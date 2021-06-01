TV Best Bets for June 1

TCM Morning & Afternoon Movies: Summer Camp
TCM, beginning at 6:15am EST, Catch a Classic!
Kick off your summer of classic movie viewing with this morning and afternoon lineup of some of the kitschiest and campiest cult favorites ever made. The lineup begins with Trog (1970), a British sci-fi/horror film about a living caveman who is discovered by an anthropologist (played by Joan Crawford in what would be her final film appearance). Next is The Brain That Wouldn’t Die (1962), another sci-fi/horror flick, about a mad doctor who keeps his fiancée’s severed head alive. (You may be familiar with this movie from when it was mercilessly mocked on Mystery Science Theater 3000.) After that, Laurie Mitchell plays Yllana, the titular ruthless ruler of Venus in 1958’s Queen of Outer Space, which also features Zsa Zsa Gabor and whose content was found quite objectionable by the now-defunct National Legion of Decency, so it’s got that going for it. The day of summer camp also includes Hercules, Samson & Ulysses (1963), one of the many Italian sword-and-sandals flicks of the ’60s; The Prodigal (1955), a biblical epic led by Lana Turner; Attack of the 50 Foot Woman (1958); Dead Ringer, a 1964 horror film with Bette Davis, Karl Malden and Peter Lawford; and The Bad Seed (1956), featuring Patty McCormack as the quintessential cinematic problem child. — Jeff Pfeiffer
Mike Tyson: The Knockout
ABC, 8pm EST, Series Finale!
The second and final part of this inside look at Mike Tyson’s career and personal life examines what the legend has learned and how events have inspired him to go forward in his life.
LEGO Masters
FOX, 8pm EST, Season Premiere!
A new batch of builders compete in Season 2 of LEGO Masters, featuring ambitious challenges like an earthquake tower challenge, a demolition derby and a LEGO fashion show. The winning team carries away $100,000, the ultimate LEGO trophy and the grand title of LEGO Masters. Will Arnett returns as host.
America’s Got Talent
NBC, 8pm EST, Season Premiere!
The 16th season of AGT features a new set of aspiring performers looking to compete for the ultimate $1 million prize. Executive producer Simon Cowell returns to the star-studded judging panel with Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel and Sofía Vergara. Terry Crews also returns as host. This season promises some of the wildest acts to ever grace the stage after an unprecedented number of submissions poured in from across the country.
Extra Life: A Short History of Living Longer: “Behavior”
PBS, 8pm EST, Series Finale!
Understand the importance of persuading the public to protect themselves during health crises. History shows that handwashing, social distancing and grassroots campaigning all play important roles in helping to shift behavior and save lives.
The Haves and the Have Nots
OWN, 8pm EST, New Episodes!
OWN’s long-running Tyler Perry drama will be concluding its eight-season run with these remaining new episodes. In the dramatic final eight episodes with a finale no one will see coming, the wealthy residents of Savannah, Georgia, are involved in a true-to-life Greek tragedy as Judge Jim Cryer (John Schneider) and his rich friends find out what happens when personal flaws go unchecked. Karma has not been kind to the elite 1 percenters.
Superman & Lois: “Holding the Wrench”
The CW, 9pm EST
Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) encourages Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) to reach out for help after noticing her reaching a breaking point. Meanwhile, Jonathan (Jordan Elsass) finds himself in a dangerous situation. Lastly, Kyle (Erik Valdez) encourages Sarah (Inde Navarrette) to audition for the musical revue at school.
Unsellable Houses: “Rough Rental Reno”
HGTV, 9pm EST
Selling their rental house is the only thing stopping Ted and Teresa from starting a college fund for their daughters, but it’s in rough shape. Leslie Davis and Lyndsay Lamb step in to transform the worn-out home into a sophisticated showplace that will attract first-time home buyers.
The Titans That Built America: “Titans vs. FDR”
History, 9pm EST
As the nation descends into the Great Depression, a new leader emerges — a president proposing a bold “New Deal” for America. As the Titans struggle to save their businesses from collapse, the federal spending enables a new generation to rise up, build bigger than ever and rescue the economy.
Philly D.A.: “Episode 8”
PBS, 9pm EST, Series Finale!
Krasner recruits law students to join the next generation of prosecutors leading reform from within. Meanwhile, activists who campaigned for Krasner’s election warn him of consequences if he doesn’t accelerate plans to phase out cash bail.
True Hollywood Story: “Transgender in Hollywood”
E!, 10pm EST
A new generation of transgender actors, writers, producers and directors including Candis Cayne, Angelica Ross, Trace Lysette and Ian Alexander speak on breaking down barriers and pushing for new industry standards in storytelling.
New Amsterdam: “Fight Time”
NBC, 10pm EST
Sharpe (Freema Agyeman) offers help to a reluctant Mina (Nadia Affolter); Max (Ryan Eggold) is faced with a tough decision about Luna; Bloom (Janet Montgomery) and Casey (Alejandro Hernandez) treat a patient who has been hiding a lifelong secret; Iggy (Tyler Labine) finds himself in a very dangerous predicament; Reynolds (Jocko Sims) treats a young heart transplant patient with astonishing symptoms.
Frontline: “The Jihadist”
PBS, 10pm EST
A powerful Syrian militant called a terrorist by the United States seeks a new relationship with the West. In his first interview with a Western reporter, former al-Qaida commander Abu Mohammed al-Julani says his fight is with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, not the U.S.
Doubling Down With the Derricos
TLC, 10pm EST, Season Premiere!
There is never a dull moment for this family comprised of 14 children — including four sets of naturally conceived multiples and singletons. In the new season, the Derricos face unforeseen challenges that catapult them into the most challenging year of their lives. This season continues to highlight how much heart and soul this family has, as Karen and Deon work through an incredibly tumultuous time with grace, love and humor.