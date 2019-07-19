Queer Eye
Netflix, Season Premiere!
In Season 4, the Fab Five returns to Kansas City with a new roster of eight heroes.
Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee
Netflix, Season Premiere!
The famous guests taking a drive with Jerry Seinfeld in Season 11 include Eddie Murphy, Seth Rogen, Ricky Gervais, Jamie Foxx and many more.
Money Heist
Netflix, Season Premiere!
The hit international drama (known as La Casa de Papel in Spanish-speaking countries) returns for Season 3. In the series, a mysterious criminal mastermind known as El Profesor originally recruited eight thieves for an epic heist. Look for El Profesor to develop new heists for his team in the upcoming season.
All or Nothing: The Carolina Panthers
Prime Video, Season Premiere!
Season 4 follows the 2018-19 Carolina Panthers as they strive to become the NFL champions. Jon Hamm returns as narrator of the Emmy-winning sports documentary series that takes viewers behind the scenes — including inside the locker room and on the sidelines — for an unprecedented look at the Panthers’ complete season.
Morning Show Outdoor Concerts
Various Networks, beginning at 6am EST
That great summertime tradition of morning shows hosting outdoor concerts continues. Here’s a roundup of what to expect this morning: Kacey Musgraves on Today (7am, NBC), Blink-182 on Good Morning America (7am, ABC) and Phil Vassar on Fox & Friends (6am, Fox News).
The Wrong Mommy
Lifetime Movies, 8pm EST, Original Film!
After receiving a work promotion, Melanie (Jessica Morris) hires Phoebe (Ashlynn Yennie) as her personal assistant, but Phoebe has an ulterior motive for taking the job and a twisted plan for revenge involving Melanie’s mother, Carol (Dee Wallace). Vivica A. Fox and Eric Roberts also appear.
1939: Hollywood’s Golden Year, Part 3
TCM, beginning at 8pm EST
Tonight’s lineup of 1939 classics includes Jimmy Stewart in Mr. Smith Goes to Washington, Robert Donat and Greer Garson in Goodbye, Mr. Chips and Ginger Rogers in Bachelor Mother.
Wonders of the Moon
BBC America, 10pm EST
Explore a stunning medley of lunar delights — blood moons, super moons and total eclipses — from across the globe in this special that uses footage from low-light cameras to reveal the moon in its natural light.
The UnXplained
History, 10pm EST, New Series!
William Shatner hosts and executive produces this new series that explores the facts behind the world’s most fascinating, strange and inexplicable mysteries. In the series premiere “Evil Places,” Shatner and his team of scientists, historians, engineers and researchers examine strange phenomena in Japan’s Suicide Forest, a haunted amusement park, a cursed and ancient city in Honduras, and a slope in the Ural Mountains of western Russia that is the site of several mysterious deaths.
Killjoys
Syfy, 10pm EST, Season Premiere!
The fifth and final season begins with “Run, Yala, Run.” Dutch (Hannah John-Kamen) realizes The Lady has put Westerley under a collective delusion. In a world without memory, nothing is what it seems.