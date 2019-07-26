The Boys
Amazon Prime Video, New Series!
In this bitingly dark comedy, the world’s greatest superheroes are members of a group known as The Seven. They aren’t perpetually stoic and morally infallible; in fact, they can often be jerks. But a ragtag group has assembled to reveal their dirty secrets and expose the multibillion-dollar corporation that supports them, in this new show based on Garth Ennis’ subversive comic book series.
Veronica Mars
Hulu, Season Premiere!
Kristen Bell’s beloved mystery series is back for an eight-episode fourth season to fill us in on what the residents of Neptune, Calif., are up to now. Things are as mysterious as ever, as spring-breakers are being murdered, decimating the seaside town’s lifeblood tourist industry. Looking into the crimes is Mars Investigations, led by Veronica (Bell, also an executive producer). Several other original cast members are also back, as is creator Rob Thomas, who executive produces these new episodes.
My First First Love
Netflix, Season Premiere!
Tae-o and his friends navigate the twists and turns of friendship and love as they face new challenges in their relationships with one another.
Orange Is the New Black
Netflix, Season Premiere!
In the seventh and final season, the women of Litchfield come to terms with the fact that prison has changed them forever. Piper (Taylor Schilling) struggles with life on the outside, while Taystee’s (Danielle Brooks) friendship with Cindy (Adrienne C. Moore) still hangs in the balance as her life sentence looms.
Sugar Rush
Netflix, Season Premiere!
The sweet competition series returns as more teams race against the clock — and each other — to bake up the best-tasting sweets.
Morning Show Outdoor Concerts
Various Networks, beginning at 6am EST
That great summertime tradition of morning shows hosting outdoor concerts continues. Here’s a roundup of what to expect this morning: Andy Grammer on Today (7am, NBC), Lady Antebellum on Good Morning America (7am, ABC) and Skillet on Fox & Friends (6am, Fox News).
Andi Mack
Disney Channel, 8pm EST, Series Finale!
Tonight, the groundbreaking series for kids, tweens and their families comes to an end after three seasons.
The Wrong Tutor
Lifetime Movies, 8pm EST, Original Film!
When star high school athlete Eric (Nate Wyatt) needs help with his schoolwork, Emily (Ivy Matheson) convinces his mother Carol (Vivica A. Fox) that she is the perfect tutor for Eric. But Ivy has a conniving plan up her sleeve that has nothing to do with homework. Jackée Harry also stars.
1939: Hollywood’s Golden Year, Part 4
TCM, beginning at 8pm EST
TCM’s celebration of 1939 film classics ends tonight with The Women, starring Norma Shearer, Joan Crawford and Rosalind Russell; Wuthering Heights, with Merle Oberon and Laurence Olivier; and Love Affair, led by Irene Dunne and Charles Boyer.
The UnXplained: “Mysterious Structures”
History, 10pm EST
In this episode, William Shatner’s team visits curious structures including the carved churches at Lalibela, the Great Pyramid at Giza, and the mysterious stone spheres of Costa Rica. They also visit Coral Castle and Loretto Chapel to determine if their builders have unlocked ancient mysteries in their masterpieces.
Killjoys: “Blame It on the Rain”
Syfy, 10pm EST
Awake from the memory matrix, Dutch (Hannah John-Kamen) is determined to wake her friends and stop The Lady before it’s too late.