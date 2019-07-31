Four Weddings and a Funeral
Hulu, New Series!
Twenty-five years after Four Weddings and a Funeral became a massive success and one of the most popular romantic comedy films ever, it returns in the form of an updated television series, with all-new characters. Richard Curtis (Love Actually), who made his film breakthrough as the Oscar-nominated writer of the movie, is onboard as an executive producer. In a nod to the film, Andie MacDowell will guest-star on the series, but as a completely different character from her original role.
Wahlburgers Award Show Clips Show
A&E, 8pm EST
In this laugh-out-loud special episode of Wahlburgers, the cast takes over their own show. Hosted by Donnie and Paul, this show devolves into a self-proclaimed award ceremony, where Donnie and Paul hand out Wahlburgers awards to their favorite clips. With special appearances by Alma, Bob and Brandon, plus a special “Behind the Menu” segment starring Johnny Drama.
Jane the Virgin: “Chapter Ninety-Nine”
The CW, 8pm EST
Get ready for the finale with this retrospective featuring cast interviews from Gina Rodriguez (Jane), Andrea Navedo (Xiomara), Yael Grobglas (Petra), Justin Baldoni (Rafael), Brett Dier (Michael), Ivonne Coll (Alba), Jaime Camil (Rogelio), Elias Janssen (Mateo), Anthony Mendez (the Narrator) and executive producer Jennie Snyder Urman.
MasterChef: “Let Them Eat Cake”
FOX, 8pm EST
The top 12 home cooks are surprised when the MasterChef kitchen is filled with an array of tasty cakes, and, for their immunity challenge, they have only 75 minutes to replicate one of them for the judges.
Unmasking Jihadi John: Anatomy of a Terrorist
HBO, 8pm EST
Relive the global manhunt for Mohammed Emwazi “Jihadi John,” a British-raised man who became an ISIS spokesperson and one of its most brutal terrorists. The film includes interviews with CIA, Pentagon and British intelligence operatives who have never spoken publicly about the operation until now.
Ellen’s Game of Games: “The Sound of Musical Chairs”
NBC, 8pm EST
Contestants will play Blindfolded Musical Chairs, You Bet Your Wife, Dizzy Dash and a new game this season, Mount St. Ellen. The winner of each of the first four rounds advances to Know or Go, and the person who wins that game advances to Hot Hands for a chance to win a cash prize.
Ancient Skies: “Finding the Center”
PBS, 8pm EST
Follow the efforts to give the Earth a shape and a place. From flat-Earth legends to Galileo’s telescope, track major changes in scientific understanding.
Jane the Virgin: “Chapter One Hundred”
The CW, 9pm EST, Series Finale!
With Jane (Gina Rodriguez) and Rafael (Justin Baldoni) finally getting ready for their big day, Rafael’s desire to help Jane’s writing dream lands him in trouble. Xo (Andrea Navedo) and Rogelio (Jaime Camil) must tell the family about their decision and not everyone takes it well. Meanwhile, Petra (Yael Grobglas) struggles with her emotions.
First Responders Live
FOX, 9pm Live EST, Season Finale!
Tonight, the first season of the Dick Wolf-produced series that provides an in-depth look at the real-time lifesaving work that firefighters, police officers, EMS technicians and other first responders perform on a nightly basis comes to an end. Emmy-winning journalist Josh Elliott hosts this real-life version of Chicago Med, Chicago P.D. and Chicago Fire.
NOVA: The Planets: “Jupiter”
PBS, 9pm EST
This week, travel to Jupiter, which science suggests wandered through the early solar system using its enormous mass to create havoc and destruction that could have prevented Earth from forming.
Wahlburgers: Wahlburgers Comes Home
A&E, 10pm EST, Series Finale!
Life comes full circle as the Wahlbergs prepare to finally open the long-awaited location in their hometown of Dorchester. Donnie gives Paul a professional makeover for the event, using some of his friends from Blue Bloods. Alma gets a special treat from Mark’s personal chef, and the whole family comes together for one more special grand opening in the place where it all started.
Archer: 1999
FXX, 10pm EST, Season Finale!
The outer-space adventures of Sterling Archer (voice of H. Jon Benjamin) come to an end in the Season 10 finale, “Robert De Niro.” Archer will return for Season 11, and when he does, rumor has it he’ll emerge from his coma.
Sherman’s Showcase
IFC, 10pm EST, New Series!
Drawing inspiration from the likes of Soul Train, American Bandstand, The Midnight Special and In Living Color, each episode of Sherman’s Showcase is hosted by Sherman McDaniels (Bashir Salahuddin), who takes viewers through time via music and comedy drawn from the 40-year library of a legendary (but fictional) musical variety show.
The InBetween: “While the Song Remains the Same”
NBC, 10pm EST
Tom (Paul Blackthorne) and Damien (Justin Cornwell) investigate the mysterious death of a vibrant young woman while Cassie’s (Harriet Dyer) visions reveal a complicated family story. Cassie also encounters an idol from her childhood in the InBetween and helps him right some past wrongs.
Alien Highway: “Arizona Anomalies”
Travel Channel, 10pm EST, Season Finale!
A recent UFO sighting in Phoenix leads Chuck Zukowski and the team to Sedona, Ariz., where these kinds of incidents occur on a nightly basis. They investigate whether the area’s powerful energy vortices are acting as portals for otherworldly visitors.