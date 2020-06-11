TV Best Bets for June 11

Don’t: “Don’t Be a Wiseguy”
ABC, 9pm EST, New Series!
Executive produced by Ryan Reynolds and hosted by Adam Scott (Big Little Lies), Don’tis a comedic physical game show where doing nothing is what it takes to win. Tonight, Lisa, David, Jaime and Giuseppe from Brooklyn, N.Y., do their best to master challenges “Don’t Get Tired,” “Don’t Blink,” “Don’t Drink,” “Don’t Use Fowl Language” and “Don’t Get Clocked” in hopes of winning $100,000.
Golf: Charles Schwab Challenge: First Round
Golf Channel, 4pm Live EST
The PGA Tour resumes its season at the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas, which was originally scheduled for May 21-24. There will be no spectators on the course, and only players, caddies and essential tournament personnel are permitted on-site. Golf Channel and CBS combine to televise the tournament through Sunday.
Council of Dads: “The Best Laid Plans”
NBC, 8pm EST
Anthony (Clive Standen) contemplates an intriguing job offer that would mean a move to Las Vegas. Evan (Steven Silver) finds his loyalties tested between Luly (Michele Weaver) and his strong-willed mother while Larry (Michael O’Neill) shares some sage advice. Oliver (J. August Richards) confronts Anthony about a deeply held personal secret that will rock the Perry family.
TCM Spotlight: Jam Sessions: Jazz in Classic Film: “Battle of the Big Bands”
TCM, beginning at 8pm EST, Catch a Classic!
Tonight’s lineup of films featuring hot jazz focuses on movies about, or starring, famed performers of the big-band era. First up is The Glenn Miller Story(1954), starring James Stewart as Miller and with cameo appearances by a number of top musicians as themselves. Next up is The Gene Krupa Story(1959), with Sal Mineo as Krupa; Sweet and Low-Down (1944), with Benny Goodman playing a fictionalized version of himself; Around the World (1943), with Kay Kyser and his band; and Ship Ahoy(1942), featuring an uncredited Frank Sinatra.
Man With a Plan
CBS, 8:30pm EST, Series Finale!
CBS didn’t pick up the sitcom for a fifth season, so the Season 4 finale episode “Happy Ann-RV-sary” will serve as the series finale. Adam (Matt LeBlanc) tries to give Andi (Liza Snyder) the perfect anniversary gift by re-creating their honeymoon.
Labor of Love: “Some Like It Extra Hot”
FOX, 9pm EST
In the new episode “Some Like It Extra Hot,” Kristy and the eight remaining suitors participate in a game night that provides a deeper look into their dating and parenting styles. Meanwhile, drama heats up in the house and one man’s dreams for a romantic date are crushed when he and Kristy are put in charge of a child’s birthday party.
Design at Your Door
HGTV, 9pm EST, New Series!
Sixteen homeowners who are ready to try their hand at do-it-yourself design will receive the virtual help they need from HGTV stars — and a box of specially curated decor elements — in the first fully self-shot series from HGTV. The series will follow families from all walks of life, including first responders and other essential frontline workers, as they receive coaching and a customized design plan that they can quickly make a reality.
Blindspot: “Head Games”
NBC, 9pm EST
When Jane (Jaimie Alexander) is shot and Weller (Sullivan Stapleton) is kidnapped, the team must fight to save both of their lives while maintaining the secrecy of their hidden base. Meanwhile, Weller is haunted by some dark ghosts from Blindspot’s past.
Strange Evidence
Science Channel, 9pm EST, Season Premiere!
The series returns to explore more oddities from around the world captured on camera, from apocalyptic weather occurrences and remarkable physical feats to unidentified creatures and the seemingly supernatural.
Ghost Adventures: Quarantine
Travel Channel, 9pm EST, New Series!
In this four-part miniseries, Zak Bagans, Aaron Goodwin, Jay Wasley and Billy Tolley quarantine themselves for two weeks inside Bagans’ Haunted Museum in Las Vegas. In a frightening exposé filmed entirely by the guys without a production crew, the team — maintaining proper social distance practices amid the coronavirus pandemic — discover how heightened levels of fear in this unprecedented time impact the dark energies attached to the world’s most haunted objects.
Broke: “Cinco de Mayo”
CBS, 9:30pm EST
In the new episode “Cinco de Mayo,” Jackie (Pauley Perrette) secures a liquor sponsor for the Cinco de Mayo party at Mitzy’s bar, and Javier (Jaime Camil) is thrilled to be the emcee of the celebration.
Top Chef: “Parma”
Bravo, 10pm EST
In the penultimate episode in the All Stars competition, the chefs are treated to a culinary dream trip to Parma, the legendary home of Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese and Prosciutto di Parma ham. The chefs must feature these ingredients in two courses and serve their dishes to a table of 16 Michelin stars. Pasta master Chef Evan Funke sits in as the guest judge along with Tom, Padma, Gail and a bevy of celebrated Italian superstar chefs.
Yum and Yummer: “Grillin’ It”
Cooking Channel, 10pm EST
Since humans first discovered cooking with fire, they’ve been perfecting the art of the grill. Eddie Jackson chases after the smoky undertones and sweet, bitter char that only flame-grilling creates.
The Bold Type
Freeform, 10pm EST, New Episodes!
In the episode “Leveling Up,” three months after surgery, Jane returns to Scarletwith new editorial duties. Kat faces a hard truth when she’s forced to take some responsibility. Sutton goes to bat on her first shoot and gets some shocking news that upends her world.
Alone
History, 10pm EST, Season Premiere!
As the survival competition begins a new season, 10 participants must last 100 days in the Arctic for a chance to win $1 million. But from their first steps, they’re faced with a variety of predators, prompting one survivalist to take a chance by going on the offensive while another confronts the reality of taking life in order to survive.
