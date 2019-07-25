The Real Housewives of New York City: “Reunion Part 3”
Bravo, 9pm EST
The women finish raking Luann over the coals about her sobriety, then look back on some of the highlights from their trips out of the city. Barbara joins the ladies to discuss her scandalous comment about Luann’s singing and her ups and downs with the group. The ladies relive some of their most outrageous moments this season, and Sonja is in the spotlight for her drinking.
Another Life
Netflix, New Series!
Former Battlestar Galactica star Katee Sackhoff is back in the sci-fi genre with this series, playing an astronaut who leads a crew on a mission to explore the genesis of an alien artifact.
MasterChef: “Someone’s Toast”
FOX, 8pm EST
The home cooks face a mystery box challenge where they must use their secret ingredient to create two unique dishes: one savory and one sweet.
TCM Memorial Tribute: Albert Finney
TCM, beginning at 8pm EST
Turner Classic Movies remembers legendary, Oscar-nominated actor Albert Finney, who passed away in February at the age of 82, with a marathon of some of his memorable films. The evening begins with Annie (1982), followed by Tom Jones (1963), Saturday Night and Sunday Morning (1960), The Dresser (1983) and Night Must Fall (1964).
The Outpost: “Not in This Kingdom”
The CW, 9pm EST
Rebb (guest star Lilli Hollunder) goes behind Talon’s (Jessica Green) back to offer Gwynn (Imogen Waterhouse) a powerful army. Tobin (guest star Aaron Fontaine) courts Gwynn, but his roguish behavior gets in the way. Naya (guest star Amita Suman) is tasked with reshaping Janzo (Anand Desai-Barochia) so Talon will see him in a new light.
Hollywood Game Night: “Nothing Faisons This Super Game Night”
NBC, 9pm EST
Host Jane Lynch introduces her new game, Jane’s Pool Jamz, to celebrity guests Donald Faison, David Arquette, Rob Riggle, Colton Dunn, Lauren Ash and Ben Feldman. Two contestants go head-to-head with their favorite celebrities for a $25,000 grand prize in funny games that include Dance in Your Pants, Who Are You Wearing and Take the Hint.
Alone: “Night Raider”
History, 10pm EST
The remaining survivalists battle with predators, protecting their precious food stores. Some have their traps raided, forcing them to rethink their strategy, while another defends his turf by confronting the Arctic’s most ferocious beast. Meanwhile, another participant’s hunt goes awry when their prey fights back.
The Dead Files: “The Watchers”
Travel Channel, 10pm EST
Steve DiSchiavi and Amy Allan travel to Blue Springs, Mo., where a mother fears for the safety of her children as unseen forces torment them on a daily basis.