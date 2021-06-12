TV Best Bets for June 12

Ship of Fools
TCM, 5:15pm EST, Catch a Classic!
Vivien Leigh’s final film role was in the lead of this 1965 Best Picture Oscar-nominated drama from director Stanley Kramer. Set aboard an ocean liner bound for Germany from Mexico in the 1930s, the story follows various passengers as they struggle with their tangled relations and the rise of Nazism. The stellar cast also includes Best Actor Oscar nominee Oskar Werner, Best Actress Oscar nominee Simone Signoret, Best Supporting Actor Oscar nominee Michael Dunn, José Ferrer and Lee Marvin. Screenwriter Abby Mann received an Oscar nomination for adapting Katherine Anne Porter’s 1962 novel, and the film won Oscars for its black-and-white cinematography and art direction.
Tennis: French Open: Women’s Singles Final
NBC, 9am Live EST
NBC presents live coverage of the 2021 French Open women’s singles final match at Roland Garros in Paris.
145th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show Preliminary Activities
FS2, 1pm Live EST
Prior to this evening’s start of the famed annual Westminster dog show, enjoy live coverage of pre-event activities this afternoon as FS2 offers select live coverage of Breed Judging and Junior Showmanship Preliminaries.
NTT IndyCar Series: Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix: Race 1
NBC, 2pm Live EST
IndyCar stars take on the 2.35-mile, 13-turn temporary street circuit on Detroit’s Belle Isle for two races this weekend. Race 2 is Sunday on NBC.
Westminster Masters Agility Championship Finals
FOX, 5pm Live EST
One of the highlights of the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show weekend is this event that features agility dogs that have achieved higher titles competing on a Masters-level course. Enjoy the best of this year’s agility entrants as FOX airs the finals of the latest competition.
Major League Baseball
FOX, beginning at 7pm Live EST
Three options are on the table for FOX’s Saturday regional game: the San Francisco Giants at the Washington Nationals, the Houston Astros at the Minnesota Twins or the St. Louis Cardinals at the Chicago Cubs.
145th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, Group Judging, Night 1
FS1, 7:30pm Live (pre-show at 7pm) EST
This year, due to the pandemic, the famous Westminster dog show — traditionally held in February inside Madison Square Garden — moves to a new month and to a new, outdoor location: Lyndhurst, a property of the National Trust for Historic Preservation in Tarrytown, New York. But it still features plenty of cute doggos vying for Best in Show, including first-time entrants from four breeds recently recognized by the American Kennel Club: the barbet (Sporting group), Belgian Laekenois (Herding), Biewer terrier (Toy) and dogo Argentino (Working). Tonight’s first evening of breed judging features the Hound, Toy, Non-Sporting and Herding groups. The remaining breeds, and Best in Show, will be judged tomorrow night on FOX.
Meerkat Manor: Rise of the Dynasty: “Location, Location, Location”
BBC America, 8pm EST
There are unexpected outcomes for both families when an infestation at the nursery burrow forces the Whiskers to make a risky move with their youngest pups. Meanwhile, heavily pregnant Flint Lockwood leads Hakuna Matata in search of a new home in which to raise her imminent new litter.
Vikings: “The Signal”/“Lost Souls”
History, 8pm EST
Two new installments of the historical drama’s final batch of episodes air tonight. First, in “The Signal,” it’s Election Day in Kattegat, and all eyes are on the voting. But strangers arriving at the harbor may force an unexpected outcome. Meanwhile, Ivar receives the signal from Prince Dir that his forces are ready to challenge Oleg. Then, in “Lost Souls,” Prince Igor receives a hero’s welcome in Novgorod but back in Kiev the mood is darker; Prince Oleg will not be giving up the fight. Meanwhile, Ubbe’s settlers are overjoyed to find land, but it’s not the Golden Land they expected.
Left for Dead: The Ashley Reeves Story
Lifetime, 8pm EST, Original Film!
Inspired by a true story, this film follows Ashley Reeves (Anwen O’Driscoll), who has no memory of how she was left for dead in the woods. She begins a long and painful recovery while searching her shattered memory to unlock the mystery of who did this to her. With the help of her mother (Jennie Garth), Ashley had to fight for her life three times — first in the woods, then in the hospital and finally in court.
Young Dylan
Nickelodeon, 8:30pm EST, Season Premiere!
In the Season 2 premiere episode “Food for the Soul,” Dylan (Dylan Gilmer) gets ready to return to Chicago with his mother when a change in the plan causes him to question their relationship and prompts the Wilson family to help him through this latest crisis.
The Baker’s Son
Hallmark Channel, 9pm EST, Original Film!
Matt’s (Brant Daugherty) passion transforms his bread from bland to brilliant. But when his bread loses its magic, the island locals panic and turn to Annie (Eloise Mumford) — Matt’s childhood friend and true love — for help.