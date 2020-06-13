TV Best Bets for June 13

Love in the Forecast
Hallmark Channel, 9pm EST, Original Film!
On-air weather reporter Leah Waddell (Cindy Busby) is getting weary of her bleak dating life and inability to be taken seriously as a budding meteorologist. She makes the decision to stay single and focus on her career for a full year. As soon as she makes this commitment, it literally starts pouring rain and men. As Leah deflects multiple romantic offers, she befriends her new neighbor Mark (Christopher Russell), a handsome dairy farmer who teaches her methods to forecast the weather by observing signs in nature.
Agatha Christie’s Partners in Crime
Ovation, 7pm EST, New Series!
Tommy and Tuppence Beresford were Agatha Christie’s coolest sleuths. Nothing like fuzzy village spinster Miss Marple or fussy Belgian egotist Hercule Poirot, but young adventurers — occasional spies, in fact! The husband and wife (David Walliams and Call the Midwife’s Jessica Raine) need each other: He’s stolid and not the cleverest of thinkers; she’s bright but impulsive. In this six-parter from 2015, the contemporary intrigues of Christie’s 1922 novel The Secret Adversaryand 1941’s N or M? have moved into the Cold War era. If the Beresfords’ brand of detection relies a bit heavily on luck and the ineptitude of their foes, well, that can be forgiven.
Their Killer Affair
Lifetime, 8pm EST, Original Film!
Detective Maxine “Max” Peyton has been enlisted to investigate the murder of a member of Adeline Lilly — a website dedicated to matching together married adults who are looking to cheat on their spouse. Perplexed by a charm left on the corpse, Max wonders if there is more to this case than a simple murder. Stars Melissa Archer, Alyshia Ochse, Brandon Beemer and Lauralee Bell.
Kipling Classics
TCM, beginning at 8pm EST, Catch a Classic!
Two classic films based on famous written works by Rudyard Kipling air tonight. First up is the legendary 1939 adventure film Gunga Din, adapted from Kipling’s 1890 poem Gunga Din, as well as from elements of his short story collection Soldiers Three. Cary Grant, Victor McLaglen and Douglas Fairbanks Jr. star as three British sergeants in colonial India who, with their native water bearer Gunga Din (Sam Jaffe), battle a murderous cult. Next is Kim(1950), an adventure film starring Errol Flynn and Dean Stockwell, and based on Kipling’s 1901 novel.
