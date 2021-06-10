TV Best Bets for June 10

A Closer Look: “Marsha Ambrosius”
ALLBLK, New Episode!
ALLBLK celebrates Black Music Month with a new episode of A Closer Look, a docuseries airing semiregularly that profiles R&B, soul and hip-hop artists whose songs continue to top the charts and reshape the music industry. This fourth installment looks at multi-Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Marsha Ambrosius.
Stuck With You
ALLBLK, Season Finale!
The drama about a celebrity couple whose marriage is coming apart concludes Season 2.
Fear the Walking Dead: “The Beginning”
AMC+, Season Finale!
Three days before it premieres on the linear AMC channel, watch the Season 6 finale to this hit drama. In the episode, everyone desperately scrambles to live out the coming destruction on their own terms. Fear the Walking Dead has been renewed for a seventh season.
Weekend Getaway With Michelle Buteau
discovery+, New Series!
In this unscripted series executive produced by Queen Latifah, comedian, actor, author and loving wife and mother of twin toddlers Michelle Buteau finally takes a break from home life and hits the road for a few weekends of much-deserved fun, food and wild times with her comedian pals. In each episode, Michelle and a friend take a no-judgment, potentially debaucherous journey to locales across the country, from the Gulf Coast of Mississippi with Tig Notaro to New Orleans with Sasheer Zamata to Malibu with Chelsea Peretti.
In the Heights
HBO Max, Feature Film Exclusive!
Anthony Ramos, Corey Hawkins, Leslie Grace, Melissa Barrera and Jimmy Smits lead this musical drama written and produced by Quiara Alegría Hudes, and based on the stage musical by Hudes and Lin-Manuel Miranda (who costars in a small role and also produces). The story follows a New York City bodega owner who saves his money in hopes of a better life. The film is rated PG-13 and will be available on HBO Max for 31 days following its theatrical release, which is also today.
Hacks
HBO Max, Season Finale!
The final two episodes of this dark baby boomer/Gen Z buddy comedy’s first season drop today. The series stars Jean Smart and Hannah Einbinder.
Legendary
HBO Max, Season Finale!
Season 2 of this voguing reality competition series exploring the world of ball culture concludes as the latest winner is determined.
Trolls: Trollstopia
Hulu & Peacock, Season Premiere!
The animated comedy based on the Trolls feature films begins Season 3.
Younger
Paramount+ & Hulu, Series Finale!
Sutton Foster’s acclaimed comedy/drama comes to an end after seven seasons. The series also stars Hilary Duff, Nico Tortorella and Debi Mazar. The series’ final season will be available on the linear TV Land channel later this year.
Moloch
Sundance Now, New Series!
This French mystery series is set in an industrial, labyrinthine seaside town, where strangers are suddenly bursting into flames for no reason. Suicides? Murders? Supernatural phenomena? To find out, Louise (Marine Vacth), an ambitious and unstable young journalist, and Gabriel (Olivier Gourmet), a brilliant psychiatrist mourning his son, will lead the investigation. Soon, six fiery letters, “MOLOCH,” are scrawled across the city walls like a signature. As society seems to be on fire, Louise and Gabriel will have to take a terrifying journey to the heart of their personal hell to glimpse the truth — at the risk of burning themselves, too.
TCM Birthday Tribute: Judy Garland
TCM, beginning at 6am EST, Catch a Classic!
Frances Ethel Gumm — better known as legendary singer and actress Judy Garland — would have turned 99 today (she passed away at the untimely young age of 47 in 1969). To commemorate the anniversary of Garland’s birth, Turner Classic Movies presents a morning and afternoon of some of her notable movie performances, with the lineup refreshingly featuring some deep cuts from Garland’s filmography. First up is Presenting Lily Mars (1943), Norman Taurog’s musical comedy featuring Garland as the title character in one of her first adult type roles in a movie. Next is another musical comedy, Listen, Darling (1938), costarring Freddie Bartholomew and Mary Astor. Another early adult type of role came for Garland in the next film, For Me and My Gal (1942), a Busby Berkeley musical also starring Gene Kelly in his film debut. Following that, in the musical Till the Clouds Roll By (1946), Garland portrays 1920s-’30s Broadway star Marilyn Miller as she leads a cast stacked with musical stars in a fictionalized biopic of famed composer Jerome Kern (portrayed by Robert Walker). Garland and Kelly are back together in the next two films: the 1948 musical The Pirate, featuring songs by Cole Porter; and Summer Stock (1950), Garland’s final onscreen pairing with Kelly and her last film for MGM. The day concludes with one of Garland’s most famous performances, her Best Actress Oscar-nominated turn in the 1954 musical drama A Star Is Born. — Jeff Pfeiffer
Keeping Up With the Kardashians
E!, 8pm EST, Series Finale!
TV’s most famous reality family is finally calling it quits after 20 seasons. The Kardashian-Jenner clan has shared just about everything with their TV fans, from infidelities to births to heartbreaking divorces. “It’s been a really excruciating decision to make,” matriarch Kris Jenner said to their crew about ending the show. “This journey’s been the most incredible thing that we’ve ever done, and we can’t even express the appreciation that we had for you along the way.”
Beat Shazam: “Beat Shazam Celebrity Challenge!”
FOX, 8pm EST
Teaming up to play for charity in tonight’s new episode are rapper Ludacris and actor Larenz Tate, Super Bowl champion Rob Gronkowski and supermodel Camille Kostek, and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars Dorit Kemsley and Garcelle Beauvais.
Lethal Love Letter
LMN, 8pm EST, Original Film!
Workaholic Amelia is focused on running her small business despite harassing comments from an anonymous follower on her blog. As Amelia struggles to work through her professional problems, she receives a letter from the dying wife of her former boyfriend, Mark. In the letter, Mark’s wife asks Amelia to reconnect with him upon her passing. Intrigued, Amelia meets with Mark and old flames reignite. As Amelia dives back into her intense relationship with Mark and leaves her eager assistant, Becca, to her own devices at work, suspicious activities and online threats make Amelia question whether the people closest to her have her best interests at heart. Stars Clare Grant, Rick Malambri, Krystal Ellsworth and Michael Steger.
Manifest: “Mayday: Part 1”/“Mayday: Part 2”
NBC, 8pm EST, Season Finale!
The hit supernatural drama concludes its third season with a double-episode, two-hour finale tonight. In Part 1, the Stones are reunited with Olive (Luna Blaise), yet their happiness is quickly interrupted when they discover Cal (Jack Messina) has run away. As Michaela (Melissa Roxburgh) struggles to help the passengers avoid a deadly threat, her relationship with Jared (J.R. Ramirez) sours over mistrust. In the second part, Ben (Josh Dallas) and Saanvi (Parveen Kaur) undertake a treacherous mission to save someone they love, defying Eureka and the forces of nature. Driven by her most ominous calling to date, Michaela, along with Zeke (Matt Long), races to stop a passenger before his actions turn deadly. Jared and Vance (Daryl Edwards) team up to save a loved one, but the partnership soon reveals secrets that could upend both men’s lives.
United States of Al: “Blackout/Parchawi”
CBS, 8:30pm EST
Al (Adhir Kalyan) fears the worst when he doesn’t hear from his family in Afghanistan for a few days in the new episode “Blackout/Parchawi.”
Rebel
ABC, 9pm EST, Series Finale!
ABC opted not to renew Rebel for a second season, so it will end with a two-episode series finale tonight. In “Trial Day,” Rebel’s personal life becomes headline news and she begrudgingly distances herself from the Stonemore Medical trial. In “36 Hours,” Rebel, Cruz, Lana and Ziggy round up an army of support to bring the case to a close.
Reunion Road Trip: “With All of My Children”
E!, 9pm EST, New Series!
This four-part special event series catches up with beloved cast members as they reconnect with old friends and share surprising behind-the-scenes scoop. In the premiere episode, All My Children fan favorites Rebecca Budig, Eva LaRue, Cameron Mathison and Jacob Young come together at an exclusive Hollywood mansion to celebrate the show’s 50th anniversary with surprise visits from former cast members Susan Lucci, Alicia Minshew, Debbi Morgan, Kelly Ripa and Darnell Williams. As part of one of the most unforgettable soap operas of all time, the group dishes on the show’s origins, off-camera romances and series cliffhangers that always left fans wanting more.
The Cube
TBS, 9pm EST, New Series!
This high-octane series spotlights contestant pairs who must demonstrate skill, nerve and determination as they endure seemingly simple physical and mental tasks, all while confined in the Cube — an intimidating glass box with its own mind and attitude. Teams have nine lives to win at seven games and score a $250,000 jackpot. Former NBA star Dwyane Wade hosts.
Clarice: “Achilles Heel”
CBS, 10pm EST
In the new episode “Achilles Heel,” the impending sale of Alastor Pharmaceuticals sends the ViCAP team racing into action to prevent the purging of incriminating evidence.