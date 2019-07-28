Pennyworth
EPIX, 9pm EST, New Series!
From Gotham’s Bruno Heller and Danny Cannon comes a new 10-episode origin story set in the Caped Crusader’s universe. Pennyworth follows Bruce Wayne’s legendary butler, Alfred Pennyworth (Jack Bannon), a former British SAS soldier who forms a security company and goes to work with Thomas Wayne (Ben Aldridge), Bruce’s billionaire father, in 1960s London.
Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series: Gander RV 400
NBCSN, 3pm Live EST
Kyle Busch, Joey Logano, Chase Elliott, Brad Keselowski, Kevin Harvick and other top Monster Energy Cup drivers head to Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Pa., for the Gander RV 400.
NTT IndyCar Series: Honda Indy 200
NBC, 4pm Live EST
The NTT IndyCar series visits Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in Lexington for the Honda Indy 200 on NBC.
Shark Week 2019
Discovery Channel, 7pm EST
Discovery’s long-running summertime favorite returns with more new programming devoted to those fascinating and fierce fish — sharks! Specials include one hosted by actor/comedian Rob Riggle, an Expedition Unknown special that goes in search of the prehistoric shark Megalodon, a new installment of the popular Air Jaws franchise and many more.
The Real Housewives of Potomac: “Good Will Haunting”
Bravo, 8pm EST
With the help of singer Macy Gray, Karen and her daughter Rayvin record a tribute to her parents. Robyn plans a haunted house party for Juan’s birthday, where an unexpected guest makes a surprise appearance. The charges against Michael are dropped, but Katie reveals new information about Michael, leaving more unanswered questions regarding the Darbys’ marriage.
Amazing Dogs
Smithsonian Channel, 8pm EST, New Series!
Spend the dog days of summer with wild and domestic canines in this three-parter hosted by biologist Patrick Aryee. Tonight: working dogs (these pooches don’t mooch!), like the Mongolian Bankhar, which protects livestock; Inuit sled dogs; and fisherman’s friend the Newfoundland.
Instinct: “Ancient History”
CBS, 9pm EST
In the new episode “Ancient History,” Dylan (Alan Cumming) and Lizzie (Bojana Novakovic) investigate the case of a prominent divorce lawyer who is found murdered in a bizarre ritual.
The Movies: “The Seventies”
CNN, 9pm EST
This episode looks at how 1970s movies like The Godfather, The Exorcist and Jaws helped push the medium of filmmaking forward.
Shark Trip: Eat. Prey. Chum.
Discovery Channel, 9pm EST
They really do need a bigger boat for this star-studded first night of Shark Week. Girls Trip producer Will Packer and comedian Rob Riggle, who teamed last year on the special Shaq Does Shark Week, invite some of their famous funny friends to the Bahamas for more shark encounters. Along for the swim: Damon Wayans Jr., Adam Devine, Joel McHale, Packer, Riggle and Anthony Anderson.
The Great Food Truck Race
Food Network, 9pm EST, Season Finale!
This season comes to a close as one food truck team walks away with the $50,000 prize.
Grantchester
PBS, 9pm EST
When a child from an isolated farming family is accused of murder, Will is the only one able to reach him, and it brings out unexpected sides of the young vicar, shocking Geordie.
Autopsy: The Last Hours of …
REELZ Channel, 9pm EST, New Episodes!
This docuseries continues to explore the truth behind the controversial and mysterious deaths of celebrities and people whose untimely passings were often surrounded by shock, scandal and intense media attention. New episodes begin with tonight’s focus on the life and last hours of Monkees lead singer Davy Jones. Ensuing episodes will look at Dick Clark and Andy Gibb, among others.
What Just Happened??! With Fred Savage: “Parents”
FOX, 9:30pm EST
Tiffany Haddish stops by The Flare aftershow. Meanwhile, Fred’s new studio neighbor is so noisy that Fred has to bring in a studio executive to mediate.
To Tell the Truth
ABC, 10pm EST
Norman Lear, Bob Saget, Joel McHale and Rita Moreno make up the celebrity panel that is presented with a variety of participants with interesting stories, from an air guitar champion to a world-renowned photographer and a prize-winning burlesque dancer.
The Good Fight: “Self Condemned”
CBS, 10pm EST
Season 1 of the CBS All Access drama The Good Fight continues on CBS tonight with the episode “Self Condemned,” in which Diane (Christine Baranski) and Adrian (Delroy Lindo) find themselves involved in another police brutality case, this time representing a surprising but familiar face, Colin Sweeney (guest star Dylan Baker).