TV Best Bets for June 14

The Real Manhunter
Acorn TV, New Series!
This eight-part docuseries (all episodes available today) explores the real-life cases of former police detective Colin Sutton, the inspiration for the British drama Manhunt.
R
Hulu, New Series!
This New Zealand series follows transgender activist Caz Davis, who, after skipping town a decade earlier, returns to the remote, politically divided dairy community of R?rangi, hoping to reconnect with his estranged father, who hasn’t heard from him since before Caz transitioned.
All About Eve
FXM, 7:35am EST
Fasten your seat belts — it’s going to be a bumpy night! A whopping 14 Oscar nominations went to writer/director Joseph L. Mankiewicz’s iconic and sardonic 1950 show business saga, a record that went unmatched until Titanic (1997) and La La Land (2016) each tied it about half a century later. The drama follows maturing stage diva Margo Channing (Bette Davis), who is moved enough by the straits of wide-eyed fan Eve Harrington (Anne Baxter) to take her on as an assistant. It isn’t long, though, before the not-so-naive apprentice craftily works Margo’s inner circle against one another in furtherance of her own aspirations to stardom. The film won six of the Academy Awards for which it was nominated, including Best Picture; Best Director and Best Writing, Screenplay (both to Mankiewicz); and Best Supporting Actor (George Sanders). Davis and Baxter were both nominated for Best Actress, and costars Celeste Holm and Thelma Ritter received Best Supporting Actress nods. The stellar cast also includes Hugh Marlowe, Gary Merrill and Marilyn Monroe in one of her earliest roles.
All American: “Ready or Not”
The CW, 8pm EST
When Spencer’s (Daniel Ezra) quarterback must miss the game against Westlake, Spencer puts extra pressure on himself and his young teammates because of what is at stake. Billy (Taye Diggs) and Jordan (Michael Evans Behling) grow worried when Willie (guest star Brent Jennings) doesn’t show up to the game as promised and Billy learns something about Willie he wasn’t expecting. Meanwhile, Spencer takes a walk down memory lane as Coop’s (Bre-Z) 18th birthday nears.
Hell’s Kitchen: Young Guns: “Come Hell or High Water!”
FOX, 8pm EST
In the new episode “Come Hell or High Water!,” the chefs must replicate the very first challenge in Hell’s Kitchen history: breaking down squid perfectly for Chef Ramsay.
U.S. Olympic Trials: Swimming
NBC, 8pm EST
The U.S. Olympic Team Trials for swimming continue with the finals of the women’s 100-meter butterfly, men’s 100-meter breaststroke and women’s 400-meter freestyle. Qualifying heats air earlier on NBCSN.
TCM Remembers Norman Lloyd
TCM, beginning at 8pm EST, Catch a Classic!
Turner Classic Movies will celebrate the life and career of iconic actor, producer and director Norman Lloyd with a programming tribute tonight. Lloyd, who passed away May 11 at the age of 106, was known for playing the saboteur himself in Hitchcock’s Saboteur (1942) and was part of the original company of Orson Welles’ Mercury Theatre. His eight-decade career saw him work in all media including Broadway, television, film and radio, with stints as director and producer. The lineup for the Lloyd tribute starts with Saboteur, and includes Live From the TCM Classic Film Festival, a 2016 special in which Lloyd discusses his career; Limelight (1952); He Ran All the Way (1951); and The Southerner (1945).
Hoarders: Hungry for Help
A&E, 9pm EST
This retrospective special features some of the series’ most extreme food hoards. Hosted by resident clinical psychologist Dr. Robin Zasio and extreme cleanup specialist Cory Chalmers, viewers revisit individuals who struggled to get relief from the mounting hoards of food they’ve accumulated.
The Republic of Sarah
The CW, 9pm EST, New Series!
Schoolteacher Sarah Cooper (Stella Baker) fights back against the mining company trying to take over her small town by declaring its independence as its own country, and now she’s in charge.
BBQ Brawl
Food Network, 9pm EST, Season Premiere!
The Brawl is back and bigger than ever! The brightest and most buzzworthy barbecue minds in America are ready to battle for the coveted title of Master of ’Cue. Bobby Flay and Michael Symon face off again and this time they’re joined by a third team captain, Eddie Jackson, who’s ready to take the competition to a whole new level. In this high-stakes battle, a captain could lose his entire team and get knocked out before the finale, so they’re ready to do everything they can to stay in the game.
HouseBroken: “Who’s Wild?”
FOX, 9pm EST
A wild raccoon causes mayhem after Honey (voice of Lisa Kudrow) invites him to join the therapy group in the new episode “Who’s Wild?”
Duncanville: “Party Like a Rocket Star”
FOX, 9:30pm EST
In the new episode “Party Like a Rocket Star,” Jack and Annie (voices of Ty Burrell and Amy Poehler) disrupt a middle school party thrown by the cool kids, to which Kimberly (voice of Riki Lindhome) wasn’t invited.
The Celebrity Dating Game
ABC, 10pm EST, New Series!
Michael Bolton and Zooey Deschanel (New Girl) team up as hosts of this wry wink at modern dating that features a star-studded roster of celebrity singles from television, music, comedy, movies and reality TV. Similar to the classic series, each episode follows two celebrities who each pick one lucky suitor from a hidden panel of three bachelors and/or bachelorettes based on answers to a variety of questions. But there’s a twist! The celebrity identities will remain a mystery to their suitors, who are given clues via hilarious parody song performances by Bolton.