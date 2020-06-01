TV Best Bets for June 1

Perry Mason
SundanceTV, 12pm EST
“The Case of the Restless Redhead” is the firstto occupy the infallible defense attorney (Raymond Burr) when the 1957-66 drama joinsSundanceTV’s Monday lineup.
Iconic: TLC
The CW, 8pm EST
Hosted by multiplatinum recording artist and actress Jordin Sparks, this special features four artists performing genre-busting covers of pop sensation TLC’s biggest hits like never seen before. TLC and the artists will be connected by video chat to watch the incredible at-home performances, then TLC will select one of the artists to collaborate with in a final, show-stopping performance.
TCM Spotlight: Jazz in Film: “Classic Jazz Scores”
TCM, beginning at 8pm EST, Catch a Classic!
Every Monday and Thursday evening in June, Turner Classic Movies airs a themed lineup of films related to jazz music. The programming event kicks off this evening with three films featuring iconic jazz scores. The evening begins with Alex North’s Oscar-nominated score in A Streetcar Named Desire (1951), followed by The Man With the Golden Arm(1955), featuring Elmer Bernstein’s Oscar-nominated score; Anatomy of a Murder (1959), boasting a score by jazz legend Duke Ellington; and Bullitt(1968), the action classic scored by Lalo Schifrin.
The Baker and the Beauty: “May I Have This Dance?/You Can’t Always Get What You Want”
ABC, 9pm EST, Season Finale!
During the first hour of the two-hour season finale, Daniel (Victor Rasuk) and Noa (Nathalie Kelley) reconnect after a falling out, but Daniel’s desire to have a normal life keeps coming between them. In the second hour, Noa makes a seemingly erratic decision about her career as Daniel is approached about an opportunity that would force him to step away from the family business.
Below Deck Medit
Season Premiere!
Bravo, 9pmDateline: Mallorca, Spain. If the luxuries aboard the Wellington(Jacuzzi with waterfall! A cigar room!) don’t blow your mind, how about the drama provided by the reality show’s crew? For example: drugs onboard, a mutineering stewardess and a chef stymied by ultra-demanding diners.
Vanished in New Canaan: An ID Mystery
Investigation Discovery, 9pm EST
Jennifer Dulos seems to have a picture-perfect life. At age 50, she has built a beautiful life in affluent, safe New Canaan, Conn., and keeps busy raising her five children. But when she disappears in 2019, the case quickly gains national attention and speculation. At the time of her disappearance, Jennifer is embroiled in a contentious divorce and custody battle with her estranged husband, Fotis Dulos. The investigation pivots to Fotis and his new lover as the culprits, and as more details unfurl, both are arrested. But the story takes another tragic turn.
Creepshow
AMC, 10pm EST
Episode 5 of this horror series features two new stories. In “Night of the Paw,” written by John Esposito, a lonely mortician finds company, in the ultimate “be careful what you wish for” story. Immediately following is “Times Is Tough in Musky Holler,” a story about leaders who once controlled a town through fear and intimidation now getting a taste of their own medicine.
Amy Schumer Learns
Season Finale!
Food Network, 10pmThe comic and her chef hubby Chris Fischer draw the curtains on their at-home culinary series with Amy whipping up martinis while Chris makes crispy potatoes, lamb sliders and other movie-night snacks. Then, he tackles leftovers.
Songland: “Bebe Rexha”
NBC, 10pm EST
Multi-platinum, Grammy-nominated pop singer/songwriter Bebe Rexha comes to Songlandto hear unknown songwriters pitch their original material. Three of the most successful and sought-after writer/producers in music, Ryan Tedder, Ester Dean and Shane McAnally, produce the songwriters to creatively adapt their songs to perfectly fit the superstar artist. One song is chosen to be recorded by Rexha and released for a global audience.
Almost Paradise
WGN America, 10pm EST, Season Finale!
The past catches up with retired DEA agent Alex Walker (Christian Kane) when his crooked ex-partner arrives in the Philippines and kidnaps his daughter in order to force Alex to carry out a killing.
The Walking Dead
AMC, 3am (late-night) EST
Missing the good old days of the zombie drama? AMC reruns Season 8 in the wee hours this week. In the opener — also the 100th episode — the war between survivor Rick (Andrew Lincoln) and Savior leader Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) heats up. But the real wonder is the handful of pilot callbacks, from a shot-by-shot replica of Rick and son Carl (Chandler Riggs) exploring a gas station to the first look at “future Rick” waking up in bed.
