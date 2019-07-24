The InBetween: “Let Me in Your Window”
NBC, 10pm EST
Tom and Damien race to stop a serial pyromaniac before he can strike again. Cassie suspects there’s something evil going on with the new bartender at work. Things take a turn for Sally, Damien’s comatose girlfriend.
MasterChef: “King of the Crabs”
FOX, 8pm EST
The top 13 home cooks are tasked with breaking down Alaskan king crabs in an immunity challenge fit for a king. Plus, the contestants have only 60 minutes to craft something magical for this week’s special guest, chef Masaharu Morimoto.
Ellen’s Game of Games: “Gone With the Win”
NBC, 8pm EST
Contestants will play Son of a One-Eyed Monster, You Bet Your Wife, Say Whaat? and Mount St. Ellen. The winner of each of the first four rounds advances to Know or Go, and the person who wins that game advances to Hot Hands for a chance to win a cash prize.
Ancient Skies
PBS, 8pm EST, New Miniseries!
This three-part miniseries shares how centuries of knowledge, experimentation and engineering have helped our ancestors understand the mysteries of space. Expert contributors decode astronomical myths and uncover the science behind their origins.
Southern Charm: “Rocky Mountain High Part Two”
Bravo, 9pm EST
Chelsea, Cameran, Eliza, Danni and Kathryn hit the slopes for their first ever ski lesson, while Craig, Austen and Madison snowboard. When Austen and Madison’s relationship starts to heat back up, Kathryn reveals more dirt on her hookup with Whitney. Later, tensions rise when the gang enjoys a cannabis-infused dinner, and Kathryn is confronted with her past mistakes.
Jane the Virgin: “Chapter Ninety-Eight”
The CW, 9pm EST
Jane (Gina Rodriguez) feels great about her book publishing prospects until an unexpected problem pops up. Petra (Yael Grobglas) and Rafael’s (Justin Baldoni) working relationship has been going so well that Petra makes Rafael an unexpected offer.
Songland: “Jonas Brothers”
NBC, 9pm EST
The Jonas Brothers come to hear unknown songwriters pitch their original material to be the trio’s next hit song. Three of the most successful and sought-after writer/producers in music, Ryan Tedder, Ester Dean and Shane McAnally, mentor the songwriters to creatively adapt their songs to perfectly fit the Jonas Brothers’ style. One song is chosen to be recorded by the Jonas Brothers and released for a global audience.
NOVA: The Planets
PBS, 9pm EST, New Miniseries!
PBS’ five-part miniseries premieres with back-to-back episodes that explore a new aspect of our solar system and the unique properties of our celestial neighbors. “Each of the five hours is a unique story,” explains Julia Cort, deputy executive producer of NOVA, “either an intimate portrait of an individual planet or a section of the neighborhood, and all of them are full of surprises.” The first episode, “Inner Worlds,” reveals the blistering experiences of the planets closest to the sun. Then, “Mars” shares the red planet’s astounding similarities to Earth — and its vast differences.
South Side
Comedy Central, 10:30pm EST, New Series!
This aspirational, scripted comedy is set in the working-class neighborhood of Englewood on Chicago’s South Side. The series follows two friends who just graduated community college and are stuck working at Rent-T-own, a retail-rental crossroads where the South Side’s vast ensemble of characters comes together. Despite the obstacles of inner-city life, these friends and their coworkers all strive to achieve their entrepreneurial dreams.