TV Best Bets for July 9

Cannonball
USA Network, 8pm EST, New Series!
Hosted by Rocsi Diaz and WWE Superstar Mike “The Miz” Mizanin, this new 10-episode competition series features contestants from all across America facing off in one of the biggest, wettest, slippery-est water sports competition ever created. From sliding off a 100-foot waterslide to rocketing off one of the world’s fastest drop towers, contestants will battle a variety of water obstacles to win a $10,000 cash prize.
Japan Sinks: 2020
Netflix, New Series!
This anime series is an adaptation of Sakyo Komatsu’s bestselling science-fiction novel. It follows an ordinary family who is put to the test as a series of massive earthquakes throws Japan into total mayhem.
Burden of Truth: “Shelter From the Storm”
The CW, 8pm EST, Season Finale!
With the trial against ClearDawn labs fast approaching, Joanna (Kristin Kreuk) and Billy (Peter Mooney) are busy preparing their witnesses and finalizing the evidence. With time running out, Joanna works desperately to save Kodie’s (Sera-Lys McArthur) children from a lasting childhood trauma, when the memory of her own trauma leads her to a big breakthrough at trial.
Max von Sydow Memorial Tribute
TCM, beginning at 8pm EST, Catch a Classic!
Swedish actor Max von Sydow is one of the legendary stars we’ve lost in 2020; he passed away March 8 at age 90. He left his mark on both Swedish and American cinema, and tonight’s film tribute to the actor celebrates both, with an understandably heavy focus on the iconic films he made in Sweden with famed director Ingmar Bergman. The lineup begins with Woody Allen’s Hannah and Her Sisters(1986), followed by Bergman’s The Seventh Seal(1957), Jan Troell’s The Emigrants(1971) and two more von Sydow/Bergman pairings, The Virgin Spring(1960) and Hour of the Wolf(1968).
The Real Housewives of New York City: “Not Feeling Jovani”
Bravo, 9pm EST
Dorinda hosts the women at Blue Stone Manor for a relaxing weekend in the Berkshires. Sonja confronts Luann about paying her less than she deserves to perform in her cabaret show, and Dorinda steps in to defend Sonja. Meanwhile, Elyse approaches Ramona about the current state of their friendship.
In the Dark: “My Pride and Joy”
The CW, 9pm EST, Season Finale!
In the shocking season finale, betrayal runs deep, and the consequences are devastating.
Labor of Love: “There’s Something About Kristy”
FOX, 9pm EST
In the new episode “There’s Something About Kristy,” Kristy travels to the hometowns of the final three men in order to get a closer look at what her future could be like with each of them. Upon regrouping in Chicago, she must narrow it down to her final two in a heartbreaking elimination.
Flipping Across America
HGTV, 9pm EST, New Series!
There is a flipping movement happening across the country where skilled craftsmen and designers are trying to improve their cities one house at a time. In each episode, cameras follow two flippers with similar price points and budgets to see which renovation and design choices will garner the biggest profit.
Blindspot: “Brass Tacks”
NBC, 9pm EST
With the surviving members of the team captured and held in FBI custody, Madeline (Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio) and Ivy (Julee Cerda) are in the final stages of their plan, but a few unlikely allies come out from the woodwork, trying to stop them before it’s too late.
Chrisley Knows Best
USA Network, 9pm EST, Season Premiere!
In Season 8, the chaos in the Chrisley family is at an all-time high. When Savannah presses pause on her plans to marry Nic, Todd struggles to let go of his dream wedding. Grayson is almost a teenager and is sick of being treated like a kid. Chloe is also growing up fast and learns the delicate art of manipulating Todd. Todd finds a new emotion this season when Julie’s hunky badminton instructor awakens a jealous streak. While Julie is not in the market for a new man, Nanny Faye is, which leads her to explore the world of senior speed dating.
The Bold Type: “Love”
Freeform, 10pm EST
In five short love stories, Kat, Jane, Sutton, Jacqueline and Alex confront challenges in their various relationships, bringing newfound understanding of their partners or creating irreparable rifts between them.
World’s Smallest Woman: Meet Jyoti
TLC, 10pm EST
Jyoti Amge is the smallest woman in the world, standing 24 inches tall and weighing just 12 pounds. Well-known for her role on American Horror Story, Jyoti (along with her family) visits the U.S. from India to explore career opportunities and soak up American culture, from bowling to shopping to pizza. But Jyoti is also hoping to find an American doctor to address a debilitating health issue she has endured for years — two broken legs.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!