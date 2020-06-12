TV Best Bets for June 12

Caddyshack
AMC, 8pm EST
Chevy Chase, Rodney Dangerfield, Bill Murray and Ted Knight headline this still highly quotable 1980 comedy classic directed by Harold Ramis that pits “slobs versus snobs” at an elite country club. It’s a tossup between whether it’s Dangerfield’s hilariously boorish nouveau riche businessman Al Czervik, who is armed with a steady stream of uproarious one-liners to accompany his obnoxious behavior, or Murray’s unhinged groundskeeper Carl Spackler, who wages an increasingly insane war against a gopher, who steal the show. But watching them, and everyone else, in action is a comedy hole-in-one.
Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts
Netflix, Season Premiere!
The animated series created by Radford Sechrist and adapted from his 2015 webcomic returns for Season 2. The series follows the adventures of 13-year-old Kipo Oak, who is searching for her father after being forced to flee from her underground city. She travels through an overgrown postapocalyptic urban wasteland ruled by sentient mutant animals with her friends Wolf, Mandu, Benson and Dave.
Pokémon Journeys: The Series
Netflix, Season Premiere!
Beginning today with Season 23, upcoming seasons of this long-running animated series will air exclusively on Netflix. The first 12 episodes launch today, with remaining episodes added quarterly to Netflix for the remainder of the season.
The Song of Bernadette/The Robe/Francis of Assisi
FXM, beginning at 8:15am EST, Catch a Classic!
It’s a triple-header of classic films based on religious figures today. First, Jennifer Jones gives an Oscar-winning performance as eventual saint Bernadette Soubirous in The Song of Bernadette(1943). Then, Richard Burton stars in the Oscar-winning biblical epic The Robe(1953) as the leader of the Roman unit responsible for Jesus’ crucifixion. Finally, Bradford Dillman plays the lead role in Francis of Assisi(1961), about the life of the eventual saint loved by people and animals alike.
The Great Food Truck Race: “Burger Brawl”
Cooking Channel, 8pm EST
Tyler Florence gives the five remaining food truck teams a terrifying gator challenge in Fort Myers, Fla. They have to step up their game with a burger that takes creative risks and face a secret chef judge. One team breaks away from the pack to sell in an unexpected location, but the move could end up sending them home.
Battlestar Galactica: “Pegasus”
Comet, 8pm EST
Is 2005’s “Pegasus” one of the Syfy reboot’s best hours? So say we all, and so will you after seeing Adama (Edward James Olmos) take on a brutal admiral (Michelle Forbes) leading a ship long thought destroyed.
Masters of Illusion: “Crossbow Roulette and Magic Just for the Funovits”
The CW, 8pm EST
Ooohand ahhhfrom your couch as magicians wow a studio audience. (The episode was shot pre-stay-at-home orders.) The six performers include illusionist Michael Turco with cocktail trickery, mentalist (and dermatologist!) Angela Funovits and Ben “OK, Shoot That Crossbow at Me” Blaque.
RINGSIDE
Showtime, 8:30pm EST
This documentary, filmed over nine years, chronicles the dramatic upbringing of boxing prodigies Kenneth Sims Jr. and Destyne Butler Jr., and follows the divergent paths they take as they navigate life’s uncertainties on the South Side of Chicago. Filmmakers captured pivotal moments as the young men’s choices and circumstances changed, leading one toward a promising boxing career and the other through the prison system.
Prideland
PBS, 9pm EST
Follow queer actor Dyllon Burnside on a journey to discover how LGBTQ Americans are finding ways to live authentically and with pride in the modern South.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!