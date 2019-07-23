Blood & Treasure: “Return of the Queen”
CBS, 10pm EST
In the new episode “Return of the Queen,” the trail of Cleopatra’s sarcophagus leads Danny (Matt Barr) and Lexi (Sofia Pernas) to the Bermuda Triangle, where a contact of Shaw’s (Michael James Shaw) offers assistance tracking down a smuggler’s plane that vanished years earlier.
Soccer: International Champions Cup
ESPN, beginning at 7pm Live EST
ESPN broadcasts a pair of matches from soccer’s International Champions Cup with Arsenal vs. Real Madrid at FedExField in Landover, Md., followed by Chivas Guadalajara vs. Atlético Madrid at Globe Life Park in Arlington, Texas.
Pandora: “Chimes of Freedom”
The CW, 8pm EST
When Atria Nine (Raechelle Banno) learns that Adari leader Seeker Creston Hubbell (Jonathan Berrigan) will be speaking on campus, she enlists the help of Jax (Priscilla Quintana) and the study group to stand up against her former masters to help free her clone sisters and brothers from oppression on her home world.
America’s Got Talent: “Judge Cuts 2”
NBC, 8pm EST
Jay Leno joins the panel as a guest judge and gets the opportunity to send an act directly to the live shows with a Golden Buzzer. Contestants have one last chance to impress the judges before going live for America’s vote.
The 100: “Ashes to Ashes”
The CW, 9pm EST
Bellamy (Bob Morley) and Octavia (Marie Avgeropoulos) must work together to save their friends. Echo (Tasya Teles) is forced to face her past.
Animal Kingdom: “SHTF”
TNT, 9pm EST
J (Finn Cole) faces the consequences of his missteps with Mia (Sohvi Rodriguez). Pope (Shawn Hatosy) worries about Smurf’s (Ellen Barkin) disappearance, while Smurf visits someone from her past. Craig (Ben Robson) grows frustrated with Deran’s (Jake Weary) secrecy after Deran recruits him for a dangerous assignment.
Cash Pad
CNBC, 10pm EST, New Series!
JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers, engaged former stars of The Bachelorette, are also experienced house flippers. In this series, the couple partners with homeowners in Dallas, Austin and Phoenix who are in serious need of extra income and are hoping to turn their properties into thriving short-term rentals.
’Til Death Do Us Part: “Control, Kill, Delete”
Investigation Discovery, 10pm EST
Matt and Niqué Leili’s love story is a modern romance. They meet online, create a blended family and appear to have it all. Eleven years later, the pressure of family life and Niqué’s demanding career are straining their marriage. Suddenly, the illusion of a happy marriage is torn apart forever.
Bring the Funny: “The Open Mic 3”
NBC, 10pm EST
The Open Mic round continues with host Amanda Seales and judges Kenan Thompson, Chrissy Teigen and Jeff Foxworthy. In the third night of the round, sketch, variety and standup comedy acts from all over the world give it their all to impress the judges and make it to the next round of the competition in hopes of ultimately winning the $250,000 grand prize and becoming the first ever winner of Bring the Funny.
A Year in Space
PBS, 10pm EST
This encore presentation of a March 2016 PBS film follows the 12-month mission of astronaut Scott Kelly aboard the International Space Station.
America Unearthed: “Chicago’s Mystery Bomber”
Travel Channel, 10pm EST
Forensic geologist Scott Wolter turns detective in the Windy City to crack one of Chicago’s oldest cold cases — the 1886 bombing of Haymarket Square. A recent dig for a buried time capsule may yield new clues about the identity of the bomber.
The Detour: “The Game Show”
TBS, 10:30pm EST
Get ready for some fun, as the Parker family goes on a Japanese game show.