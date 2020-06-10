TV Best Bets for June 10

Lenox Hill
Netflix, New Series!
This docuseries takes an intimate look at the lives of four doctors — two brain surgeons, an emergency room physician and a chief resident OBGYN — as they navigate the highs and lows of working at the renowned Lenox Hill Hospital in New York City.
NASCAR Cup Series: Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500
FS1, 7pm Live EST
The short track at Virginia’s Martinsville Speedway hosts the Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500, featuring Joey Logano, Kevin Harvick, Denny Hamlin, Brad Keselowski and other top NASCAR Cup Series stars racing under the lights.
History of the Swimsuit: “Part 1 — Ladies Making a Splash”
TCM, beginning at 8pm EST, Catch a Classic!
Beginning tonight, and continuing the next two Wednesdays, TCM ushers in beach season by celebrating iconic bathing suits featured in movies. The ladies start things off tonight, but don’t worry — scantily clad men will also feature in subsequent weeks. Tonight’s film lineup featuring memorable women’s one- and two-pieces includes: Million Dollar Mermaid(1952), Gidget (1959),Surf Party(1964), 10(1979), One Million Years B.C.(1966), Dangerous When Wet(1953), Thrill of a Romance(1945) andThe Girl From Jones Beach(1949).
Bulletproof
The CW, 9pm EST, Season Premiere!
Season 2 sees Bishop (Noel Clarke) and Pike (Ashley Walters) dragged into their most dangerous case yet. What starts out as a routine sting morphs into something far more perilous as they are sucked into the dangerous world of undercover policing. Bishop and Pike find themselves in a tense, heart-stopping game of “cat and mouse” with a notorious and elusive crime family, whose connections spread far beyond the borders of London and the U.K.
Ultimate Tag: “Every Second Counts”
FOX, 9pm EST
The contestants come packed with skill and heart, but it will take confidence to outrun the Taggers in the new episode “Every Second Counts.”
Bizarre Foods: Delicious Destinations: “Kansas City”
Cooking Channel, 10pm EST
Andrew Zimmern visits Kansas City, where he finds a thriving arts and industrial hub with a small-town vibe. Barbecue is still the reigning king, but locals are also devoted to a swirled Croatian dessert bread and a locally made marshmallow chocolate candy.
Mysteries of the Deep: “Curse of the Kraken”
Discovery Channel, 10pm EST
Leave it to expert biologist Jeremy Wade to illuminate the ocean’s depths. This week, he presents more evidence of the elusive giant squid and revisits whether it inspired the kraken, a mythical sea beast strong enough to take down any ship.
What We Do in the Shadows
FX, 10pm EST, Season Finale!
VampiresNandor(Kayvan Novak), Nadja(Natasia Demetriou), Laszlo (Matt Berry) and Colin Robinson (Mark Proksch) close the coffin on Season 2 with the finale episode “Théâtre des Vampires,” in which the vampires try to survive without Guillermo (Harvey Guillén) while they prepare to attend the most exclusive event on the vampiric social calendar.
