Blood & Treasure: “Legacy of the Father”
CBS, 10pm EST
The globe-hopping action drama has scored a second season, so we can all invest in former FBI agent/stolen-arts expert Danny McNamara (Matt Barr) working out his daddy issues. Already shaken from revisiting the past with his incarcerated criminal father, Patrick (Mark Valley), the normally centered Danny will be rocked even more. The revelations also impact where Danny’s usually strong moral compass falls. Where does that leave his artifact-hunting partnership and rekindled romance with thieving con artist Lexi Vaziri (Sofia Pernas), with whom he’s been keeping the terrorist group the Brotherhood of Serapis at bay?
The Bachelorette
ABC, 8pm EST, Season Finale!
Watch to find out who Hannah picks as her ultimate suitor and whether she’ll be getting a proposal — or not.
Pandora: “Masters of War”
The CW, 8pm EST
A war veteran from the legendary space battle cruiser Sea Hawk makes a shocking revelation to Jax (Priscilla Quintana) and Greg (John Harlan Kim) that could lead Jax to discover who actually killed her parents.
America’s Got Talent: “Judge Cuts 3”
NBC, 8pm EST
Emmy-nominated actress Ellie Kemper joins the panel as a guest judge and gets the opportunity to send an act directly to the live shows with a Golden Buzzer. Contestants have one last chance to impress the judges before going live for America’s vote.
TCM Spotlight: Out of This World
TCM, beginning at 8pm EST
Turner Classic Movies’ monthlong celebration of classic sci-fi films concludes tonight with a very impressive lineup of titles, beginning with Close Encounters of the Third Kind (1977), followed by Star Wars: Episode IV — A New Hope (1977), Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982), Solaris (1972), Logan’s Run (1976), Westworld (1973) and 2010 (1984).
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills: “Reunion Part 3”
Bravo, 9pm EST
The reunion concludes with the fallout over Camille’s dramatic storm-off. Teddi and Denise face a volatile foe. A tearful Kyle reflects on the end of her long friendship with Lisa Vanderpump. Lisa Rinna, Dorit and Erika debate Vanderpump’s behavior this season and question her motivations.
The 100: “Adjustment Protocol”
The CW, 9pm EST
A special Naming Day changes everything in Sanctum. Gabriel (guest star Chuku Modu) comes face-to-face with an old friend.
Animal Kingdom: “Exit Strategy”
TNT, 9pm EST
Smurf (Ellen Barkin) orders the Cody boys to plan a dangerous job while she orchestrates an elaborate party at the house. J (Finn Cole) tries to ally himself with Pope (Shawn Hatosy) but learns he’s in way over his head. Craig (Ben Robson) responds to a challenge to his newly formed family with Renn (Christina Ochoa).
60 Days In: Narcoland: “Fight for the Heartland”
A&E, 10pm EST, New Series!
Six participants go undercover in crucial areas along I-65 — one of the biggest drug-trafficking corridors in the country, encompassing six counties in Kentucky and Indiana — for a firsthand look into how drug cartels have infiltrated America’s heartland. Viewers follow participants on the streets and in jail, and will also ride along with local law enforcement within the Narcotics Unit in an attempt to gain a 360-degree view of the epidemic.
Air Jaws Strikes Back
Discovery Channel, 10pm EST
For the first time, Chris Fallows’ Air Jaws team films seals joining forces to stage counterattacks against great whites stalking them in waist-deep water in South Africa.
Bring the Funny: “The Open Mic 4”
NBC, 10pm EST
In the final night of the Open Mic round, sketch, variety and standup comedy acts from all over the world give it their all to impress the judges and make it to the next round of the competition in hopes of ultimately winning the $250,000 grand prize and becoming the first ever winner of Bring the Funny.
America Unearthed: “Exodus of the Templars”
Travel Channel, 10pm EST, Season Finale!
Scott Wolter crisscrosses the Atlantic as he investigates cryptic carvings allegedly left behind by the Knights Templar. He runs scientific tests to prove his long-held belief that the Templars hid treasure in North America.
The Detour: “The Entertainer”
TBS, 10:30pm EST
Tonight’s new episode finds Jared (Liam Carroll) coming up with a morbid plan to reunite the family.
Harry Potter’s Birthday Stunt
Syfy, 11:41pm EST
For the second year in a row, blow out the candles with Harry Potter at midnight on his birthday. Syfy is airing Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (2001) so that the moment in the film when Harry blows out the candles on his “cake” drawn in the dirt hits at midnight.