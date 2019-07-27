Wild Singapore
BBC America, 9pm EST, New Series!
Acclaimed natural history filmmaker David Attenborough examines the wildlife of Singapore, showing the diversity of the urban and hidden environments of animals living in the city-state.
WNBA All-Star Game
ABC, 3:30pm Live EST
The WNBA’s best players compete in the All-Star Game showcase at Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas.
Major League Baseball
FS1, beginning at 4pm Live EST
The N.Y. Yankees visit Boston’s Fenway Park to take on the Red Sox, and the Houston Astros are at Busch Stadium in St. Louis to clash with the Cardinals on FS1.
NASCAR Xfinity Series: U.S. Cellular 250
NBCSN, 5pm Live EST
Tyler Reddick, Christopher Bell, Cole Custer, Austin Cindric and other top stars of the NASCAR Xfinity Series compete at Iowa Speedway for the U.S. Cellular 250.
Uncovered: The McMartin Family Trials
Oxygen, 7pm EST
In 1983, the small South Bay community of Manhattan Beach was rocked to its core after a child from the prestigious McMartin Preschool accused a teacher of molestation. What started out as one allegation soon became a media frenzy, with no shortage of children coming forward to corroborate the story and add to the accusations. This two-hour special looks at the resulting trial, lasting seven years and costing more than any other trial in history.
Million Dollar Mile: “I’m Going All the Way Tonight”
CBS, 8pm EST
In the new episode “I’m Going All the Way Tonight,” a Pilates instructor sets out to prove she can stand up to a Spartan Race world champion, and a parkour expert tries to outrun a professional triathlete.
V.C. Andrews’ Heaven
Lifetime, 8pm EST, Original Film!
Lifetime presents the first of five weekly films based on V.C. Andrews’ Casteel family book series. Heaven introduces the downtrodden family — including ambitious eldest daughter, Heaven Leigh Casteel (Annalise Basso) — who lives in the poverty-stricken foothills of West Virginia. When Heaven’s father sells her and her four siblings to different families, and she is sent to live in the home of her father’s ex-lover Kitty (Julie Benz) and Kitty’s husband (Chris McNally), Heaven fights to reunite her siblings and redeem her family name.
Henry Danger: The Musical
Nickelodeon, 8pm EST
In this 60-minute special, Frankini (guest star Frankie Grande) puts a musical curse over Swellview, and Kid Danger (Jace Norman) and Captain Man (Cooper Barnes) try to find a way to save everyone. But when Captain Man cracks under the pressure, it’s up to Kid Danger to remind him how to be a hero again.
Share
HBO, 10pm EST, Original Film!
Rhianne Barreto stars as 16-year-old Mandy, who discovers a disturbing video from a night she doesn’t remember and must try to figure out what happened and how to navigate the escalating fallout. This feature-length drama is based on Pippa Bianco’s Cannes Film Festival award-winning short of the same name, and also stars Charlie Plummer, Poorna Jagannathan, J.C. MacKenzie, Nicholas Galitzine, Lovie Simone and Danny Mastrogiorgio.