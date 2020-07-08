TV Best Bets for July 8

Tough as Nails
CBS, 8pm EST, New Series!
The Amazing Race’s Phil Keoghan hosts this new 10-episode competition series that celebrates everyday Americans who consider the calluses on their hands a badge of honor. Competitors have their strength, endurance, agility and mental toughness tested in challenges that take place in real-world work environments. One by one, they will be eliminated until the Tough as Nailswinner is named. But even after they “punch out” of the individual competition, they will have the opportunity to win additional prizes in the team competitions that continue throughout the season.
Mucho Mucho Amor: The Legend of Walter Mercado
Netflix
Award-winning documentary filmmakers Cristina Costantini (Science Fair) and Kareem Tabsch (The Last Resort) direct this film that looks at Walter Mercado. Every day for decades, the iconic, gender-nonconforming astrologer mesmerized 120 million Latino viewers with his extravagance and positivity, until he vanished from the public eye.
Stateless
Netflix, New Series!
Yvonne Strahovski, Jai Courtney, Dominic West and Cate Blanchett are among the cast in this timely series about four strangers whose lives collide at an immigration detention center in the middle of the Australian desert: an airline hostess on the run from a dangerous cult; an Afghan refugee and his family fleeing persecution; a young father escaping a dead-end job; and a bureaucrat running out of time to contain a national scandal.
The 100: “Anaconda”
The CW, 8pm EST
This episode serves as a backdoor pilot to a new prequel series in the world of The 100.
Major League Soccer: MLS Is Back Tournament
ESPN, beginning at 8pm Live EST
Major League Soccer returns to action with the MLS Is Back Tournament, a 54-match, World Cup-style competition played July 8-Aug. 11 at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Fla., without fans in attendance. ESPN airs a group stage doubleheader tonight with Inter Miami CF vs. Orlando City SC and Chicago Fire FC vs. Nashville SC. Tournament games air on ESPN, ESPN2, FOX and FS1.
TCM Spotlight: Feel-Good Films: “A Good Laugh”
TCM, beginning at 8pm EST, Catch a Classic!
Some of the most iconic comedies of all time are featured in tonight’s Feel-Good Films lineup, beginning with James Stewart and an imaginary rabbit in Harvey (1950). Then, it’s Cary Grant, Katharine Hepburn, a leopard and a dinosaur skeleton in Bringing Up Baby(1938); the Marx Brothers turning a crowded stateroom into an iconic comedy sequence in A Night at the Opera(1935); Gene Wilder and Zero Mostel in Mel Brooks’ The Producers(1968); Gary Cooper and Jean Arthur in Mr. Deeds Goes to Town(1936); and Greta Garbo in Ninotchka(1939).
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills: “Until We Leave Again”
Bravo, 9pm EST
Denise and Aaron’s hasty departure from Kyle’s barbecue leaves the other ladies confused and unsettled. Kyle helps Kim through a delicate medical procedure, while Lisa and Erika have a distinctively Beverly Hills “procedure” of their own. Garcelle moves into her new house. Aaron awkwardly comes face-to-face with Erika and Teddi at Sutton’s trunk show.
Ultimate Tag: “Higher, Better, Faster, Stronger”
FOX, 9pm EST
The competition intensifies in the new episode “Higher, Better, Faster, Stronger” as more contestants enter the arena ready to prove their athletic strengths. Two of them walk away with $10,000.
China: Power and Prosperity
PBS, 10pm EST
Explore the future of China’s relationship with the U.S., which will help determine the new international order, the dominant technology supporting the world’s communications infrastructure and the global economy.
