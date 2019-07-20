First Man
HBO, 8pm EST
Ryan Gosling stars as Neil Armstrong in this 2018 biopic.
Soccer: International Champions Cup
ESPN & ESPN2, beginning at 7:30am Live EST
The summer’s biggest soccer club competition continues with Inter Milan vs. Manchester United in Singapore (ESPN2), Chivas de Guadalajara vs. Benfica in Santa Clara, Calif., (ESPN) and Real Madrid vs. Bayern Munich in Houston (ESPN2).
From the Earth to the Moon
HBO2, 8:45am EST
You will get sucked into the marathon of this Emmy-winning 12-part 1998 miniseries chronicling the full Apollo program. And not just because it’s a who’s who with Bryan Cranston (Buzz Aldrin), Tony Goldwyn (Neil Armstrong) and Mark Harmon (Wally Schirra) among the stars.
Major League Baseball
FS1, beginning at 4pm Live EST
An MLB Saturday doubleheader on FS1 has the N.Y. Mets at the San Francisco Giants and the Washington Nationals at the Atlanta Braves.
Frankie Drake Mysteries
Ovation, 7pm EST, Season Finale!
The 1920s Toronto private detective of the title (Lauren Lee Smith) puts the season’s final puzzle pieces together in back-to-back episodes: the first involving a Russian princess; the second, a British spy.
NTT IndyCar Series: Iowa 300
NBCSN, 7pm Live EST
NTT IndyCar stars take to Iowa Speedway for the Iowa 300 in primetime on NBCSN.
Million Dollar Mile: “I Think He Looks Like a Snack”
CBS, 8pm EST
Former Harvard football player Zak Aossey takes on Harvard medical student and track star Rebecca “The Harvard Hammer” Hammond in the new episode “I Think He Looks Like a Snack.”
Apollo: The Forgotten Films
Discovery Channel, 8pm EST
This two-hour documentary employs never-before-seen footage to pay tribute to the engineers and scientists who worked behind the scenes to land the first humans on the moon.
The Madam of Purity Falls
Lifetime, 8pm EST, Original Film!
A teen (Riverdale’s Trevor Stines) thinks he’s joining his neighbor’s (Olivia d’Abo) landscaping business. It’s an escort service.
Moon Landing
BBC America, 9pm EST
This special presents high-quality NASA footage and extensive news broadcasts from every corner of the globe to re-create the excitement and elation as 650 million people tuned in to watch Neil Armstrong’s remarkable first steps on the moon.
Apollo 11
CNN, 9pm EST
Relive the 1969 moon landing just in time for its 50th anniversary, with restored footage depicting the entire event — from the hardworking team at NASA to the hundreds of people lined up and waiting for launch to the actual landing itself.