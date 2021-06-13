TV Best Bets for June 13

Kevin Can @#$% Himself
AMC+, New Series!
One week before its premiere on the linear AMC network, watch the premiere of this new series on the AMC+ streaming service. Housewife Allison McRoberts (Annie Murphy) decides to fight back against her subservient life married to a man-child husband (Eric Petersen). The series goes back and forth between the “sitcom” part of her life and the grittier inner workings of her mind.
Tennis: French Open: Men’s Singles Final
NBC, 9am Live EST
The men’s singles final of the 2021 French Open at Roland Garros in Paris airs today on NBC.
145th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show Preliminary Activities
FS1, 1:30pm Live EST
Prior to this evening’s conclusion of the famed annual Westminster dog show, enjoy live coverage of pre-event activities this afternoon as FS1 offers select live coverage of Breed Judging and Junior Showmanship Preliminaries.
NASCAR All-Star Race
FS1, 6pm Live EST
We don’t have the space here to explain all the intricacies of the NASCAR All-Star Race’s new format, but there will be a six-round, 100-lap race for a $1 million prize at Texas Motor Speedway. Action starts with the NASCAR All-Star Open, giving drivers a last shot at qualifying for the main event.
U.S. Olympic Trials: Diving-A
NBC, 7pm EST
The U.S. Olympic Team Trials for diving continue with the finals of the men’s springboard.
145th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, Group Judging, Night 2
FOX, 7:30pm Live (pre-show at 7pm) EST
Tonight’s Westminster lineup features the judging of the Sporting, Working and Terrier groups, followed by the determination of which doggo is Best in Show. The Working and Sporting groups, respectively, feature the dogo Argentino and the barbet, two of the four breeds making their debuts at Westminster this year. This year’s event is being held outdoors at Lyndhurst in Tarrytown, New York.
Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: Til Death Do Us Part
Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, 8pm EST, Original Film!
Just days before Aurora’s wedding, a body is discovered, and she fears her father may be a suspect. She and Nick race to solve the cold case before they walk down the aisle. Stars Candace Cameron Bure, Niall Matter and Marilu Henner.
Secrets of a Gold Digger Killer
Lifetime, 8pm EST, Original Film!
Based on the novel The Fortune Hunter by Suzy Spencer, this film is inspired by the true story of multimillionaire Steven Beard (Eli Gabay), a retired broadcasting executive who falls hard for Celeste (Julie Benz), an attractive mother and waitress who served him his nightly cocktail at the local country club in Austin, Texas. In 1995, the 70-year-old widow married Celeste and showered her with homes, cars, jewelry and designer clothes. But that wasn’t enough. Celeste was admitted into a mental health facility for depression, where in the film she meets and seduces fellow patient Tracey Tarlton (Justine Warrington), convincing her that the only way they could be together would be to murder Steven.
U.S. Olympic Trials: Swimming
NBC, 8pm EST
NBC Sports’ coverage of the U.S. Olympic Team Trials continues tonight with the finals of the men’s 400-meter individual medley, men’s 400-meter freestyle and women’s 400-meter individual medley swimming events. Qualifying heats air earlier on NBCSN.
Museum Capers
TCM, beginning at 8pm EST, Catch a Classic!
Two 1960s heist comedies involving people trying to swipe valuable items from museums are the focus of tonight’s double feature on Turner Classic Movies. First, in How to Steal a Million (1966), legendary art collector Charles Bonnet (Hugh Griffith) lends his prized (and, in reality, a forged replica) Cellini Venus to a prestigious Paris museum. Before tests can be done that would prove the Venus is a fake, though, Bonnet’s disapproving daughter Nicole (Audrey Hepburn) enlists the services of “society burglar” Simon Dermott (Peter O’Toole) to steal the million-dollar statue and protect her father’s secret. Eli Wallach also stars in William Wyler’s delightful film. Tonight’s second feature is Topkapi (1964), a skillfully directed, fun-filled and suspenseful blend of romance and comedy shimmering with hilarity, action and great performances. Trouble brews in the Turkish city of Istanbul when Elizabeth Lipp (Melina Mercouri) recruits her former lover, Walter Harper (Maximilian Schell), in a scheme to heist the pride of the city’s Topkapi museum: a jewel-encrusted dagger. But the job soon turns into a high-tension, high-wire act when bumbling fall guy Arthur Simon Simpson (Best Supporting Actor Oscar winner Peter Ustinov) and other amateurs hired as help get more than they had bargained for. — Jeff Pfeiffer
Fear the Walking Dead: “The Beginning”
AMC, 9pm EST, Season Finale!
No spoilers were being shared for the Season 6 conclusion of the popular series, but hopefully our favorite group of survivors has taken care of Virginia by now. Whatever the outcome, the good news is that the series has been renewed for a seventh season.
United Shades of America With W. Kamau Bell: “Trans in Texas”
CNN, 9pm EST, Season Finale!
W. Kamau Bell travels to Dallas to listen and learn about the joys and struggles of the Black transgender community.
Murder Nation: Blood on the Bayou
HLN, 9pm EST, New Series!
This investigative true-crime docuseries will devote each season to a focus on deadly crimes unique to a certain U.S. location. The theme for the four-episode Season 1 is “Blood on the Bayou,” with this week and next featuring two hourlong episodes about crimes in the Louisiana bayou. That kicks off tonight with the episode “Southern Harm,” about the hunt for one of the most prolific serial killers in Louisiana history, followed by “Big Easy Black Widow,” about a scheming woman whose husbands keep turning up dead.
U.S. Olympic Trials: Diving-B
NBC, 9pm EST
The U.S. Olympic Team Trials for diving conclude with the finals of the women’s platform.
Tuca & Bertie
Adult Swim, 11:30pm EST, Season Premiere!
The animated comedy moves from Netflix to its new home at Adult Swim as it kicks off Season 2. In the new season, bird best friends Tuca (voice of Tiffany Haddish) and Bertie (Ali Wong) are both full of ghosts. Bertie is busy excavating her inner ghouls with the help of a therapist, while Tuca prefers to stuff hers behind the toilet. She’ll deal with them later; right now she’s just too busy trying not to be single anymore. Meanwhile, Speckle (Steven Yeun) is building a new house but soon finds he’s driven to the brink of insanity.