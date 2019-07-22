Grand Hotel: “Love Thy Neighbor”
ABC, 10pm EST
The hotel faces a few obstacles from a neighboring hotel while planning their gala fundraiser. Elsewhere, Mrs. P (Wendy Raquel Robinson) goes undercover, and Javi (Bryan Craig) embraces his new fatherhood role despite his family’s hesitations.
The Bachelorette: “The Men Tell All”
ABC, 8pm EST
The eligible men from Hannah’s season come together to discuss major conflicts and significant moments in the house as Hannah herself answers some of their questions.
American Ninja Warrior: “Atlanta City Finals”
NBC, 8pm EST
The series returns to Atlanta for the City Finals round of the competition. Competitors will face up to 10 challenging obstacles, including Up for Grabs, which is new to the course this year.
Serial Killer: Devil Unchained
Investigation Discovery, 9pm EST, New Series!
This limited docuseries of three two-hour episodes looks at the disturbing truth behind the depraved mentality of convicted murderer and rapist Todd Kohlhepp, described as a “devil on a chain” by those who knew him best, who ultimately plead guilty to seven murders.
POV: “On Her Shoulders”
PBS, 9pm EST
Nadia Murad, a 23-year-old Yazidi woman, survived genocide and sexual slavery committed by ISIS and is determined to tell her story. Thrust onto the international stage as the voice of her people, she must navigate bureaucracy, fame and people’s good intentions.
The Great Mother
Starz, 9pm EST
This documentary follows immigration activist Nora Sandigo, the legal guardian to over 1,000 children who are U.S. citizens with undocumented parents. Sandigo’s fight to keep the families together offers a firsthand look at the emotional effects of deportation.
Pawn Stars: “Rebel Without a Pawn”
History, 10pm EST
Corey and Chumlee rock out with personal memorabilia from legendary AC/DC frontman Angus Young. Next up, Hollywood rebel James Dean’s ID bracelet finds its way into the shop before Rick heads east to score big with a rare relic from World War II.
A Haunting: “When the Lights Go Out”
Travel Channel, 10pm EST
Newlyweds find themselves the targets of an aggressive spirit after bringing home souvenirs from their honeymoon. The couple fears one of the objects is haunted and reaches out to paranormal investigators for aid.