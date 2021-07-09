TV Best Bets for July 9

Black Widow
Disney+, Feature Film Exclusive!, This title requires Disney+ with Premier Access (a cost of $29.99 in addition to standard Disney+ subscription)
Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe begins with this film, which has Scarlett Johansson returning as the title character, aka Natasha Romanoff. The movie, which is also available in theaters starting today, takes place after Captain America: Civil War and before Avengers: Infinity War. Romanoff lost her life in the battle to defeat Thanos in Avengers: Endgame, resulting in this film focusing on the history of her character. Costarring are Florence Pugh as Natasha’s surrogate sister Yelena Belova, Rachel Weisz as Melina Vostokoff, the leader of superspy training where Natasha started, and David Harbour as a Soviet supersoldier, also known as the Red Guardian.
Luxe Listings Sydney
Amazon Prime Video, New Series!
This unscripted series follows three elite agents as they negotiate multimillion-dollar deals in one of the most competitive real estate markets in the world: Sydney, Australia. These agents are among the best, and they showcase some of the most breathtaking homes in the exclusive Sydney property market, complete with stunning harbor views, iconic beachfront backdrops and unrivaled grandeur. The series will follow the agents’ intense professional operations and their extraordinary personal lives.
The Snoopy Show: Part 2
Apple TV+, New Episodes!
Seven new episodes of Season 1 of this animated series starring Charles Schulz’s beloved beagle and the rest of the Peanuts gang drop today.
Leverage: Redemption: Part 1
IMDb TV, New Series!
In this revival of the 2008-12 TNT action/crime drama, the Leverage crew have watched as the rich and powerful continue to take what they want without consequence. Grifter Sophie Devereaux (Gina Bellman), thief Parker (Beth Riesgraf), hitter Eliot Spencer (Christian Kane) and hacker Alec Hardison (Aldis Hodge) have watched the world change over the last eight years. Since their last job, it’s become easier — and sometimes legal — for the rich to become richer and the powerful to squash anyone who gets in their way. To address the changes in the world around them, the team finds new blood in Harry Wilson (Noah Wyle), a corporate lawyer who is looking for redemption after realizing he’d been sitting on the wrong side of the table for his entire career, and Breanna Casey (Aleyse Shannon), Hardison’s foster sister who has a knack for computers, robotics and getting into trouble.
Atypical
Netflix, Season Premiere!
This coming-of-age series that follows Sam (Keir Gilchrist), a young man on the autism spectrum who is now in college, as he searches for love and independence, returns for a fourth and final season.
Biohackers
Netflix, Season Premiere!
In Season 2 of this German techno-thriller, after being abducted, Mia (Luna Wedler) finds herself with no recollection of what happened since. But when she discovers a message she has written to her future self, she comes to understand that her life is in imminent danger if she doesn’t solve the mystery of her disappearance. In order to do so, she has to team up with the woman she trusts the least — Professor Lorenz (Jessica Schwarz).
Fear Street Part Two: 1978
Netflix, Feature Film Exclusive!
This second installment of a trilogy of teen horror films based on R.L. Stine’s Fear Street book series is set in 1978, at Camp Nightwing. The camp is divided by the campers and counselors who hail from the prosperous town of Sunnyvale, and the campers and maintenance staffers from the downtrodden town of Shadyside. But when horrors from their towns’ shared history come alive, they must band together to solve a terrifying mystery before it’s too late.
Virgin River
Netflix, Season Premiere!
Alexandra Breckenridge, Martin Henderson, Colin Lawrence, Annette O’Toole and Tim Matheson return for Season 3 of this romantic drama series based on Robyn Carr’s Virgin River series of books.
Golf: American Century Championship: First Round
NBCSN, 5pm Live EST
Sports and entertainment superstars are at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course in Nevada to compete in this celebrity golf event to raise funds for charity. Justin Timberlake, Tony Romo, Aaron Rodgers, Patrick Mahomes, Charles Barkley, Annika Sorenstam and 2020 winner Mardy Fish headline a star-studded field. NBCSN and NBC air the tournament through Sunday.
Secret Celebrity Renovation
CBS, 8pm EST, New Series!
This new one-hour series gives celebrities in sports, music and entertainment the chance to gift a surprise home renovation to a meaningful person who helped guide them to success. Some of those participating in making these heartfelt gifts include Paula Abdul, Wayne Brady, Boomer Esiason, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Survivor winner “Boston” Rob Mariano, NBA All-Star Chris Paul, Pro Football Hall of Famer Emmitt Smith and more. The series also features the design team of home improvement contractor and television personality Jason Cameron and interior designer Sabrina Soto.
Gossip Girl
The CW, 8pm EST
This is a special broadcast of the premiere episode of the new Gossip Girl revival that debuted yesterday on the HBO Max streaming service. Following tonight’s airing, this episode will be available to stream on The CW’s free digital platforms (The CW app and cwtv.com). Subsequent new episodes of Gossip Girl will continue on HBO Max.
Friday Night Neo-Noir
TCM, beginning at 8pm EST, Catch a Classic!
Tonight’s lineup of film noir titles not made in the genre’s heyday of the 1940s and ’50s, but in the ensuing decades, features three classics from the 1970s. First up is Get Carter (1971), the influential British crime film that inspired similar gangster films from across the pond that would follow. Michael Caine stars in one of his most famous roles, as the titular character Jack Carter, a small-time London gangster who returns to his hometown in Northeast England to seek the truth behind his brother’s supposedly accidental death. Suspecting foul play, Carter eventually embarks on a mission of vengeance as he delves deeper into the small town’s hardened criminal element. Next, Robert Mitchum — no stranger to film noir, having starred in earlier classics like 1947’s Out of the Past — headlines Peter Yates’ 1973 neo-noir The Friends of Eddie Coyle. Mitchum plays the titular character, a small-time member of the Irish mob in Boston. Tonight’s lineup concludes with what is likely the most famous, and probably the best, neo-noir of the past half-century: Chinatown (1974). Set in the late 1930s, the Best Picture Oscar-nominated movie is both a superb homage to films noir past and a stylishly presented, gripping mystery in its own right, with an Oscar-winning screenplay by Robert Towne. Best Actor Oscar nominee Jack Nicholson stars as private eye J.J. “Jake” Gittes, who, after being hired — in what turns out to be a setup — by a woman claiming to be named Evelyn Mulwray (Best Actress Oscar nominee Faye Dunaway), stumbles further into a conspiracy of political and business corruption, and sordid family dynamics. John Huston, who directed iconic films noir of his own like The Maltese Falcon back in the day, costars here in what should have been an Oscar-nominated performance as the odious Noah Cross, one of the screen’s slimiest villains. Everything about Chinatown — from its complex plot to its shadowy style to its famous, bleak final line (“Forget it, Jake. It’s Chinatown.”) — really captures the essence of noir. — Jeff Pfeiffer
My Lottery Dream Home: “A Million Dollar Hug”
HGTV, 9pm EST
Six months after tragically losing a husband and father to unexpected illness, Charity and her daughters April and Cassidy are given a million dollars of comfort thanks to a scratch ticket. Ready to find their forever dream home in the small town of Leechburg, Pennsylvania, David Bromstad leads the way one silly walk after another. Hearing-impaired April teaches David how to sign and tries to take the biggest rooms in every house, even if mom has other plans!
World’s Most Dangerous Shark?
Nat Geo, 10pm EST
The great white has a reputation for being the scariest shark in the sea, but legendary underwater explorer Jacques Cousteau called the oceanic whitetip “the most dangerous of all sharks.” In this SharkFest special, two teams of experts dive deep into the world of the oceanic whitetip to reveal what makes this species a top contender for the title of “world’s most dangerous shark.”