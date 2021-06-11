TV Best Bets for June 11

Camille
TCM, 4pm EST, Catch a Classic!
Best Actress Oscar nominee Greta Garbo leads the cast of this 1936 romantic drama, the most well-known and acclaimed of the several adaptations of Alexandre Dumas’ tear-jerkingly tragic tale. In mid-19th-century Paris, vivacious courtesan Marguerite Gautier (Garbo) is looking for a provider with whom to settle down. She winds up losing her heart to attentive young attorney Armand Duval (Robert Taylor), but their cultural divide and her fragile health may compromise any chance they have for happiness. Lionel Barrymore also stars in the film, which was directed by George Cukor.
Flack
Amazon Prime Video, Season Premiere!
This mix of drama and comedy that is set in a world of high-stakes public relations and shows the dark underbelly of cleaning up clients’ messes returns for a six-episode second season, all of which is available today. Anna Paquin plays Robyn — a flack who’s a sharp and witty publicist and an expert at her craft, but is completely self-sabotaging when it comes to her personal life. Sophie Okonedo, Rebecca Benson and Lydia Wilson also star. Daniel Dae Kim, Sam Neill and Martha Plimpton are among the guest stars in Season 2, and Paquin’s husband, Stephen Moyer, directs Episodes 5 and 6.
Home Before Dark
Apple TV+, Season Premiere!
In the 10-episode second season of this dramatic mystery series, which stars Brooklynn Prince and Jim Sturgess and is inspired by real-life young investigative journalist Hilde Lysiak, when a mysterious explosion hits a local farm, reporter Hilde Lisko (Prince) begins an investigation that will lead her to fight a powerful and influential corporation — with the health of her family and Erie Harbor in the balance. The first two episodes are available today.
Shock Docs: The Devil Made Me Do It
discovery+
Charged with a brutal murder, a Connecticut man claims his innocence, insisting “the devil made me do it.” For the first time in U.S. history, the existence of demonic forces is used as a defense at trial. This documentary examines the harrowing events leading up to the murder and the astonishing court case that followed. Getting to the very heart of evil and to where the actual terror lies, the family — aided by renowned demonologists Ed and Lorraine Warren — must do battle with overpowering demons. Based on the real-life inspiration for the current horror film The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, this special dives into the true story, with never-before-seen interviews with the family, the Warrens, the defendant’s lawyer and local police.
Zenimation
Disney+, Season Premiere!
This series that creates a mindfulness soundscape experience with scenes from the timeless films of Walt Disney Animation Studios returns for a second season with all-new episodes. Season 2 features moments from over eight decades of acclaimed films — including scenes from Disney’s first animated feature film, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, all the way through to the studio’s latest animated feature, Raya and the Last Dragon. Relax and refresh your senses with an aural experience as Zenimation pays tribute to both the visual and sound artists who have created Disney Animation’s legacy of films.
Love, Victor
Hulu, Season Premiere!
This popular teen drama returns with 10 new episodes this month. Season 2 picks up with a newly out-of-the-closet Victor (Michael Cimino) entering his junior year at Creekwood High. However, being out brings new challenges as Victor faces a family struggling with his revelation, a heartbroken ex-girlfriend in Mia (Rachel Naomi Hilson) and the difficulties of being an openly gay star athlete — all while navigating the excitement of his new relationship with Benji (George Sear).
Timewasters
IMDb TV, New Series!
IMDb TV, Amazon’s free streaming service, debuts Seasons 1 and 2 of this half-hour British comedy about a struggling four-piece South London jazz band who time-travel via a urine-soaked elevator in a dilapidated block of flats. In the first season, the band travels to 1920s high-society London — encountering pop-culture luminaries, historical figures and everyday citizens — while in the second season, the time-traveling quartet is transported to London in the 1950s.
Skater Girl
Netflix, Original Film!
A teen in rural India must fight against all odds to follow her dreams of becoming a skateboarder and competing in the national championship.
Wish Dragon
Netflix, Original Film!
In this computer-animated fantasy comedy, Din (voice of Jimmy Wong), a working-class college student with big dreams but small means, and Long (John Cho), a cynical but all-powerful dragon capable of granting wishes, set off on a hilarious adventure through modern-day Shanghai in pursuit of Din’s long-lost childhood friend, Lina (Natasha Liu Bordizzo). Their journey forces them to answer some of life’s biggest. Constance Wu and Will Yun Lee are also part of the voice cast.
Lupin: Part 2
Netflix, Season Premiere!
As the French mystery thriller returns for Season 2, Assane (Omar Sy) is pursued by Hubert (Hervé Pierre) and his henchmen, scrambles to find Raoul (Etan Simon), and wins an unlikely new ally while he draws up a grand plan to reveal Hubert’s crimes.
Soccer: UEFA Euro 2020: Group Stage
ESPN, beginning at 2:30pm Live EST
Postponed from last summer due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this tournament features 24 of Europe’s best national soccer teams competing in 11 different cities throughout the continent. Group Stage action begins today with Turkey vs. Italy in Rome. ESPN, ESPN2 and ABC televise the tournament through July 11.
Queen Elizabeth II 95th Birthday
BBC America, beginning at 3pm EST
BBC America celebrates Queen Elizabeth II’s 95th birthday with two documentary presentations: The Coronation of Queen Elizabeth II (2012) and Our Queen (2013).
America’s Funniest Home Videos: Animal Edition
Nat Geo Wild, 7pm EST, New Series!
The popular, long-running series America’s Funniest Home Videos has often featured humorous video submissions starring pets and other animals, mixed in among clips of toddlers saying outrageous things or dads taking footballs to the groin. But in Nat Geo Wild’s new spinoff, America’s Funniest Home Videos: Animal Edition, hosted by Alfonso Ribeiro, animal lovers won’t have to sit through boring human videos to get to the stuff they really want — this series, befitting its home channel, is all about hilarious and cute critter content.
Emergency: “Plains, Trains and Auto Defrost”
ABC, 8pm EST
Relive intense 911 calls detailing a private plane crash in Wasilla, Alaska; a car stuck on the train tracks in Ogden, Utah; a child who is choking on a key in Waukesha, Wisconsin; and a group of girls who barricade themselves inside the bathroom while burglars ransack their New Orleans rental home.
My Lottery Dream Home: “Border Town Bonanza”
HGTV, 8pm EST
David Bromstad has never been on a home search this far north in Upstate New York. He’s meeting his newest winners Kyron and Brianna in Massena, right on the U.S./Canadian border. It’s beautiful, semi-rural countryside, perfect to raise a young family. Even though it’s winter, Kyron and Brianna would love a pool in their dream home to entertain their kids, extended family and friends during the long summers. David finds some incredible houses to tempt them, all with a country charm of their own, and with extremely good value for the money.
NBC Movie of the Week: “Minions”
NBC, 8pm EST
This animated 2015 prequel to the Despicable Me franchise follows the title characters — protective leader Kevin, teenage rebel Stuart and lovable little Bob (all voiced by Pierre Coffin) — as they go on a road trip where they’ll earn a shot to work for a new boss, the world’s first female supervillain, and try to save all of Minionkind from annihilation.
Mama June: From Not to Hot
WE tv, 9pm EST, Season Finale!
After navigating some tough losses and big obstacles, will Mama June Shannon make it through to the other side?