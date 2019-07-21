Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted
National Geographic, 10pm EST, New Series!
Separating the wheat from the chaff on MasterChef and Hell’s Kitchen is nothing compared to what Gordon Ramsay happily endures in this thrilling anthropological deep dive into little-known food cultures. The six-part series, which has already been renewed for a second season, sends the celebrity chef to remote parts of the world to forage, hunt, fish and cook with locals.
Golf: The British Open: Final Round
Golf Channel & NBC, beginning at 4am Live EST
Golf Channel and NBC air the final round of the 148th Open Championship from Dunluce Links at Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland.
Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series: Foxwoods Resort Casino 301
NBCSN, 3pm Live EST
Kyle Busch, Joey Logano, Chase Elliott, Brad Keselowski, Kevin Harvick and other top Monster Energy Cup Series drivers compete on New Hampshire Motor Speedway’s 1.058-mile oval for the Foxwoods Resort Casino 301.
Burden of Truth: “The Right Road”
The CW, 8pm EST, Season Finale!
As the murder trial begins, Joanna (Kristin Kreuk) and Billy (Peter Mooney) defend against an avalanche of evidence. With things not looking good, Joanna risks everything by putting an unexpected witness on the stand. Billy faces the heartbreaking reality of his decision to get Shane (Andrew Chown) the help he needs.
Death Row Stories: “Memory of a Murder”
HLN, 8pm EST, Season Finale!
Despite lack of physical evidence, Kevin Keith has spent 25 years locked up after a masked attacker shot up an apartment, leaving three dead and two young children clinging to life. However, a young public defender believes long-hidden case records will shed new light on these murders and clear Kevin’s name.
Shark Terror: The Real “Jaws”
REELZ Channel, 8pm EST
Long before the mega-blockbuster Jaws film franchise, there was a terrifying real-life serial-killing shark that terrorized the New Jersey shore. This two-hour special looks back at how, over 12 days in 1916, this predator killed four people and severely injured another, eventually inspiring Jaws.
UFOs: The Lost Evidence: “American UFO Coverups”
Travel Channel, 8pm EST
For the first time on national television, UFOs captured on film in Utah, Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport and Puerto Rico confirm the rising number of sightings. Yet, credible evidence is continually denied or covered up by the military. Will the Pentagon’s secret UFO program reveal shocking evidence of what the military has known for decades?
Southern Charm New Orleans: “No Thanks Given”
Bravo, 9pm EST
Justin struggles to get on the same page as Kelsey about their future, and Tamica and Barry struggle to get on the same parenting page. While planning her wedding, Reagan questions why Tamica has abandoned her during such an important moment in her life.
Instinct: “Big Splash”
CBS, 9pm EST
In the new episode “Big Splash,” a party turns into a crime scene when the birthday girl’s stepmother falls to her death and the guests and staff are put under a microscope by the NYPD.
The Movies: “The 2000s to Today”
CNN, 9pm EST
This episode explores popular films from the 2000s, from the Harry Potter and Lord of the Rings movies to Moulin Rouge! and more.
Big Little Lies
HBO, 9pm EST, Season Finale!
Hold on, Madeline (Reese Witherspoon). Celeste (Nicole Kidman) is going to ask her mom-in-law (Meryl Streep) about a terrible event in abusive murdered son Perry’s childhood!
Nazis on Drugs: Hitler and the Blitzkrieg
History, 9pm EST
This two-hour special is the story of World War II told through the astonishing filter of a widespread Nazi scheme to provide methamphetamine to German soldiers to make them invincible. It’s an incredible, long-hidden history of a devious plan to find the chemical edge the Nazis knew they would need to win.
Grantchester
PBS, 9pm EST
When a professor dies at a cutting-edge computer laboratory, Geordie turns to Leonard for assistance. As they discover the messy love lives of the computer laboratory team, Cathy is tricked, Will returns and Mrs. C makes a shocking discovery.
What Just Happened??! With Fred Savage: “Preempted”
FOX, 9:30pm EST
When news coverage of a crazy car chase stops The Flare from airing, Fred doesn’t have anything to talk about on the aftershow until a call from a fan changes everything.
The Good Fight: “Reddick v Boseman”
CBS, 10pm EST, Guest Star Alert!
Season 1 of the CBS All Access drama The Good Fight continues on CBS tonight with the episode “Reddick v Boseman,” featuring guest star Louis Gossett Jr. as Carl Reddick, the firm’s founding partner.