. Over six hourlong episodes, The Final Verdict seeks the truth behind the supposed crash of an alien craft in Roswell, New Mexico, 74 years ago. This episode, “Crash Landings,” goes back to July 2, 1947, when a rancher discovered what seemed to be otherworldly debris strewn across the ground in Roswell. An Army intelligence officer investigated the evidence and concluded that it was not anything from Earth. Now, sophisticated lie-detection software puts this bold claim to the test.
Backyard Bar Wars
truTV, 10:30pm EST, New Series!
Based on the rising trend of DIY at-home bars, Backyard Bar Wars is a send-up of the classic home reno show combined with hilarious moments of comedian and host Chris Distefano, roasting the builders in a way that only he can. The one thing that’s not a joke are the bars themselves — viewers will be both jealous and inspired to transform their own homes into these jaw-dropping creations.