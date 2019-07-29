Lights Out With David Spade
Comedy Central, 11:30pm EST, New Series!
SNL alum David Spade hosts this new late-night series featuring his signature take on the pop culture news of the day. The nightly series will include a rotating group of Spade’s comedian and celebrity friends, while also incorporating sketches and field segments.
So You Think You Can Dance: “Final Cut — The Top Ten Girls”
FOX, 8pm EST
The Top 10 women partner with the competition’s returning all-stars for a duet not in their own dance style. Congrats to whoever is lucky enough to be paired with the dreamy Robert Roldan. And to anyone who manages to make the judges smile.
American Ninja Warrior: “Oklahoma City City Finals”
NBC, 8pm EST
The competition series returns to Oklahoma City for the City Finals round of the competition. Competitors will face up to 10 challenging obstacles including Snap Back, which is new to the course this year.
Years and Years
HBO, 9pm EST, Season Finale!
The dramatic miniseries concludes in the 2030s with the beleaguered Lyons family fighting to retain hope against the powerful regime of self-serving politician Viv Rook (Emma Thompson).
It Happened Here
REELZ Channel, 9pm EST, New Episodes!
The series returns to explore the pivotal places that are forever linked to a celebrity. Each episode retraces the star’s final footsteps and backtracks through the places that shaped their life and legacy. From the Las Vegas Strip where Tupac Shakur was gunned down to the New York City standup clubs where Richard Pryor honed his comedy, the series paints a more complete picture of what really happened before a celebrity’s life changed forever.
Grand Hotel: “Where the Sun Don’t Shine”
ABC, 10pm EST
Santiago (Demián Bichir) continues to be aggravated with the neighboring hotel and decides to take matters into his own hands. Meanwhile, Danny (Lincoln Younes) becomes jealous of Alicia’s (Denyse Tontz) new relationship, and Carolina (Feliz Ramirez) reveals to Yoli (Justina Adorno) that she has information on their father.
Legion
FX, 10pm EST
After she loses an epic battle with power-abusing mutant David Haller (Dan Stevens), heroine Sydney Barrett’s (Rachel Keller) consciousness escapes to an astral plane, where her infant self is rescued by some kindhearted — and very familiar — folks.
Pawn Stars: “Corey’s House of Blues”
History, 10pm EST
A signed B.B. King guitar takes center stage at the shop. Then, Chum and Rick check out a house full of pop art inspired by the legendary Andy Warhol. Later, a Japanese sword mount has Corey on edge. Will Corey be able to get to the point and make this deal?
A Haunting: “Gateway to Evil”
Travel Channel, 10pm EST, Season Finale!
Devastated by a friend’s murder, a teenage girl holds a séance to communicate one last time and unwittingly invites a malevolent entity into her own home.